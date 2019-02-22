IND vs AUS 1st T20I preview: Team news, possible XI, betting odds, broadcast time

Moneycontrol News

Australia will start its tour of India with the first T20I scheduled at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy tadium in Visakhapatnam on February 24.

During India's tour of Australia, the Men-in-Blue finished the T20I series 1-1 and clinched the ODI series 2-1. The touring Aussies would be aiming to reverse the results this time around.

After being humiliated by India in the one-day series, the Aussies blanked the Sri Lankans 2-0 in Tests. The series win offered some much-needed relief for the Australian side which had witnessed a lot of turmoil on and off the field in the past one year.

"We are really looking forward for the next 12 months of cricket," Australia's Test captain Tim Paine had said at the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series. The rejuvenated side would be expected to put up a tough fight against India. The white-ball series is the first of three Australia will play away from home to find some form and fine tune selections for the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins in late May.

As Australia were mauling Sri Lanka, India embarrassed New Zealand in the ODI series but lost the T20I leg of the tour. India would want to overturn its fortune in the T20Is. The upcoming series is India's final dress rehearsal before the all important World Cup. India too have a few spots to finalize.

Last time India and Australia played a T20I series in India it ended in a 1-1 draw with one match being washed out.

Team News

Ahead of the series, the Indian team was dealt a major blow with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being ruled out of both the T20Is and ODIs. The BCCI confirmed that Pandya will sit out of the series due to lower back stiffness. Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Pandya’s replacement in the squad. The series though will see star players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah back in action. Also back in India's 15-member squad will be Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been given much needed rest and filling his boots will be young spinner Mayank Markande.

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the upcoming series while his namesake Mitchell Marsh has been left out of the squad. Peter Siddle and Billy Stanlake are the other two players missing from the line up. Kane Richardson has been recalled while Shaun Marsh, who is expecting the birth of his second child and also recovering from a hamstring injury, will join the team from the third ODI. D'Arcy Short returns to the ODI squad as cover for Shaun Marsh while Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been included.

India T20I Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande



Australia T20I Squad:

Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa



Possible XI

India XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande

Australia XI:

Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nil, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Players to watch out for

Virat Kohli

Australia will hate to see Virat Kohli back in action. Kohli has made his 2,167 T20I runs at 49.25, which betters Rohit Sharma’s 2,326 at 32.76, Martin Guptill’s 2,272 at 33.91, and Shoaib Malik’s 2,263 at 30.58. In fact, Kohli has the highest T20I average of the world’s top 39 run scorers. On Indian tracks Kohli could end up demoralizing the Australian bowling attack.

D'Arcy Short

A blistering left-handed batsman, D'Arcy Short's game is tailor made for white ball cricket. He enjoyed a breakthrough 2017-18 season in the white-ball formats, firstly with Western Australia in the JLT Cup and then, most spectacularly, in the Big Bash with Hobart Hurricanes where he was the tournament's leading scorer. In the 2018-19 JLT Cup, Short plunder 257 - 11 short of the world record for a List A innings. His T20 form saw him being picked up by the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. With 22 sixes, Short finished this season of Australian Big Bash League as the tournament's top six hitters.

Betting odds: (Bet365)

India: 1/2

Australia: 13/8

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker

Where to watch: The India vs Australia series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The 1st T2oI will begin at 7.00 PM on February 24. Online users can catch the action on Hotstar.