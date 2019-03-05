IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights: Vijay Shankar holds nerve to help a thrilling win for India

Australian skipper Aaron Finch: “It was close, was one of the games that we wanted to take as deep as we can. Stoinis played a really superb innings but we couldn't get across the line. We'll learn. (On when he thought Aus were in front) Not at any stage really, not on this pitch against this Indian attack. (Whether Australia left it too late) Not really, I thought if Stoinis takes a risk early and gets out, we have no chance at all. It was important for him to take it deep and I am sure he will learn from this. In the future, we will get across the line. (On his personal form) Would have been good to get more, starts don't win you games. We had many starts and they had a century from their side. Virat was the difference in the game, if one of our main batters had done the job, we would have got across the line.”