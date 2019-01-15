IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Marsh's hundred takes Oz to 298/9 after 50 overs

Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He starts with a Yorker which Richardson just about manages to keep out. The next ball is a slower delivery outside off and Richardson loses his balance as he swings hard at it but misses. Shami sends down another slower ball which beats the inside edge. Richardson finally manages to get a run as he jams the 4th ball to long-on. Lyon gets some bat on the 5th ball which is a Yorker and sets off for a single. He has no idea that the ball is just in front of him and Shami bumps into Lyon as he goes looking for a run out. CAUGHT! Shami sends down a slower ball outside off which Richardson slices to Dhawan at sweeper cover. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.

Australia 286/8 after 49 overs