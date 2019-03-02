Mar 02, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Kohli, Rohit stabilize India's chase after early jolt
Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
WICKET! Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Virat b Bumrah 28 (27)
WICKET! Maxwell b Shami 40 (51)
WICKET! Turner b Shami 21 (23)
WICKET! Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50 (76)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (74)
WICKET! Stoinis c Virat b Kedar 37 (53)
WICKET! Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0 (3)
Playing XI
Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bat
Zampa continues. Rohit is on strike. Rohit gets a single off the first ball. Kohli is on strike. FOUR! Short ball and Kohli clears his front leg and puts the ball through the gap to mid-wicket boundary. Kohli gets a couple on the third ball. Kohli plays the fourth ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Another dot ball to end the over. 8 off the over.
India 65/1 after 15 overs
Cummins continues. Rohit is on strike. First ball is a dot. Rohit plays the second ball behind square through point in the deep and gets a couple. Beaten! Third ball is full just outside off and Rohit goes to drive but is beaten. Rohit has been very luck so far as many deliveries have beaten the outside edge of his bat. Rohit defends the next ball. Fifth ball is short and outside off and Rohit jumps and guides it to third-man for a single. Kohli on strike. He defends the last ball. 3 runs off the over.
India 57/1 after 14 overs
Bowling change. Spinner Adam Zampa to bowl. Kohli is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through cover and gets a single. Rohit plays the second ball for another single. Kohli milks another single on the third ball. Rohit is on strike. He gets another single on the fourth ball. Kohli is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Last ball hits the batsman on the pads but it is sliding down the leg-side. Four singles off the over.
India 54/1 after 13 overs
Cummins continues. Rohit is on strike. First ball jumps on Rohit and hits his elbow but the batsman is okay to continue. Rohit defends the second ball. The batsman gets on the top of the bounce of the third ball and plays it to cover but there is a fielder who stops the ball. Swing and a miss! Rohit swings his bat on the fourth ball but misses. The batsman plays the fifth ball to on-side and takes a quick single. Kohli is on strike. Kohli drives the last ball through cover and gets a single. 2 runs off the over.
India 50/1 after 12 overs
Behrendorff continues to bowl. Kohli on strike. He defend the first ball. FOUR! Great Shot. Fuller ball and Kohli comes down the track and dispatches the ball straight down the ground through mid-off for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. No runs off next ball too. Kohli plays the fifth ball to point the shot is cut-short by a charging Maxwell. Kohli plays the last ball to square-leg and gets a couple. 6 runs off the over.
India 48/1 after 11 overs
Cummins will continue. Rohit is on strike. First ball is a dot. Beaten! Cummins bends his back and bowls a bouncer and the ball jumps on the batsman and flies past to the keeper. Rohit gets an outside edge on the next ball but there is no bounce on the ball and it goes past slip to third-man for a single. SIX! What a flat six. Short ball and Kohli pulls the ball and the ball flies over fine-leg for a maximum. Next ball is a dot. Last ball is short which Kohli plays to fine-leg and takes a quick single. 8 runs off the over.
India 42/1 after 10 overs
Behrendorff continues to bowl. Rohit is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. FOUR! Cheeky by Rohit. Slightly short ball on middle stump and Rohit plays the paddle ball and it goes one bounce to fine-leg for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. Fourth ball is short moving outside off and Rohit leaves that for the keeper. Rohit defends the fifth ball off the back foot. Last ball is shot outside off and Rohit slashes the ball hard and it falls just in front of the fielder at third-man. The batsmen cross for a single. 5 runs off the over.
India 34/1 after 9 overs
Bowling change as Pat Cummins runs in to bowl. Kohli is on strike. First ball hits Kohli on the bat but it is doing going down leg. Beaten! Quick ball with bounce outside off and Kohli chase it but is beaten. WIDE. Cummins sprays one down the leg-side and Keeper fails to collect the ball and batsman cross for a single. Rohit is on strike. Next ball is a dot. Fourth ball squares Rohit a bit but the batsman plays the ball with soft hands and the ball moves to third-man and the batsman gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He is beaten on the next ball. Last ball of the over is a dot. 3 runs off the over.
India 29/1 after 8 overs
Behrendorff will continue. Rohit is on strike. The batsman defends the first two deliveries. FOUR. Stand and deliver by Rohit Sharma. Fuller ball and he lofts the ball over mid-on and it goes one bounce into the fence. Fourth ball just beats the outside edge of Rohit’s bat. Another ball that beats the outside edge of Rohit’s bat. Good contest between the bat and the ball. Hat-trick of misses as another ball just leaves the outside edge of Rohit’s bat. The batsman survives. 4 runs off the over.
India 26/1 after 7 overs
Coulter-Nile will continue. Kohli is on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller delivery on middle-leg and Kohli flicks and dismisses the ball to square-leg for a boundary. Third ball is again a dot. No runs off fourth ball too. FOUR! Short ball and Kohli brings out his pull shot and ball is hurrying through the outfield for another boundary. Coulter-Nile finishes the over with a dot ball. 8 runs off the over.
India 22/1 after 6 overs
Behrendorff to Kohli. Edge but safe! Kohli tries to play the first ball to on-side but is into his shot early and gets a leading edge. The ball goes in the air and just goes beyond Aaron Finch standing at mid-off. Kohli takes a single. Rohit is on strike. No runs off next three balls. This is good start by Australia. Rohit defends the fifth ball. No easy runs for India at the start of the innings. FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off and all Rohit did was to bring his bat down in time and the ball races past point for a boundary. 5 runs off the over.
India 14/1 after 5 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile will continue. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball outside off and Rohit leans into his drive and it races through the cover. Coulter-Nile tests the batsmen with deliveries outside off on next five balls and Rohit leaves them for the keeper. Just a boundary off the over.
India 9/1 after 4 overs
Behrendorff to Rohit. The batsman lets the first ball go to the keeper. Rohit plays the second ball to the fielder at mid-wicket. Rohit plays the third ball to on-side and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Indian skipper solidly defends the fourth ball. Fifth ball is again a dot ball. No run off the last ball as well. Just a single off the over.
India 5/1 after 3 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile will bowl from the other end. Dhawan is on strike. CAUGHT! Oh NO! Fuller ball which moves late and Dhawan is early in his drive and gives an easy catch to Maxwell standing at point. Virat Kohli is the new batter. He defends the second ball. Third ball is wide outside off which Kohli leaves for the keeper. Coulter-Nile keeps Kohli quiet on next three deliveries as well. This is good start by Coulter-Nile. Very good over for Australia. A wicket Maiden.
India 4/1 after 2 overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
Fuller ball which moves late and Dhawan is early in his drive and gives an easy catch to Maxwell standing at point
Behrendorff to Rohit. FOUR. What a start to Indian chase. Fuller delivery and Rohit turns the ball through mid-wicket boundary. Good comeback by Behrendorff as next five deliveries are dot balls. Four off the first over.
India 4/0 after first over
Jason Behrendorff will open the bowling for Australia.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have walked out to bat. Rohit will start India's Innings.
Indian reply begins shortly. Will India's top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli able to chase down the total. Next three hours will be aswer the question.
Brilliant bowling effort from India to restrict the Aussies to just 236/7 after 50 overs. The total shouldn't trouble the Indian batting line-up much but you can never underestimate the Australian bowling attack. Join us in a bit for the Indian innings.
Carey charges down the track on the 1st delivery but Bumrah pitches the ball short beating the upper-edge. The batsman gets lucky on the 2nd delivery as he gets a thick outside edge which slips past Dhoni for FOUR. Carey then pulls the next ball to fine leg for back-to-back FOURs. He rotates strike with a single to backward point. CAUGHT! Coulter-Nile backs away and tries to launch the ball over long-on but doesn’t get enough on it as Virat takes an easy catch at the boundary. Pat Cummins is the new man in but it doesn’t look like he’ll get to be on strike. Carey chops the last delivery behind and they get just a single. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 236/7 after 50 overs
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Virat b Bumrah 28 (27)
Coulter-Nile backs away and tries to launch the ball over long-on but doesn’t get enough on it as Virat takes an easy catch at the boundary.