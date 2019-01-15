Jan 15, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights: Vintage Dhoni does it again! Leads India to win with last over 6
Catch all the highlights from the second ODI between India and Australia being played at the Adelaide Oval
India win the match 6 wickets
That concludes the coverage for this match. The series is well poised at 1-1 and the third and the final match of the three-match ODI series will be played on 18th January at the iconic MCG. That promises to be a cracking match. Join us for that match. Till then it is good-bye! We leave you with some reactions from the world of twitter.
India captain Virat Kohli and the Player of the Match: "We wanted to try and restrict them in the end. I thought they were going to get away from us when Maxy and Shaun were in. Getting them in two balls was brilliant. I thought 298 was par on that wicket, with the start they had. Bhuvi was outstanding to pull things back for us. Vijay Shankar is in the squad, he's an allrounder, so that gives us an option to play around with - but we'll see how we go. But backing five bowlers and seeing it come off is pleasing as a captain. You look for little moments to pump you up, get into the zone, and that's what I was trying to do. I tried to stay as aware as possible in recognising the moment to strike. I thought those 2-3 overs were the moment, to bring the gap between runs and balls down. When it comes off it looks good. It was a really tough day. My pants are white with the sweat, the salts coming out. MS was tired as well, fielding for 50 overs and batting as well, it was tough. So a good day to rest and travel and recover and regroup for the MCG. Tonight was an MS classic. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end. And hats off to Dinesh too, he came in and took the pressure off him.”
Australian captain Aaron Finch: "When you come up like a batting side against India, you know you have to get wickets regularly, and we ran into that man Dhoni as well. Credit to India, they played well. We played well as well, it was a good game of cricket. What we've been working towards is some real solid performances through the middle overs. I'm responsible for the Powerplays, and I've not been coming off. It's a matter of time, I think. It's not easy when you're not getting runs, but captaincy is separate from personal performance, and you have to be consistent with your actions. Shaun Marsh's was a hell of an innings. He was pretty cooked by the end of it. To get 138 in brutal conditions this afternoon, with that heat, and for us to get 298, was pleasing, but in the end they managed to get past that. I think it would have been nice to have Jhye bowl right at the end. He's been our best bowler, and we tried to use him earlier to try and take wickets."
What a match! After critics came down heavily on him after his innings in the first match but we experienced vintage Dhoni today. Kohli's century set the stage for India to chase a difficult total down but it was the cool and calm of Dhoni that took India over the finish line.
India win the match by 6 wickets
Dhoni has nailed the match for India.
Behrendorff will bowl the last over of the match. India need 7 runs off 6 balls. Dhoni on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Dhoni just stays in crease and creams the ball over long-on for a maximum. India need just one run to win the match. Dhoni plays the second ball to mid-on and takes a quick single.
India 299/4 after 49.2 Overs
FIFTY up for Dhoni! 54 (54)
Stoinis will continue. Dhoni on strike. Dhoni plays the first ball down the ground for a single. Karthik on strike now. The batsman plays the second ball to deep extra cover for a couple. The batsman takes a single on third ball. Dhoni on strike now. The batsman plays the fourth ball right in front of the wickets and takes a quick single. Karthik on strike. Karthik plays a paddle sweep to fine leg and gets three runs. Dhoni on strike for the last ball of the over. Dhoni plays the last ball to long on and the ball falls just in from of the incoming fielder. Nine runs off the over.
India 292/4 after 49 Overs
Behrendorff is back in the attack. Dhoni on strike. Dhoni gets a single off the first ball. Karthik plays the second ball down the ground for a single. Dhoni gets another single on the third ball. Karthik works the fourth ball through cover for another single. Behrendorff strays down the leg side and the batsman gets three runs. Karthik on strike. He plays the last ball for two runs. Nine runs off the over.
India 283/4 after 48 Overs
Bowling change. Marcus Stoinis is back. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the second ball to cover and takes a single. Karthik is on strike. Full toss and Karthik plays the ball between extra-cover and long-off for two runs. FOUR. Much needed boundary for India. Stoinis goes short and Karthik pulls the ball for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot. Karthik works the last ball for two runs.
India 274/4 after 47 Overs
Richardson will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. One Leg Bye. First ball hits the batsman on the pads and Dhoni takes a quick single. Karthik is on strike. He plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket and takes a single. Dhoni is on strike. He plays the third ball behind square and gets a single. Karthik is back on strike. FOUR. Richardson goes short and the batsman pulls the ball for a boundary. Kathik works the next ball to on side and takes a quick single, Dhoni will face the last ball of the over. WIDE. Poor stuff from the bowler as he strays in his line and the ball goes down the leg side. Dhoni works the last ball to leg side and gets a single. Ten runs off the over.
India 265/4 after 46 Overs
Lyon is back. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the second ball to square leg for a single. SIX. Dhoni steps out of his crease on third ball and hammers a six over mid-wicket. Fourth ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the fifth ball wide of long-off and gets two runs. The batsman plays the last ball to long-on for a single. Eleven runs off the over.
India 255/4 after 45 Overs
Richardson continues. Kohli is on strike. Kohli plays the first ball on the on-side and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the second ball to deep extra cover and gets two runs. The batsman plays the third ball to leg side and sprints for a single. Kohli is back on strike. CAUGHT! Kohli plays a rare bad shot and holes the ball straight to Glenn Maxwell at deep square leg. Dinesh Karthik is the new man. He plays the fifth ball to backward square leg for a single. Dhoni gets a single on the last ball. Six runs and a wicket from the over.
India 244/4 after 44 Overs
WICKET! Kohli c Maxwell b J Richardson 104(112)
Kohli holes the ball straight to Glenn Maxwell. He is disappointed. Australians are over the moon.
Siddle will bowl to Kohli. Indian skipper on 99. Kohli works the first ball to deep mid-wicket and runs downs the other end and completes his hundred. What a century! This is Kohli’s fifth ODI ton in Australia. Kohli and Dhoni get another 9 runs from the over. Ten runs from the over.
India 238/3 after 43 Overs
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 100 (108)
Ricardson is back. Dhoni is on strike. One Leg Bye. The first ball hits Dhoni on the pads and the two batsmen take a quick single. The single gives Kohli the strike. He is batting on 97. Kohli plays the second ball straight to the fielder at point. Kohli gets a leading edge on the third ball and the ball falls just short of the fielder at third-man. The batsmen cross for a single. Dhoni pushes the fourth ball to long-off and gets a single. The single gives Kohli the strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Kohli plays the last ball down to the fielder at long-on and settles for a single. He moves to 99. Four runs off the over.
India 228/3 after 42 Overs