IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Shankar takes a stunner to send back Khawaja
Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bat
Kuldeep continues. He starts with 3 dot balls to Handscomb who doesn’t seem to be in any hurry. Handscomb advances forward and lifts the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Maxwell leans across and works the 5th delivery through covers for a FOUR. That was all about timing. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 118/3 after 28 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Kohli looking to his best bowler to Maxwell out early. Handscomb steers the 2nd ball to third man for a single. The 3rd delivery rises sharply while moving away beating Maxwell’s outside edge. The Australian was taken by surprise there. Maxwell responds well as he rocks back and punches the 4th delivery through cover for a FOUR. Maxwell gets a thick edge on the last delivery but it sneaks past Rohit at slips for a FOUR. 9 off the over.
Australia 113/3 after 27 overs
Kuldeep offers flight on the 1st delivery which Handscomb drags to long-on for a single. Maxwell punches the next ball into the covers but Kohli cuts off the single. The 3rd ball is a full-toss and Maxwell fails to pounce on it as he drills it to the man at extra cover. He works the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Kuldeep goes for the googly on the 5th ball but Handscomb reads it and works the ball to long-off for a run. Just 3 off the over.
Australia 104/3 after 26 overs
Kedar continues. Handscomb whips the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Maxwell defends the next two balls. He gets off the mark with a drive to long-off for a single. Handscomb works the last ball to deep midwicket for a run. Australia will be looking towards Maxwell to up their scoring rate following his performance in the T20Is.
Australia 101/3 after 25 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with two dot balls. Handscomb punches the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Khawaja advances forward on the 5th delivery as Kuldeep tosses it up invitingly. He launches it high towards deep midwicket and Shankar takes a brilliant catch while sliding forward to dismiss the half-centurion. Glenn Maxwell is the new man in. Handscomb drives the last ball to long-on for a single. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 98/3 after 24 overs
WICKET! Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50 (76)
Khawaja gets down the track and lifts the ball high over midwicket. Shankar comes stroming in at the boundary and takes a brilliant catch which sliding forward.
Kedar starts the over brilliantly as he sends down 4 dot balls. The Aussies really need to step up their scoring pace to avoid leaving too much work for the end. Khawaja tucks the 5th ball fine for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Aussie. Handscomb whips the last ball to deep midwicket for a single. Just 2 off the over.
Australia 96/2 after 23 overs
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (74)
Khawaja gets forward and works the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Handscomb drives the 3rd ball through the covers for 2 runs. There was a little confusion between Kohli and Shankar which allowed them to pick up 2. Handscomb doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last three balls. Jadeja is making run-scoring difficult for the Aussies.
Australia 94/2 after 22 overs
CAUGHT! Kedar finally gets the breakthrough for India as he breaks the 87-run partnership. Stoinis has time to pick his spot but sends the shot straight towards Kohli. Peter Handscomb is the new man in. He gets off the mark immediately with a single at long-on. Khawaja drives the 3rd ball to deep point for a run. Handscomb sends the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Khawaja grabs a single off the final delivery. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 91/2 after 21 overs
WICKET! Stoinis c Virat b Kedar 37 (53)
Kedar pitches the ball short and Stoinis has a lot of time on the pull but sends the ball stright towards Kohli at short midwicket.
Khawaja cuts the 1st ball straight to the man at point. He then drives the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single. Stoinis rotates strike as he takes the same route. Khawaja steers the 4th ball to short third man for a run. Stoinis drills the 5th ball to long-off for a single. Jadeja ends the over with a dot ball as Khawaja stays back in the crease but gets beaten by the turn. 4 off the over.
Australia 87/1 after 20 overs
Stoinis dances out and drills the ball back to the bowler. Kedar appeals for a caught-and-bowled but the umpire isn’t sure and goes up to the third umpire. Replays show that Stoinis hit the ball into the ground and play continues. The next delivery is slipping down leg and Stoinis is happy to help it down to fine leg for a FOUR. He then works the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Khawaja punches the 4th ball to sweeper cover for a run. Kedar ends with two dot balls. 6 off the over.
Australia 83/1 after 19 overs
Jadeja starts with 2 dot balls as Khawaja doesn’t manage to find the gaps in the field. He drives the next ball through cover and Dhawan does well to restrict them to just one run. Stoinis is happy to defend the next two balls. He glances the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 2 off the over. India need to break this partnership and get back in the game.
Australia 77/1 after 18 overs
Kedar offers width on the 1st ball which Khawaja stabs to sweeper cover for a single. The next ball is tossed up and Stoinis nudges it to square leg for a run. Khawaja steps forward on the 4th delivery and drives it to sweeper cover for a single. Kedar ends the over with two dot balls. 3 off the over.
Australia 75/1 after 17 overs
Jadeja continues. Khawaja rocks back and punches the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. Jadeja switches to round the wicket and India also have a slip in place after the 2nd ball. The change seemed to have unsettled Stoinis who doesn’t manage any runs off the next 4 balls. Just 1 run from the over.
Australia 72/1 after 16 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He starts well sending down three dot deliveries to Khawaja. The 4th ball is slipping down leg and Khawaja helps it to fine leg for 2 runs. Kedar pitches the next ball short and wide allowing Khawaja to cut it hard past short third man for a FOUR. Khawaja ends the over with a single. 7 off the over.
Australia 71/1 after 15 overs
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls. Khawaja uses the reverse sweep to send the 3rd ball through the gap for a FOUR. He then defends the next ball back to the bowler. The 5th delivery is floated up and Khawaja gets an inside edge straight down the pitch to Jadeja. The last ball is worked to backward square leg for a single. Just 5 off the over.
Australia 64/1 after 14 overs
Shankar hits the good length on the 1st ball which Stoinis punches to cover. Stoinis adjusts early for the next ball and pulls it powerfully through midwicket for a FOUR. He lets the next ball travel back to the keeper. Stoinis absolutely hammers the 4th ball sending it past mid-off for a FOUR. Both batsmen pick up singles off the final two balls to end the over. 10 runs come off it.
Australia 59/1 after 13 overs
Khawaja sits back in the crease and works the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Stoinis lets the 2nd ball travel back for the keeper. Kuldeep tosses up the 3rd ball which Stoinis hits hard to Rayudu at long-on. Both batsmen take singles off the next two balls. Kuldeep does well as he ends the over with a dot ball. Just 4 off the over.
Australia 49/1 after 12 overs
Shankar starts with a wide ball outside off and has to reload. Stoinis punches the 1st ball straight to the man at cover. The next ball is punched through the gap for a single. Khawaja gets a leading edge on the 3rd ball sending it to the off-side for a single. The 4th ball is short with width on offer and Stoinis doesn’t need another invite to cut it past backward point for a FOUR. Shankar responds well as he ends the over with 2 dot balls. 7 off the over.
Australia 45/1 after 11 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Khawaja dances out and drives the first ball for a single. Stoinis rotates strike with a single through the on-side. Khawaja advances out again but this time launches the ball high over long-off for a SIX. He charges out again on the 5th ball but gets an inside edge past the stumps for 2 runs. He defends the last ball as they get 10 runs off the over.
Australia 38/1 after 10 overs
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He starts with a wide delivery outside off. He corrects his line and sends down three good deliveries which Stoinis allows to travel back to the keeper. The 4th ball is pitched short outside off and Stoinis cuts it powerfully for a FOUR. Shankar returns to the fuller length as Stoinis lets the last two balls travel back. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 28/1 after 9 overs
Bumrah beats Khawaja on the 1st delivery as the ball moves away sharply off the pitch. The next ball is full onto the stumps and Khawaja drives beautifully through cover for a FOUR. Bumrah responds by beating the outside edge again with the 3rd ball. Khawaja cuts the 4th ball hard but excellent work from Jadeja at backward point denies them the run. The Aussie manages to find the gap on the next delivery though as he sends it square for a FOUR. Bumrah responds by beating the outside edge for the third time in the over, ending with a dot. 8 runs from the over.
Australia 23/1 after 8 overs
Shami gets the 1st ball to rise sharply as Khawaja decides to leave it at the last moment. The Aussie looks to guide the next ball fine but again it rises sharply and beats the outside edge. Khawaja helps the 4th ball down to third man for a single. Stoinis doesn’t manage to take any runs off the final two deliveries. Just 1 run off the over. Both pacers have made an excellent start so far.
Australia 15/1 after 7 overs
Khawaja drives the 1st ball from Bumrah straight to the man at cover. The 2nd ball is a bit wide and this time Khawaja sends it straight to the man at backward point. He’s struggling to pick the gaps in the field. The 3rd ball beats the outside edge as Khawaja was looking for a flashy drive. He repeats the attempt again on the next ball but Bumrah is up to the task and beats him once more. The last ball is worked to third man for a single. Brilliant over from Bumrah giving away just 1 run.
Australia 14/1 after 6 overs
Shami starts with an outswinging delivery which Stoinis leaves alone. He looks to defend the 2nd delivery but gets it off the inside half onto the pads. The next two balls are again left for the keeper. Stoinis connects with the inside half of the bat again on the 5th ball but this time the ball deflects into his groin area which leaves the Aussie reeling in pain. He’s okay though and lets the last ball travel back again. Second maiden over for Shami today.
Australia 13/1 after 5 overs
Bumrah gets some extra bounce on the 1st delivery which Khawaja mistimes to the man at cover. The next delivery is just wide down leg and Bumrah has to reload. Bumrah pitches the next ball short and Khawaja punishes him by pulling it for a FOUR at fine leg. He then flicks the 3rd ball straight to the man at midwicket. Bumrah responds brilliantly to that boundary as he doesn’t concede any more runs from the over. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 13/1 after 4 overs