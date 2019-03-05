App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Bumrah, Shankar script thrilling win after Kohli's dogged century

In a humdinger Shankar and Bumrah delivered the sucker punch as India cliched an 8-run win

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is considered as one of the greatest death bowlers of all time with an excellent 19th over. He gave away just 2 runs while picking up the important wicket of Handscomb and Coulter-Nile leaving Umesh Yadav with 14 runs to defend in the final over. Bumrah ended with figures of 3/16 after 4 overs with 18 dot balls. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is considered as one of the greatest death bowlers of all time with an excellent 19th over. He gave away just 2 runs while picking up the important wicket of Handscomb and Coulter-Nile leaving Umesh Yadav with 14 runs to defend in the final over. Bumrah ended with figures of 3/16 after 4 overs with 18 dot balls. (Image: AP)
Whatsapp

Indian bowlers delivered in a heart-stopping climax to fashion a narrow eight-run victory against Australia in the second ODI after skipper Virat Kohli conjured up a resolute hundred in testing conditions at  VCA stadium in Nagpur on March 5.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over in which Australia needed to score 11 runs for a series-levelling win. Shankar had played a good hand with bat as well, scoring quick 46 runs in India's total of 250.

Handing the ball to medium pacer Shankar at the make-or-break situation was a bold decision by skipper Kohli, who had the option of employing Kedar Jadhav as well.

Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinis (52) in the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa in the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

related news

Before that, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/19), who is ever-reliable in death overs, dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins in space of three balls in the 46th over and conceded just one run in the 48th over, playing a crucial role in India's win after the spinners had choked the Australians in the middle overs.

It was Stoinis who had kept the visitors in hunt as he resisted the unrelenting Indian attack with aplomb and added 47-runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey (22).

Kohli's 40th ODI century steered India to a competitive 250 after a middle-order collapse on a dry surface at the VCA stadium but it proved to be just enough in the end as India earned the win with just three balls to spare.

It was India's 500th win in the ODI format. The first victory had come in 1975 against East Africa under then captain S Venkatraghvan.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0 with third match slated for march 8 in Ranchi.

The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up. In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock.

He was at the crease till the start of the 48th over, facing 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

Australia were off to a fluent start with openers Aaron Finch (37) and Usman Khawaja (38) adding 83 runs at a decent pace but the spinners led by Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/54) not only put the brakes on run-rate but also hurt the visitors by taking wickets intermittently.

Kuldeep broke the opening stand by trapping Finch and later sent back dangerous Glenn Maxwell (4) and Carey while Jadhav and Jadeja accounted for Khawaja and Shaun Marsh respectively.

Stoinis and Carey took the Aussie chase deep with their dogged batting but Kuldeep turned the tide in India's favour by dismissing the latter.

After the first innings, it was clear that spinners will shape the outcome of the match and Kuldeep along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav did strangulate the Australian innings.

Between overs 13 and 33 the Indian bowlers conceded just one boundary.

Kuldeep, who was the most impressive bowler on show, was taken to cleaners by the two Aussies who creamed off 15 runs in the 43rd over to ease some pressure.

The two batsmen showed tremendous grit under pressure but Kuldeep provided the much-needed breakthrough by castling Carey, who dragged it on his stumps.

Earlier, Kohli steadily build the Indian innings even as he saw the fall of colleagues Shikhar Dhawan (21) and Ambati Rayudu (18).

Dhawan looked in good touch as he too hit some crushing boundaries before being trapped by part-timer Maxwell.

Rayudu struggled to rotate strike as the ball was not coming on to the bat and was eventually adjudged leg before off Lyon.

Kohli got a good ally in Vijay Shankar (46 off 41) with whom he added 81 runs for the fourth wicket but the latter was unfortunately run out when he backed up too far at the non-striker's end to a Kohli straight drive.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then got rid of Kedar Jadhav (11) and M S Dhoni (0) off successive balls but Kohli held one end up.

He completed his hundred by cutting one from Nathan Coulter-Nile to the square boundary.

The innings approaching the end, acceleration was required but Ravindra Jadeja could only manage 21 off 40 balls and was soon removed by Cummins. Kohli was finally dismissed while trying to pull Pat Cummins.

Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah too perished in a jiffy and India could not even bat for full 50 overs.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Jasprit Bumrah #Virat Kohli

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and Charity Arm FIF, Two W ...

Credit Wars Break Out in MP as Congress and BJP Lawmakers Tussle to In ...

India Trashes Pakistan's Claim of Downing IAF's Sukhoi Jet During Last ...

India vs Australia | Followed Dhoni and Rohit's Advice to Use Vijay fo ...

CBI Books Excise Official For Submitting Fake Caste Certificate During ...

Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi Dies at 100; Mamata Banerjee Terms it He ...

India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run ...

21 Years After Four Nuns Were Gang-raped by 26 Men in Madhya Pradesh, ...

India vs Australia | Kohli, Shankar Star as India Seal Eight-Run Win t ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.