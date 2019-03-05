IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets the breakthrough, sends back Marsh

Shami starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. He corrects his line and sends the 1st delivery angling into Finch who tucks it to fine leg for a single. Khawaja clips the 2nd ball to backward square leg and comes back for the second. Shami does brilliantly as he beats Khawaja with the 3rd ball which rises sharply. Khawaja blocks out the 4th delivery. Shami is getting the ball to bounce really well on this surface. The last ball is pitched on the leg stump and Khawaja helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.

Australia 8/0 after the first over