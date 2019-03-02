IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Dhoni, Jadhav mammoth partnership steer India to victory

Player of the Match Kedar Jadhav: “(On bowling) My bowling is all about reading batsmen's mind. I tried to bowl stump-to-stump. I don't think like I'm a bowler. I enjoy my responsibility. Recently in Australia, we pulled off similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS). MS and Cheeku are the best chasers in the game. That's what we learn from the captain and that's what we tried to do. I tried to play more shots early. He reads your mind, team needs more solidity. Every time you think the team, most of the times, you'll end up on the winning side”