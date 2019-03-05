Mar 05, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets the breakthrough, sends back Marsh
Catch all the live match updates from the 2nd ODI between India and Australia being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
highlights
WICKET! Marsh c Dhoni b Jadeja 16 (27)
WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Kedar 38 (37)
WICKET! Finch lbw Kuldeep 37 (53)
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav b Pat Cummins 3(3)
WICKET! Kohli c Stoinis b Pat Cummins 116(120)
WICKET! Jadeja c Khawaja b Pat Cummins 21(40)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 103 (107)
WICKET! Dhoni c Khawaja b Zampa 0(1)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c Finch b Zampa 11(12)
WICKET! Shankar run out (Zampa) 46(41)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (55)
WICKET! Rayudu lbw Lyon 18 (32)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw Maxwell 21 (29)
WICKET! Rohit c Zampa b Cummins 0 (6)
Maxwell punches the 1st ball from Shami to sweeper cover for a single. The next ball is wide down leg and Shami has to reload. Handscomb drives the 2nd ball past cover for a single. Maxwell cuts the 3rd ball straight to Jadeja at point. He then defends the next ball straight down the ground but Shami manages to get a hand to it. Shami sends down a brilliant yorker on the 5th delivery which goes right through Maxwell but somehow evades the off-stump. The last ball is banged short which Maxwell defends to the man at cover. Just 3 runs off the over. Australia need 125 off 150 balls to win.
Australia 126/3 after 25 overs
There is an appeal for stumping as Handscomb is beaten by the turn on the first ball but the batsman never left the crease. He bunts the next ball to long-on for a single. Marsh misses with the flick on the next delivery but the umpire isn’t interested in the appeals. CAUGHT! What a soft dismissal from Marsh as he chases a ball slipping down leg but ends up edging it into the gloves of Dhoni. Glenn Maxwell comes out to bat and gets off the mark as he sends the last ball down to long-off for a single. 2 runs and a wicket from the over. India need to maintain the pressure now.
Australia 123/3 after 24 overs
Marsh attempts a flick with the ball slipping down leg but only gets an edge as Dhoni takes a good catch.
Shami continues. He starts with a slower delivery to Marsh who gets a leading edge past point for a single. Handscomb defends the next ball to mid-on. Shami beats him with the 3rd delivery which rises sharply above his attempted cut. Handscomb works the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Marsh misses with the flick as the 5th delivery goes off the pads to the on-side for a leg bye. Handscomb defends the last ball to cover and they steal another quick single. Australia need 130 to win now.
Australia 121/2 after 23 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. Handscomb works the 2nd ball down to long-on for a single. Marsh taps the next ball straight down the ground for a run. Handscomb drills the 4th ball to mid-off for a single. Marsh defends the 5th delivery with a straight bat. He goes deep in his crease and punches the last ball to long-on for a single. 4 runs off the over. Australia are cruising at the moment.
Australia 117/2 after 22 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Handscomb. The 3rd delivery is short and wide allowing Handscomb to cut it past point for a single. Shami sends down the slow off-cutter to Marsh who manages to get it past cover for a single. The 5th delivery is a yorker length ball and Handscomb presents the full face of the bat to send it racing straight down the ground for a FOUR. Beautiful shot from the Aussie. Handscomb guides the last ball down to third man for a single.
Australia 113/2 after 21 overs
The 1st ball is onto the pads which Handscomb works towards square leg for a single. Marsh stabs the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Handscomb pushes the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Marsh slaps the 4th ball towards extra cover but doesn’t take a single as Jadeja picks up the ball. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. India cannot afford these singles. Australia need just 145 off 180 balls to win.
Australia 106/2 after 20 overs
Kuldeep continues after drinks. Marsh dabs the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Kuldeep slips in a googly to Handscomb who defends it to cover. He then works the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Marsh punches the 4th ball to extra cover and good work from Kohli prevents the single. The 5th delivery is wide outside off which Marsh cuts to sweeper cover for a single. Kuldeep tosses up the last delivery but Handscomb squeezes it past the bowler for a single. India need to find a way to stem these singles and increase the pressure.
Australia 101/2 after 19 overs
Jadhav starts with a dot ball to Marsh before the Aussie bunts the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Handscomb doesn’t manage to go past the man at midwicket on the next ball. He then chips the 4th ball to long-off for a run. That would’ve been at catching height for a fielder at mid-off. Marsh works the 5th delivery to long-on for a run. Handscomb steps across and cuts the last ball past backwards point for 2 runs. 5 runs off the over. Australia need 154 runs from 32 overs to win.
Australia 97/2 after 18 overs
Kuldeep starts with a low full toss which Handscomb chips to long-on for a single. Marsh is drawn forward on the 3rd ball as he gets an outside edge past slip for 2 runs. Bumrah does well to chase down the ball. Marsh works the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Handscomb works the 5th ball down to long-off for a run. Marsh ends the over with a single. 6 runs off the over. Australia looking to stitch another good partnership after the loss of their openers.
Australia 92/2 after 17 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Khawaja. CAUGHT! Khawaja was looking to play across the line but gets a thick leading edge right into the hands of Kohli at extra cover. The Indian captain is pumped as they get rid of both openers in quick succession. Peter Handscomb is the new man in. He gets off the mark with a single off the 4th ball. Marsh works the 5th ball square for 2 runs. Just 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 86/2 after 16 overs
WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Kedar 38 (37)
Khawaja gets a big leading edge as he looks to play across the line sending the ball right into the hands of Kohli who was standing at extra cover.
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Khawaja defends the 1st ball well. The next delivery hits Khawaja on the pads before connecting with the bat but it was well outside off as they pick up a single. LBW! Finch gets down for the sweep but misses. He has a chat with Khawaja about the review but opts against it. The pitching and impact would’ve been umpire’s call and Finch would have to depart. Shaun Marsh walks out to bat. He plays out the rest of the over. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over.
Australia 83/1 after 15 overs
WICKET! Finch lbw Kuldeep 37 (53)
Finch gets down on one knee looking for the sweep but misses as the ball crashes into his pads. He considers the review but in the end opts against it.
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. Finch drives the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Khawaja nudges the next ball to the leg-side for a run. The 3rd ball is overpitched which Finch drives to long-on for a run. Khawaja rotates strike with a single off the 4th ball. Jadeja ends the over with 2 dot balls.
Australia 82/0 after 14 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He starts well with five dot balls to Finch. The last ball is a bit full outside off which Finch drives to long-off for a single. Just 1 run off the over. Good start from Australia.
Australia 78/0 after 13 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. Finch isn’t taking time to size up the bowler as he charges out and launches the 1st ball over midwicket for a SIX. He then defends the 2nd delivery. Dhoni has the bails off on the 3rd ball as Kuldeep sends down a googly and Finch is beaten but the Aussie was safely in. Finch doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls, he works the last delivery down to square leg for a run. 8 off the over.
Australia 77/0 after 12 overs
Jadeja starts with a flat delivery to Khawaja who works it past point for a single. Finch drives the 3rd ball down to long-off for a run. Khawaja waists back in his crease and steers the 4th delivery through the first slip region for a FOUR. Jadeja sends down a wide ball to end the over with and has to reload. The next ball is clipped through square leg for 2 runs. 9 off the over.
Australia 69/0 after 11 overs
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery onto the pads which Khawaja glances to fine leg for a FOUR. He then drives the 2nd ball to deep point for a single. The 3rd ball is a low full toss which Finch drives beautifully for a FOUR. That was too easy for the Aussie opener. The 5th delivery is a bit wide outside off and Finch dabs it down to third man for a FOUR. Shankar ends the over with a dot ball. Not a great start by Vijay as he gives away 13 runs in it.
Australia 60/0 after 10 overs
Jadeja starts with a half-tracker but luckily Khawaja cuts it straight to the man at point. The 2nd ball is in the slot and Khawaja lifts it beautifully to deep midwicket for FOUR. He then takes the same route as they pick up a single off the next ball. The 5th delivery is pitched on the leg stump and Finch helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 47/0 after 9 overs
Bumrah continues. Khawaja flicks the 1st ball straight to the man at square leg. He times the 2nd ball even better piercing the gap in the field for FOUR. Khawaja taps the next ball straight back to the bowler. He then has a mighty heave at the next ball but gets beaten on the outside edge. The 5th ball is onto the pads and Khawaja flicks it powerfully only for Rayudu to restrict them to a single at mid-on. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 38/0 after 8 overs
Kohli decides to bring in his spinners as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Khawaja works the 1st ball to backward square leg for a single. Finch punches the 2nd ball to cover. Jadeja gets the 3rd ball to spin away sharply as Finch is beaten. The Aussie skipper blocks out the next three balls. Jadeja gives away just 1 run in his first over.
Australia 33/0 after 7 overs
Bumrah starts with a back of a length delivery which Khawaja taps to midwicket. Bumrah pulls back the length on the next ball and Khawaja confidently pulls it through point for a FOUR. The 3rd ball is a slower delivery from Bumrah and Khawaja has no idea as it whizzes past the outside edge. Khawaja steps out and misses with the flick on the 4th delivery, Dhoni does well to get a glove on it as they pick up a leg bye. Finch gets beaten with a short of length delivery which stays low from Bumrah. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 32/0 after 6 overs
Khawaja gets an outside edge to the 1st ball which lands safely as it goes to third man for a single. Finch manages to block out the next three deliveries. Shami once again sends the next ball wide down the leg-side looking for an inswinger. Finch blocks out the last two balls comfortably. Just 2 runs off the over.
Australia 27/0 after 5 overs
Bumrah gets the 1st ball to move away sharply from the left-hander as Khawaja plays and misses. The 2nd delivery is the same as it stays low and only just misses the outside edge. Khawaja pulls the 3rd delivery to fine leg for a single. Finch gets beaten on the 4th delivery as he probes outside off. He manages to block out the 5th delivery as it stays low similar to the ball which Khawaja received. Finch goes for an expansive drive on the last ball but gets a thick outside edge past the man at slips for a FOUR. He’s living dangerously at the moment. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 25/0 after 4 overs
Shami starts with a back of a length delivery which Finch defends. The next ball is wide again. Finch drives beautifully on the 2nd delivery piercing the gap at cover for FOUR. He then gets beaten playing at an outswinging delivery outside off. Shami is getting some good movement going away from the batsman. If he can get one to nip back in then Finch could be in trouble. The 5th delivery is onto the pads which Finch flicks to backward square leg for 2 runs. He lets the last ball travel back to the keeper. 7 off the over.
Australia 20/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He starts with a wide and has to reload. Finch is beaten as he pokes outside off at an outswinging delivery. The next ball is wide again, looks like Bumrah is looking for another outswininger but sends it well outside off. Finch gets beaten again as he looks for the drive on the 3rd delivery. Bumrah slips in the inswinger on the 4th delivery but this time Finch gets bat on it sending the ball through midwicket for 3 runs. Bumrah ends the over with two dot balls. 5 off the over.
Australia 13/0 after 2 overs
Shami starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. He corrects his line and sends the 1st delivery angling into Finch who tucks it to fine leg for a single. Khawaja clips the 2nd ball to backward square leg and comes back for the second. Shami does brilliantly as he beats Khawaja with the 3rd ball which rises sharply. Khawaja blocks out the 4th delivery. Shami is getting the ball to bounce really well on this surface. The last ball is pitched on the leg stump and Khawaja helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
Australia 8/0 after the first over
Mohammed Shami has the new ball with Finch on strike.