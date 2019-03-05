IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli brings up his 50th ODI fifty; Shankar looking in great form

Nathan Lyon comes into the attack. The 1st ball drifts down leg and Kohli misses with the sweep as the ball comes off the thigh pad for 2 runs. Kohli defends the 2nd delivery confidently. The Indian skipper gets on the back foot and sends the 3rd ball down to third man with a beautiful touch for a FOUR. He works the 5th ball down to long-on for a single. LBW! Rayudu completely misses as he brings his bat down late with the ball catching him plumb in front of the wickets. He goes for the review but there isn’t anything there to save him as four reds means he has to return to the dug-out. Once again he returns without a big score to his name. Lyon strikes in his first over while giving away 7 runs.

India 75/3 after 17 overs