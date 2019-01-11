IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: India look to continue dominance over Australia

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against both Australia and New Zealand. His absence provides the team with the opportunity to experiment with the bowling combinations and give youngster Khaleel Ahmed some much-needed playing time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shrugged off his injury issues and will be raring to have a go at the Aussies along with Mohammed Shami who was the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the recently concluded Test series. Mohammed Siraj is also included in the squad and could feature if any of the other pacers fail to make an impact.