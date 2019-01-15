IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Marsh's hundred takes Oz to 298/9 after 50 overs

Bherendorff to Sharma. No runs off the first five six deliveries of India’s innings. India starts its chase with a maiden over.
India 0/0 after first Over
Jan 15, 01:09 PM (IST)
Welcome back! India's chase is about to get underway. Players are back on the field. The light have been switched on at the Adelaide Oval. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out have taken their respective crease. Jason Bherendorff will bowl the first over. Rohit Sharma is on strike.
Jan 15, 01:04 PM (IST)
Nothing in the track to suggest these can't be made. Wickets in hand key as we have seen. I have Australia only marginally ahead
It was a brilliant display of batting from Shaun Marsh as his 131 off 123 balls powered Australia to a competitive total of 298. Bhuvneshwar was impressive for India with the ball and this will be good news for Kohli with the World Cup looming in the near future. India need their top 4 batsmen to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to chase down this total. Join us again in a bit for the Indian innings.
Peter Siddle walks out to bat as Bhuvneshwar comes in for the final over. CAUGHT! The slow ball does the trick again as Siddle slices the 1st ball to sweeper cover where Kohli takes a great catch. Siddle returns for a golden duck as Jason Behrendorff walks out to bat. Lyon jams out the Yorker to midwicket for a single. Behrendorff does well to rotate strike as he squeezes out the next ball to midwicket. Lyon shuffles across and scoops the 4th ball over short fine leg for a FOUR. Bhuvi responds well with a slower ball which beats Lyon. The last ball is right in the arc and Lyon ends with a flourish as he connects with a slogsweep sending the ball over midwicket for a SIX. 12 runs off the over.
Australia 298/9 after 50 overs
Jan 15, 12:43 PM (IST)
WICKET! Siddle c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 0 (1)
Siddle slices the ball towards sweeper cover and Kohli darts to his left and takes a good catch.
Jan 15, 12:41 PM (IST)
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He starts with a Yorker which Richardson just about manages to keep out. The next ball is a slower delivery outside off and Richardson loses his balance as he swings hard at it but misses. Shami sends down another slower ball which beats the inside edge. Richardson finally manages to get a run as he jams the 4th ball to long-on. Lyon gets some bat on the 5th ball which is a Yorker and sets off for a single. He has no idea that the ball is just in front of him and Shami bumps into Lyon as he goes looking for a run out. CAUGHT! Shami sends down a slower ball outside off which Richardson slices to Dhawan at sweeper cover. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 286/8 after 49 overs
Jan 15, 12:35 PM (IST)
WICKET! Richardson c Dhawan b Shami 2 (6)
Shami sends down a slower ball outside off which Richardson mistimes sending it high to Dhawan who makes no mistake at sweeper cover.
Jan 15, 12:33 PM (IST)
Bhuvi starts with a slower ball outside off and Maxwell reaches out to send it to extra cover for a single. Marsh squeezes out the Yorker to square leg for a run. CAUGHT! Bhuvi forces Maxwell to reach out and the batsman only connects with the toe-end holing out to Karthik at long-off. Jhye Richardson walks out to bat. Bhuvi sends down a slower ball outside off and Marsh lets it go looking for a wide but the umpire is unmoved. Good delivery from Bhuvneshwar. CAUGHT! This is great bowling from Bhuvneshwar as he sends down a knuckle ball which Marsh hits straight towards Jadeja at long-off. Nathan Lyon comes to the crease. Richardson squeezes the last ball wide of cover for a single. Brilliant over from Bhuvi as he gives away just 3 runs while taking 2 wickets.
Australia 284/7 after 48 overs
Jan 15, 12:28 PM (IST)
WICKET! Marsh c Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 131 (123)
Another brilliant delivery from Bhuvneshwar as he sends down a slower knuckle ball which Marsh hits straight towards Jadeja at long-off.
Jan 15, 12:25 PM (IST)
WICKET! Maxwell c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 48 (37)
Maxwell reaches out but only connects with the toe-end of the bat as he finds Karthik at long-off who takes an easy catch.
Jan 15, 12:23 PM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack for his final over. Maxwell lofts the 1st ball to sweeper cover and the ball lands just short of Rayudu as they pick up 2 runs. DROPPED! Maxwell carves the next ball over extra cover and Rohit stretches overhead and gets a hand to it but cannot latch onto the rebound as they pick up a single. Marsh drives the 3rd ball through covers for a run. The 4th ball is a full toss on the stumps and Maxwell powers it over midwicket for a FOUR. Siraj responds well with a bouncer which Maxwell cannot connect with. He ends with a Yorker which Maxwell squeezes to deep midwicket for a single.
Australia 281/5 after 47 overs
Jan 15, 12:18 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower length ball outside off and the umpire calls it a wide. That is a contentious call from the umpire. Maxwell carves the 1st ball past sweeper cover for 2 runs. Bhuvi sends down a brilliant Yorker outside off and Maxwell doesn’t get anything on it. Maxwell swings hard at the next delivery but is beaten again as Bhuvi takes the pace off. Maxwell sends the 4th ball to cover for a run. Marsh spots the slower ball early and pulls it beautifully into the crowd for a SIX. He then squeezes the last ball to long-on for a 2 runs. 12 runs off the over.
Australia 272/5 after 46 overs
Jan 15, 12:09 PM (IST)
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He starts with a low full toss at the stumps and Maxwell makes room to carve it over extra cover for a FOUR. The next ball is slower outside off and Maxwell swings but misses. Maxwell flicks the 3rd ball to short fine leg for a single. Marsh is in great form here as he gets on the back foot and pulls the 4th ball over square leg for a SIX. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. 13 runs off the over.
Australia 260/5 after 45 overs
Jan 15, 12:03 PM (IST)
Siraj continues. He starts with a slower short delivery which Maxwell thumps through square leg for a FOUR. That was a bad first ball from Siraj. The next delivery is full onto the stumps and Maxwell gets an inside edge onto the pads. Maxwell swings across the line of the 3rd ball and misses as it hits him on the pads. The umpire declares OUT but Maxwell goes for the review. Replays show the ball is missing leg-stump and Maxwell continues. Maxwell celebrates by reaching out and slicing the 4th ball past backward point for a FOUR. Siraj hits Maxwell on the pads again with the 5th ball but it’s a leg bye. Marsh flicks the last ball off the pads to deep extra cover for a FOUR. 13 runs off the over.
Kuldeep Yadav into his final over. Marsh slaps the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Maxwell gets on the back foot and pulls the 2nd ball over midwicket for a SIX. He then rotates strike with a single to long-off. Marsh dances down the track and launches the 4th ball over extra cover for a SIX. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. 16 runs off the over.
Australia 234/5 after 43 overs
Jan 15, 11:51 AM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj comes back into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the 1st two balls. Maxwell defends the 3rd ball to the man at cover. Maxwell pushes the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a run. Marsh works the next ball through the covers for a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 218/5 after 42 overs
Jan 15, 11:49 AM (IST)
Fine century by Marsh. With him and Maxwell in the middle and 8 overs remaining, this is a threatening phase of play for India. Score of 300 would put Aus right on top
Kuldeep starts with a loose delivery down leg and Maxwell helps it along to fine leg for 3 runs. Good work from Karthik to cut out the boundary. Marsh slashes at the next ball which is short and wide sending it past point for a FOUR. He then dances down the track and helps the 4th ball to long-off for a single. That brings up the HUNDRED for Marsh, what a brilliant innings it has been from him helping Australia recover after a shaky start. Maxwell works the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 214/5 after 41 overs
Jan 15, 11:43 AM (IST)
HUNDRED up for Marsh! 100 (108)
Jan 15, 11:42 AM (IST)
Jadeja to bowl out. Marsh is on strike. Jadeja bowls four good deliveries to keep the batsman quiet. Marsh plays the fifth ball straight down the ground to long-on for a single. Maxwell gets another single on the last ball of the over. Just two runs from Jadeja’s last over.
Australia 205/5 after 40 Overs
Jan 15, 11:39 AM (IST)
Shami will continue. Maxwell is on strike. Maxwell plays the first ball to cover and gets a single. Marsh plays the second ball to backward point and gets another single. Maxwell is on strike. FOUR. Shami goes short which the batsman tries to pull but gets lucky as he gets top edge of his bat and the ball flies over Dhoni’s head for a boundary. Maxwell plays the fourth ball through point for a single. Marsh plays the fifth ball through square leg for a single. Last ball is a dot. Eight runs off the over.
Australia 203/5 after 39 Overs
Jan 15, 11:34 AM (IST)
Jadeja continues to roll his arm over. He concedes six runs from the over. Marsh moves into his 90s in that over.
Australia 195/5 after 38 Overs
Jan 15, 11:30 AM (IST)
Shami replaces Bhuvi. Shami starts off with a short delivery which the batsman pulls towards mid-wicket for a single. Stoinis is on strike. FOUR. Another short delivery which the batsman pulls for a boundary. FOUR. Back-to-back boundaries for the all-rounder and this time he punches the ball straight down the ground towards long-off. CAUGHT! Stoinis misreads the bounce on the ball and gets the under edge of his bat. Dhoni behind the stumps does the rest. Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman. Shami welcomes the new batsman with a short delivery and Maxwell ducks under it. Another bouncer to end the over. Nine runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 189/5 after 37 Overs
Jan 15, 11:29 AM (IST)
WICKET! Stoinis c Dhoni b Shami 29(36)
Stoinis misreads the bounce on the ball and gets the under edge of his bat. Dhoni behind the stumps does the rest
Jan 15, 11:23 AM (IST)
Bowling change. Jadeja is back. Good over for Australia as they get eight runs from the over.
highlights
