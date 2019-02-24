IND vs AUS, 1st T20I LIVE: Australia lose Finch and Stoinis in quick succession

Bumrah starts brilliantly with 3 dot balls. The 2nd delivery hits Short on the pads as he misses with the flick but it was sliding past leg. Bumrah switches to round the wicket after the 3rd ball. Short manages to defend the 4th delivery to mid-on. The 5th delivery is onto the pads and Short punches it to deep square leg for a FOUR. Bumrah ends with a dot ball. Just 4 off the over.

Australia 4/0 after the first over