IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights: Vijay Shankar holds nerve to help a thrilling win for India
Catch all the highlights from the 2nd ODI between India and Australia being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
That concludes the coverage of the second ODI.
Indian skipper and Player of the Match Virat Kohli: “When I walk to bat, just need to head down and bat. I'm totally exhausted now. He was batting outstandingly well, but an unfortunate end. I was thinking about 46th over. I was talking with both of them. If they take wickets, we'd be right on the game. He just put the ball in the right areas. HE showed great composure with both bat and the ball. Both are experienced, it's always nice to speak them, These guys watch the game so keenly. Invariably all of them are in the same page. He just turned the game around, he's at the top of the rankings, top of the game. Just to come through in games like these, gives great confidence. There might be low totals in WC games as well. We will fight till the end, and tonight was such a day. Kedar was keen to bowl the last over as well. He gives you 7 overs as well. It felt good (40th ODI century), just a number.”
For his brilliant century Virat Kohli is adjuged the Player of the Match
Australian skipper Aaron Finch: “It was close, was one of the games that we wanted to take as deep as we can. Stoinis played a really superb innings but we couldn't get across the line. We'll learn. (On when he thought Aus were in front) Not at any stage really, not on this pitch against this Indian attack. (Whether Australia left it too late) Not really, I thought if Stoinis takes a risk early and gets out, we have no chance at all. It was important for him to take it deep and I am sure he will learn from this. In the future, we will get across the line. (On his personal form) Would have been good to get more, starts don't win you games. We had many starts and they had a century from their side. Virat was the difference in the game, if one of our main batters had done the job, we would have got across the line.”
This is India's 500th ODI win
Vijay Shankar: “It was an opportunity to redeem myself after the expensive over I bowled. I was literally waiting for this opportunity, wanted to bowl under pressure because only if I deliver, they will trust me. I was upto the challenge. Around the 43rd over, I was telling myself that I am bowling the final over and just prepared myself a bit. It's about staying clear mentally. Wanted to just stick to the basics, hit the stumps from a hard length as there was a bit of reverse. When you play for the country, you have to be ready to do what the team needs. I always say to myself to keep working on all aspects of my game so that when the opportunity arrives, I am ready to grab it. Yes, it was good, timed the ball well and rotating the strike well. I was confident of doing well and we (him and Kohli) had a good partnership.”
What a thriller on display. Let us all catch our breaths back!
India win the match by 8 runs
Shankar to Stoinis. LBW! Stoinis tries to clear his front leg and lift the ball to on-side but misses the ball and it hits him on the back leg. Last man Adam Zampa walks in. It is very tensed. Zampa cuts the ball to point and gets two runs. BOWLED! Fuller ball and the ball uproots the middle stump!
Australia 242 all-out after 49.2 overs
WICKET! Zampa b Shankar 2(2)
Zampa tries to come down the track but Shankar bowls a yorker and the middle stump is uprooted
WICKET! Stoinis lbw b Shankar 52(65)
Stoinis tries to clear his front leg and lift the ball to on-side but misses the ball and it hits him on the back leg.
Last over. Six balls. 11 runs. 2 wickets. Vijay Shankar will bowl. Stoinis is on strike.
Shami will bowl. Stoinis is on strike. First ball is a dot. Stoinis whips the second ball to on side and completes his fifty! Stoinis plays the third ball to square leg and gets a single. Lyon is on strike. He slashes the fourth ball through cover and gets a single. Stoinis is on strike. He plays the fifth ball for single. Lyon is on strike. FOUR! What a vital boundary. Lyon moves across and gets the under edge of his bat to fine leg. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 240/8 after 49 overs
FIFTY up for Stoinis! 50 (62)
Bumrah to Stoinis. First ball is a dot. Another dot ball. Stoinis is looking to see off Bumrah with any more casualty. Another dot ball. That is three dot balls. Fourth ball is again a dot. Miss! What a beauty of a delivery as it moves juts away from Stoinis and he has no clue about it. Five dot balls. Stoinis plays the last ball to fine leg and gets a single. Just one run off the over.
Australia 231/8 after 48 overs
Shami will bowl. Stonis is on strike. He starts the over with a single. Lyon gets another single on the second ball. Stoinis defends the third ball. FOUR! Poor ball from Bumrah as it is slightly short and Stoinis cuts the ball through point for a very important boundary. He gets a single off the next ball. Lyon is on strike. Shami bowls a yorker on the last ball and Lyon doesn’t take a single. 7 runs off the over.
Australia 230/8 after 47 overs
Bumrah is back to bowl. Stoinis is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Coulter-Nile is on strike. BOWLED! Coulter-Nile tries to make room for himself but he exposes too much of his stumps and is bowled. Pat Cummins is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot. CAUGHT! The ball moves slightly away and Cummins gets a faint edge and diving Dhoni takes a comfortable catch. Nathan Lyon is the new batsman. Lyon gets an edge on the last ball and gets a single. One run and two wickets. Australia need 28 runs in 24 balls
Australia 223/8 after 46 overs
WICKET! Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(2)
The ball moves slightly away and Cummins gets a faint edge and diving Dhoni takes a comfortable catch.
WICKET! Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4(4)
Coulter-Nile tries to make room for himself but he exposes too much of his stumps and is bowled.
Kuldeep to Stoinis. FOUR! Poor ball as it is short and wide and the batsman cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Stoinis gets a single off the second ball. Carey is on strike. BOWLED! A low flat delivery and Carey goes for a cut but gets the under edge of his bat and the ball hits the off stump. Coulter-Nile is the new batsman. He defends the next ball. Coulter-Nile plays the fifth ball for a couple. He plays the last ball for two more runs. 9 runs off the over. Australia need 29 runs in 30 balls
Australia 222/6 after 45 overs
WICKET! Carey b Kuldeep Yadav 22(24)
A low flat delivery and Carey goes for a cut but gets the under edge of his bat and the ball hits the off stump
Shami is back to bowl. Carey is on strike. The Aussie starts the over with a single. Stoinis is on strike. Second ball wraps the batsman on the pads and he takes a single. Carey is back on strike. He plays the third ball to long-on and gets a single. Stoinis is on strike. He milks another single off the fourth ball. Carey is back on strike. Shoirt ball and Carey hooks the ball to mid-wicket for another single. Stoinis is back on strike. He plays the last ball down to long-on for a single. 6 runs off the over. Australia need 38 runs in 36 balls
Australia 213/5 after 44 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. Carey is on strike. FOUR! Short and wide and Carey cuts the ball through cover for a boundary. Second ball is a dot. FOUR! Big boundary in the context of the match as Cary slaps the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Carey woks the fourth ball through extra-cover and gets a single. Stoinis is on strike. SIX! Stoinis comes down the ground and lifts the ball over long-on for a maximum. A dot ball to end the over. 15 runs off the over. Australia need 44 runs in 42 balls
Australia 207/5 after 43 overs