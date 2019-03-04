IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Preview: Team News, Betting odds, broadcast time

Moneycontrol News

After squandering the Twenty20 International (T20I) series, India returned to winning ways by winning the first One Day International (ODI) at Hyderabad by six wickets.

The team would want to more of the same in the second ODI to be played in Nagpur on March 5.

The team chased down a modest total of 237, thanks to the efforts of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav both of who struck 50s and were involved in a mammoth 141-run fifth wicket stand.

But as Indian skipper Virat Kohli said after the match, it was the bowlers who had set-up the match for the team.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each while Jadhav's part-time spin helped India eliminate dangerous Marcus Stoinis early.

The chase began on a wrong note with Shikhar Dhawan getting out on a golden duck. Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted for a while before Dhoni and Jadhav repeated the heroics of Melbourne which had helped India with the ODI series Down Under.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja struck a fifty and Glenn Maxwell continued his superb run of form and struck a patient 40 lower down the order. No other batsmen made returned with significant contribution. Australian bowling department looked ordinary with only Nathan Coultre-Nile (2/46) and Adam Zama (2/49) among wickets. The likes of Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins and Stoinis drew blanks in their wicket column.

India would want to avoid any stutters in run-up to the World Cup and hence would go all out for a win. But, Australia has the arms and ammunition to derail India's progress. If they turn-up with the same spunk that they showed during the T20I series, the second of the five fixtures could well be a feisty encounter.

Team News

The two teams are still looking to fine tune their squads ahead of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s mega event and Nagpur could witness a heavily rotated playing XI from both the sides.

India could look to give KL Rahul a go a top of the order. He could replace Dhawan. There could be a flip between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department. If Indian management does intend to take Rishabh Pant to England then he should be given some game time and the dynamic batsman could replace Ambati Rayudu. Ravindra Jadeja had a decent outing in the first match and he could keep Krunal Pandya out for the second match running. Other selections are straightforward.

In the opposite camp, Shaun Marsh had a decent warm-up after joining the team late and he could walk in the XI in place of Ashton Turner. Zampa's show at Hyderabad would keep Nathan Lyon out. The team might have committed a folly by omitting Jhye Richardson in greed of playing an extra batsman. Richardson could come in place of Alex Carey and wicket keeping responsibilities could be given to Peter Handscomb.

Possible XI

India XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu/Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI:

Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni

At 37, Dhoni is in the evening of his career but he has not run out of fuel just yet. The Indian stalwart is enjoying his time against Australian bowling. Earlier this year, in the three-match ODI series played in Australia, Dhoni amassed impressive 193 runs at an average of 193 scoring three successive fifties. His fifty at Hyderabad takes his tally to four fifties against Aussies in as many matches. It goes without saying that he brings enormous experience with him to pull off a tricky chase. Come Nagpur, he could again prove to be thorn in Australia's flesh.

Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

Last month, the 29-year-old all-rounder won the Australian ODI player of the year award. From January 9, 2018 to January 7, 2019 the Western Australian had appeared in 13 matches scoring 376 runs and picking up 13 wickets. His good form saw him being promoted at number three in batting line-up. He brings much needed balance to the Australian team. He could spoil India's party at Nagpur.

Form Guide (last five completed matches)

India W-W-L-W-W

Australia L-L-L-W-L

Conditions

It was raining in some parts of Nagpur on March 3. But the clouds are expected to make way for bright sky on match day. The pitch is expected to be flat and could crack as the match proceeds.

Betting Odds (bet365)

: 4/9

Australia: 7/4

