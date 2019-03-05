Mar 05, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli brings up his 50th ODI fifty; Shankar looking in great form
Catch all the live match updates from the 2nd ODI between India and Australia being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (55)
WICKET! Rayudu lbw Lyon 18 (32)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw Maxwell 21 (29)
WICKET! Rohit c Zampa b Cummins 0 (6)
Playing XI:
Australia win the toss and choose to field
Pitch Report
Players to watch out for
Lyon will bowl. Shankar is on strike. He defends the first ball. The batman plays a leg glance on the second ball and takes a single. Kohli is on strike. He works the third ball to on-side and gets another single. Shankar is back on strike. He is happy to defend the fourth ball. Fifth ball is again a dot delivery. He works the last ball down to mid-wicket and settles for one more run. 3 runs off the over.
India 127/3 after 26 overs
Coulter-Nile starts with a full delivery onto the pads and Shankar plays a beautiful on-drive for a FOUR which even draws applause from Kohli. He then dabs the next ball to third man for a single. Kohli drives the 3rd ball past point for a run. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. It’s his 50th ODI FIFTY. Shankar misses the ball on the next delivery as they pick up a leg bye. Kohli works the 5th ball to third man for a single. Shankar flicks the last ball beautifully but a diving stop from Lyon at mid-on keeps them down to a single. 9 off the over.
India 124/3 after 25 overs
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (55)
Kohli flicks the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. The 2nd delivery is sliding down leg and Shankar glances it down to fine leg beautifully for a FOUR. He clips the next ball to deep midwicket for a single. Kohli gets on the back-foot to punch the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Shankar works the last ball down the on-side for a run. 8 runs off the over.
India 115/3 after 24 overs
Coulter-Nile continues. Kohli helps the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Shankar defends the 2nd ball to mid-off. He drives the 3rd ball powerfully but a good stop at mid-off restricts them to just a single. The 5th ball is onto the pads and Kohli taps it to the on-side for a run. Shankar defends the last ball straight back to the bowler. 3 runs off the over.
India 107/3 after 23 overs
Nathan Lyon comes back into the attack. Kohli defends the 1st ball to midwicket. He then plays for the turn on the 2nd delivery but it keeps going with the angle beating the outside edge. The 3rd ball is a bit too full and Kohli whips it to long-on for a single. Shankar again doesn’t manage to get any runs off the last three balls. Just 1 run off the over. The spinners are getting some good purchase from this track.
India 104/3 after 22 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back into the attack. He starts with a short and wide delivery outside off and Shankar shows great timing as he cuts it past point for a FOUR. Shankar then defends the next ball in his crease and they pick up a quick single. The 3rd ball is a bit too straight and Kohli clips it to fine leg for a single. Shankar doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last three balls as they get 6 runs off the over. Good comeback from Coulter-Nile.
India 103/3 after 21 overs
Zampa starts with a low full toss which Shankar flicks wide of long-on for 2 runs. The next ball is full again and this time Shankar gets just 1 run towards long-on. Kohli rotates strike with a single off the 3rd delivery. Zampa sends down another full-toss to Shankar who sends it to long-off for a run. The 5th ball spins away sharply whizzing past the outside edge of Kohli who was looking to defend. The keeper doesn’t collect cleanly as they steal a single. Zampa ends with a googly but Shankar spots it early sending it to midwicket for a run. 7 off the over.
India 97/3 after 20 overs
Zampa starts with a low full toss which Shankar flicks wide of long-on for 2 runs. The next ball is full again and this time Shankar gets just 1 run towards long-on. Kohli rotates strike with a single off the 3rd delivery. Zampa sends down another full-toss to Shankar who sends it to long-off for a run. The 5th ball spins away sharply whizzing past the outside edge of Kohli who was looking to defend. The keeper doesn’t collect cleanly as they steal a single. Zampa ends with a googly but Shankar spots it early sending it to midwicket for a run. 7 off the over.
India 97/3 after 20 overs
Lyon continues. Shankar taps the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. Kohli gets across and flicks the 3rd ball beautifully through midwicket for a single. Shankar is doing well to rotate strike as he sends the 4th ball down to long-on. Kohli sends the 5th ball to deep midwicket again for a single. Shankar flicks the last ball past backward point for a run to end the over. 5 runs come off it.
India 90/3 after 19 overs
Zampa continues as Vijay Shankar walks out to bat. He has come in place of Dhoni as the team wants to have a look at him before the World Cup. Kohli cuts the 1st ball past sweeper cover for a single. Shankar confidently drives the 2nd ball to long-on for a run. Kohli taps the 3rd delivery straight down the ground but Zampa manages to get a hand on it and restrict the single. The 5th ball is pitched short and Kohli opens up his stance to pull it past point for a FOUR. Kohli ends the over with a beautiful shot and he gets down on one knee and drives the ball through cover for back-to-back FOURs. 10 off the over.
India 85/3 after 18 overs
Nathan Lyon comes into the attack. The 1st ball drifts down leg and Kohli misses with the sweep as the ball comes off the thigh pad for 2 runs. Kohli defends the 2nd delivery confidently. The Indian skipper gets on the back foot and sends the 3rd ball down to third man with a beautiful touch for a FOUR. He works the 5th ball down to long-on for a single. LBW! Rayudu completely misses as he brings his bat down late with the ball catching him plumb in front of the wickets. He goes for the review but there isn’t anything there to save him as four reds means he has to return to the dug-out. Once again he returns without a big score to his name. Lyon strikes in his first over while giving away 7 runs.
India 75/3 after 17 overs
WICKET! Rayudu lbw Lyon 18 (32)
Rayudu completely misses the ball as he brings down his bat late. He goes for the review but there isn't anything there to save him.
Zampa tosses up the 1st ball to Kohli who works it to long-off for a single. Rayudu gets the 2nd ball off the inner half of his bat back towards the bowler. The 3rd ball is a wild full toss by Zampa and Rayudu pulls it to the cow corner for a FOUR. He then misses with the flick on the next ball as it comes off the pads to fine leg for a single. Kohli shows great timing as he cuts the last ball past short third man for a single. 7 off the over.
India 68/2 after 16 overs
Kohli flicks the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rayudu takes a big stride forward and slices the 2nd delivery from Maxwell through the gap at cover for a FOUR. Maxwell responds well with 2 dot balls. Rayudu waits back in the crease and pulls the 5th delivery to long-on for a run. Kohli works the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. 7 off the over.
India 61/2 after 15 overs
Adam Zampa comes back into the attack. Rayudu blocks the first ball confidently but gets a late inside edge onto the pads on the next ball. That looked dangerous. Zampa sends down two dot balls before Rayudu manages to work the 5th ball through cover for a single. Kohli flicks the last ball to long-on for a single. The Indian skipper is doing a great job of keeping the scoreboard ticking. 2 off the over.
India 54/2 after 14 overs
Rayudu sends the 1st delivery from Maxwell through midwicket for a single. Kohli defends the next two balls before picking up a single off the 4th delivery. Rayudu shows great timing as he guides the 5th ball past extra cover for 2 runs. He works the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. 5 off the over.
India 52/2 after 13 overs
Cummins continues. Rayudu defends the 1st ball to mid-off and sets off for a single but Kohli sends him back. There wasn’t any run in that. The 2nd ball is a tad short which Rayudu dabs to gully. He then punches the 3rd delivery straight to the man at cover. Cummins bangs the next ball short but it’s too high and is called a wide. Rayudu plays the 4th ball late with an open face of the bat sending it down to third man for a single. Kohli steps across and taps the last ball to the on-side for 2 runs. Good running from both batsmen. 4 runs off the over.
India 47/2 after 12 overs
Maxwell starts with two dot balls to Kohli. The Indian skipper works the 3rd ball down to long-on for a single. Rayudu goes deep in the crease and tucks the 4th ball to square leg for a run. Kohli flicks the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rayudu ends the over with a run to midwicket. 4 off the over.
India 43/2 after 11 overs
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Rayudu manages to block out the first three deliveries. The 3rd ball is onto the pads but Rayudu just about manages to get his bat down in time. He goes for the drive on the 4th delivery but is beaten by pace as the ball travels back to the keeper. Rayudu gets an edge onto the pads on the 5th delivery. He charges out on the last ball looking to launch it high above the bowler’s head but only gets an edge with the ball rolling tamely towards the on-side. Maiden over from Cummins. Rayudu doesn’t look too comfortable at the moment.
India 39/2 after 10 overs
Maxwell continues. Dhawan drives the 1st ball straight to the man at short cover. He then manages to find the man at point with the 2nd delivery. LBW! Dhawan goes for the pull against the line of the delivery and pays the price. Australia go for the review and the opener has to depart. Ambati Rayudu is the new man in. He defends the first two balls he faces before getting a leading edge to mid-off on the last delivery for a single. Just 1 run and a wicket off the over.
India 39/2 after 9 overs
WICKET! Dhawan lbw Maxwell 21 (29)
Dhawan looks to play across the line of the delivery but misses as the ball raps him on the pads. The umpire isn't convinced though but Australia make good use of their review to send back the opener.
Adam Zampa comes into the attack. Looks like Finch was happy with what he has seen from that Maxwell over. Kohli pulls the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He then taps the 2nd ball which is a full-toss delivery to long-off for a run. Dhawan plays deep in his crease as he taps the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Kohli takes the same route as he rotates strike. The 5th ball is a bit too full for Dhawan but the batsman finds the man at midwicket. Dhawan helps the last ball down to backward square leg for a run. 6 off the over.
India 38/1 after 8 overs
Glenn Maxwell is brought into the attack early. Interesting choice from Finch as he doesn’t go with either of his two frontline spinners. Kohli nudges the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. Dhawan rotates strike with a tap towards cover-point. Kohli flicks the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a run. There is a big appeal for LBW on the 4th delivery but Dhawan managed to get his bat down in time. There is another appeal for LBW on the last ball but this time is looks like the ball was sliding down leg. Dhawan living dangerously against the spin. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 32/1 after 7 overs
Kohli doesn’t manage to find the gap through the men in the circle off the first two balls. The 3rd delivery is full outside off from Counter-Nile and Kohli gets an edge down to third man for a single. The 4th ball is drifting down leg from Coulter-Nile and Dhawan once again gratefully helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. The Australian is sending down one or two bad balls in every over allowing the Indians to find the boundaries with ease. He finishes with two dot deliveries to Dhawan. 5 off the over.
India 29/1 after 6 overs
Dhawan doesn’t manage to take any runs off the first two balls. Cummins bangs the 3rd ball short just outside off and Dhawan pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. The 4th ball is full outside off and Dhawan drives confidently but finds the fielder at cover. The 5th delivery is a back of a length ball from Cummins and Dhawan cuts it powerfully through backward point for a FOUR. He’s looking confident today and lets the last ball travel back to the keeper. 8 off the over.
India 24/1 after 5 overs
Kohli takes a good stride forward on the first ball but doesn’t manage to find the gap with his cover drive. The 2nd ball is full onto the pads and Kohli makes the on-drive look soo easy as he sends the ball racing down the ground for a FOUR. The next delivery is defended towards cover. Coulter-Nile is struggling with his line as he sends the 4th delivery onto the pads again and Kohli isn’t letting him get away with that as he flicks it through midwicket for a FOUR. Beautiful use of the wrissts from Kohli there. The Indian skipper plays out the last two deliveries. 8 runs from the over.
India 16/1 after 4 overs
Cummins gets some extra bounce on the 1st delivery which Kohli leaves for the keeper. The 2nd ball is fuller which Kohli looks to drive but the ball is in the air for a bit before landing safely as they pick up a single. Dhawan gets a big leading edge to the 3rd ball sending it straight back to Cummins. The next two balls are defended off the back foot. Cummins ends with a short of length delivery which Dhawan cuts to the man at cover. Just 1 run from the over.
India 8/1 after 3 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile comes into the attack. Virat Kohli is the new man in. Coulter-Nile sends the 1st ball wide down leg and has to reload. The next delivery is straight onto the pads of Dhawan who gratefully flicks it through square leg for a FOUR. The next two balls are defended before Dhawan lets the 4th delivery travel back to the keeper. The 5th ball is back of a length just outside off and Dhawan taps it towards point. The last ball is onto the pads again and this time Dhawan pierces the gap in the on-side for 2 runs.
India 7/1 after 2 overs