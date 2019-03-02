IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Shankar takes a stunner to send back Khawaja

Bumrah beats Khawaja on the 1st delivery as the ball moves away sharply off the pitch. The next ball is full onto the stumps and Khawaja drives beautifully through cover for a FOUR. Bumrah responds by beating the outside edge again with the 3rd ball. Khawaja cuts the 4th ball hard but excellent work from Jadeja at backward point denies them the run. The Aussie manages to find the gap on the next delivery though as he sends it square for a FOUR. Bumrah responds by beating the outside edge for the third time in the over, ending with a dot. 8 runs from the over.

Australia 23/1 after 8 overs