IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: India look to continue dominance over Australia

Live now
Jan 11, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Team News
Check out the match preview for the first ODI here.
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.50 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODI series against both Australia and New Zealand. His absence provides the team with the opportunity to experiment with the bowling combinations and give youngster Khaleel Ahmed some much-needed playing time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shrugged off his injury issues and will be raring to have a go at the Aussies along with Mohammed Shami who was the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the recently concluded Test series. Mohammed Siraj is also included in the squad and could feature if any of the other pacers fail to make an impact.
Aaron Finch will lead the team in the ODI series and Australia will hope he shrugs off his woeful Test form and returns to his explosive best. Alex Carey who has been exceptional in the Big Bash League and was the second best batsman against South Africa has been drafted in to keep wickets.
Australia have rested their entire frontline pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc who tormented the batsmen during the Test series. Marcus Stoinis who picked up eight wickets in three games against South Africa makes a return to the squad along with Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff who have all impressed in the Big Bash League.
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended pending inquiry
The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their sexist remarks on 'Koffee with Karan', will be returning from Australia where they were to compete in an ODI series
Team India haven't yet revealed their squad as uncertainty loomed following the controversy that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya found themselves in. The duo have found themselves in the centre of a storm following comments made by Hardik when the duo appeared on the talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. The BCCI finally suspended the two players pending an inquiry and have asked them to travel back home.
Team News:
India (Predicted Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohammed Shami
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff.
Playing in their first ODI of a World Cup year, Kohli's men will be eager to use the opportunity as preparation for cricket's showpiece event which kicks off in May.
After their historic 2-1 Test series win Down Under, Team India will be riding high on confidence as they begin the three-match ODI series against the Australians.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.