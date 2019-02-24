IND vs AUS, 1st T20I LIVE: Australia lose Finch and Stoinis in quick succession

Live now
Feb 24, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wicket! Umesh lbw Cummins 2 (4)
Wicket! Krunal c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 1 (6)
Wicket! Kohli c Coulter-Nile b Zampa 24 (17)
Wicket! Rohit c Zamba b Behrendorff 5 (8)
Australia win the toss and opt to bowl
LBW! What a start by Bumrah! He gets the 1st ball to move into the right-hander and Finch doesn’t get his bat down in time. Australia go for the review and the impact is down to the umpire’s call. Finch has to depart but Australia retain the review. Glenn Maxwell is the new man in. Bumrah beats Maxwell with the 2nd ball which whizzes past the inside edge. Maxwell blocks the 3rd delivery in a hurry and gets beaten on the next ball again. He again just blocks the 5th delivery. The last ball is a short of a length delivery from Bumrah and Maxwell does brilliantly as he punches it into the gap at cover for a FOUR. Just 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 9/2 after 3 overs
Bumrah gets the ball to swing into the right-hander and Finch doesn't get his bat down in time as the ball raps him on the pads.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. India opting to go for spin early mainly due to Short’s presence at the crease. Stoinis doesn’t manage to get any runs off the first 3 balls. Stoinis taps the 4th ball straight down the ground but doesn’t get a run. He backs away and works the 5th delivery to mid-on for a single. RUN OUT! Short taps the last ball to short fine leg and Umesh Yadav picks up the ball in a flash and sends down a good throw at the non-striker’s end to catch Stoinis just inches short of the crease. India have the early breakthrough.
Australia 5/1 after 2 overs
Short taps the last ball to short fine leg and Umesh Yadav picks up the ball in a flash and sends down a good throw at the non-striker’s end to catch Stoinis just inches short of the crease.
Bumrah starts brilliantly with 3 dot balls. The 2nd delivery hits Short on the pads as he misses with the flick but it was sliding past leg. Bumrah switches to round the wicket after the 3rd ball. Short manages to defend the 4th delivery to mid-on. The 5th delivery is onto the pads and Short punches it to deep square leg for a FOUR. Bumrah ends with a dot ball. Just 4 off the over.
Australia 4/0 after the first over
Marcus Stoinis and D'Arcy Short walk out to open the innings. Jasprit Bumrah has the ball for the first over.
Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back for the final over. Dhoni swings at the 1st ball but it comes off the inside-half to deep midwicket. The 2nd ball is full outside off and this time Dhoni connects beautifully as he sends the ball flying over deep extra-cover for a SIX. The next ball is a back of a length deliver which Dhoni hits straight back to the bowler. Coulter-Nile sends down a length delivery and Dhoni steps out but misses. The 5th delivery comes off the top-edge as the ball flies high towards fine leg but lands just short of Zampa. Again Dhoni doesn’t take any runs to retain strike. Coulter-Nile sends the last ball wide and has to reload. Dhoni swings and misses again on the last delivery as it comes off the pads for a leg bye. Just 8 runs off the over.
India 126/7 after 20 overs
Cummins starts with a short delivery which Dhoni pulls to long-on but refuses the single. He cuts the 2nd ball past point and comes charging back for the second. Dhoni swings hard at the 3rd ball but finds the man at deep midwicket and doesn’t take a single. He slogs at the 4th ball but once again fails to connect cleanly. Dhoni asks for a change of bats now. He eases the 5th ball past cover for a single. Chahal slogs at the last delivery but doesn’t connect cleanly as the ball rolls towards mid-on. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 118/7 after 19 overs
Richardson continues. Dhoni isn’t connecting well as he doesn’t manage to get any runs off the first 3 balls. Richardson sends the 4th ball sliding down leg and it goes past everyone for FIVE wides. Dhoni taps the 4th ball to mid-on for a single. Chahal manages to block out the last two balls comfortably. Just 6 runs off the over.
India 115/7 after 18 overs
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. Umesh eases the 1st ball to mid-off for a single. Dhoni reaches out and works the 2nd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Umesh does well to rotate strike with a single down to third man. Dhoni cuts the 4th ball to third man for a run. LBW! Umesh shuffles across on the 5th delivery but misses as the ball raps him on the pads. Yuzvendra Chahal walks out to bat and defends the last delivery. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. India need to accelerate.
India 109/7 after 17 overs
Umesh shuffles across on the 5th delivery but misses as the ball raps him on the pads catching him plumb.
Jhye Richardson comes back into the attack. Umesh Yadav is the new man in. The 1st ball is straying onto the pads and Dhoni whips it to square leg for 2 runs. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. Dhoni mistimes the pull on the 4th ball sending it to deep backward square leg for a single. The 5th delivery hits Umesh on the pads but the umpire ignores the LBW appeals as they pick up a bye. Dhoni doesn’t get any runs off the last delivery. Just 4 runs off the over.
India 104/6 after 16 overs
Coulter-Nile into his 3rd over. Dhoni looks for the cut short on the 1st ball but gets beaten. He then punches the next ball square of the wicket for a single. Pandya gets off the mark with a single as he whips the 3rd ball to long leg. Dhoni flicks the 4th ball past midwicket for 2 runs. He works the next ball to the off-side for a quick single. The fielder should’ve done better there. CAUGHT! Krunal goes for the pull but connects with the top-edge as Maxwell takes a good catch at cover-point. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. Australia on top at the moment.
India 100/6 after 15 overs
Krunal goes for the pull but connects with the top-edge as Maxwell takes a good catch at cover-point.
Adam Zampa comes back into the attack. Krunal Pandya is the new man in. Dhoni digs out the yorker on the 2nd delivery for a single. Pandya doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next 4 balls as Zampa shows some great variation in deliveries. Just 1 run off the over. India in a spot of bother at the moment.
India 95/5 after 14 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back into the attack. Dhoni comes down the track and steers the 1st ball to third man for a single. CAUGHT! Rahul looks to lift the ball over mid-off but connects with the toe-end holing out to Finch. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat. He defends the 3rd ball before picking up a single off the next delivery. Dhoni punches the 5th ball to the off-side for a run. BOWLED! Karthik goes for the drive but the ball sneaks between bat and pad to clatter into the stumps. 3 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
India 94/5 after 13 overs
Karthik goes for the drive but the ball sneaks through the gate to clatter into the stumps.
Rahul looks to lift the ball over mid-off but connects with the toe-end as Finch takes the catch at the edge of the 30-yard circle.
Short continues. Rahul clips the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Dhoni nudges the next ball to the leg-side for a run. Rahul gets a leading edge on the next delivery sending it back to Short who helps it onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end but Dhoni makes it in safely. Rahul helps the next ball to the leg-side for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the stylish batsman. Dhoni works the 5th ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He chops the last ball past cover for a run. Just 6 off the over.
India 91/3 after 12 overs
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Rahul clips the 1st ball to the leg-side for a single. Cummins sends down two good balls to Dhoni who fails to connect on both occasions. Dhoni drives the 4th ball past point and comes charging back for the second. The throw isn’t a good one and Dhoni would’ve been well short of the crease if the keeper collected that. He eases the 5th ball past cover for a single. Rahul pulls the last ball to fine leg for a run. Just 5 off the over.
India 85/3 after 11 overs
D’Arcy Short comes into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st ball to deep square leg for a single. Rahul pulls the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. Pant gets beaten as he looks to punch towards cover. He mistimes a punch past cover on the next delivery for a single. Rahul works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. RUN OUT! Pant cuts the last ball towards cover and sets off for a single. Behrendorff does brilliantly to collect the ball with a dive and send a quick throw to catch Pant short. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 80/3 after 10 overs
Brilliant stuff from Behrendorff as he dives to collect Pant's cut short at cover and sends down a rocket throw to Handscomb to catch Pant in no man's land.
Zampa continues. Kohli drives the first ball towards the cover fielder and a misfield allows them to come back for a second. He then drives the next ball straight down the ground for a single. Rahul mistimes his punch shot as he gets a single. CAUGHT! Kohli charges down the track but doesn't connect well as he holes out to Coulter-Nile at long-on. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. He steps out and smashes the first ball he faces straight down the ground for a single. Zampa looks to end with a googly but Rahul spots it early and launches it high over long-on for a SIX. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 76/2 after 9 overs