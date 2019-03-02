Mar 02, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Dhoni, Jadhav mammoth partnership steer India to victory
Catch all the live updates from the first ODI between India and Australia being played at the the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
FIFTY up for Dhoni! 50 (67)
FIFTY up for Jadhav! 51 (67)
WICKET! Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19)
WICKET! Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66)
WICKET! Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45)
WICKET! Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Virat b Bumrah 28 (27)
WICKET! Maxwell b Shami 40 (51)
WICKET! Turner b Shami 21 (23)
WICKET! Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50 (76)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (74)
WICKET! Stoinis c Virat b Kedar 37 (53)
WICKET! Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0 (3)
Playing XI
Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bat
Player of the Match Kedar Jadhav: “(On bowling) My bowling is all about reading batsmen's mind. I tried to bowl stump-to-stump. I don't think like I'm a bowler. I enjoy my responsibility. Recently in Australia, we pulled off similar kind of chase. I just did that again today. I tried to learn a lot from him (MS). MS and Cheeku are the best chasers in the game. That's what we learn from the captain and that's what we tried to do. I tried to play more shots early. He reads your mind, team needs more solidity. Every time you think the team, most of the times, you'll end up on the winning side”
For picking up a wicket and scoring an unbeaten 81 off 87 balls Kedar Jadhav is the Player of the Match
India captain Virat Kohli: “It was a difficult sort of a game. We did a good job with the ball. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar. I think Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great. Ten overs for less than 35 is a great job on this pitch. He set his fields on his game. He was all geared up that 'I want to finish the game.' Kuldeep's been doing it for a while. I have never seen him (Shami) so lean. Got Maxi out with a beautiful ball. Heading into the WC, it's a great sign for India.”
Australia captain Aaron Finch: “I think were 20 or 30 runs short. I thought our bowlers did a terrific job. It's not as if they are trying to get out. We certainly tried our best with the ball. I think the quick were good when they were banging it in. You have to continue taking wickets when you play against good teams”
Stay with us as we bring to you quotes of the skippers and player of the match from post-match presentation
Here is the winning shot from Dhoni!
What a terrific win for India. India have bounced back strongly after the loss in the T20I series. Indian bowlers bowled well to restrict Australia to 236/7. India's chase was off to a bad start with Shikhar Dhawan getting out early. Then Virtat Kohli and Rohit Sharma guided the chase for a while before quick wickets gave Australia the initiative. Then MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav came together to put together a huge partnership pf 141 runs to take India over the finishing line.
India win the match by 6 wickets.
Stoinis will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. FOUR! Short ball and Dhoni cuts the ball through point for a boundary. The scores are level. FOUR! Dhoni finishes the match in style as he lifts the ball over mid-wicket for a boundary.
India 240/4 after 48.2 overs
Coulter-Nile to bowl. Dhoni is on strike. He is batting on 49. He gets a single off the first ball and completes his fifty. Jadhav is on strike. He gets a single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot. Dhoni gets a single off the fourth ball. Jadhav is on strike. Fifth ball is a full-toss and Jadhav works the ball to mod-on and a miss-field gifts India 2 runs. SIX! Fuller ball and Jadhav lifts the ball over long-on for a six. 11 runs off the over.
India 232/4 after 48 overs
Cummins to bowl his last over. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot. Jadhav works the second ball to leg-side and settles for a single. Dhoni is on strike. He works the third ball to on side and gets another single. Jadhav is back on strike. He gets another single on the fourth ball. Dhoni is back on strike. He gets another single on the fifth ball. Jadhav is back on strike. WIDE! Cummins bowls a bouncer down the leg side. Last ball is a dot. 5 runs off the over.
India 221/4 after 47 overs
Bowling change. Zampa is back to bowl. Jadhav is on strike. Jadhav works the first ball to on side and gets a couple. FOUR! What a glorious shot. Fuller ball outside off and Jadhav bashes the ball over cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. Jadhav defends the fourth ball. Fifth ball hits Jadhav on the pads but the ball is going down the leg side. Jadhav works the last ball down to long-on and gets a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 216/4 after 46 overs
Stoinis continues. Jadhav is ion strike. Jadhav tucks the first ball to on side and gets a single. Dhoni works the second ball to on side and gets one more single. Jadhav is back on strike. He milks yet another single on the third ball. Dhoni is back on strike. He gets a thick edge on the fourth ball and gets yet another single. Jadhav is back on strike. FOUR! Short ball and Jadhav pulls the ball to square leg for a boundary. Jadhav closes the over with a single down to long-on. 9 runs off the over.
India 209/4 after 45 overs
Cummins to bowl. Dhoni is on strike. First ball is full and Dhoni pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. Jadhav is on strike. He defends the second ball. FOUR! Smart piece of work by Jadhav. Short ball and Jadhav brings out ramp shot and the ball flies down the third man boundary. Jadhav gets a single off the next ball. Dhoni is back on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Cummins closes the over with another dot. 6 runs off the over.
India 200/4 after 44 overs
Stoinis to bowl. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni plays the first ball to cover and gets a single. Jadhav is on strike. Jadhav plays the second ball down the ground to long-on for a single. Dhoni is back on strike. Third ball is a dot. Fourth ball is again a dot delivery. Dhoni plays the fifth ball to on side and gets a single. Jadhav is on strike. He works the last ball to fine leg and gets two runs to complete his fifty. 5 runs off the over.
India 194/4 after 43 overs
Behrendorff to bowl. Dhoni is on strike. He starts the over with a single. Jadhav is on strike. Second ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball almost on the toes and Jadhav uses the full face of his bat to punch the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Jadhav gets a single on the fourth ball. Dhoni gets another single on the fifth ball. Jadhav defends the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
India 189/4 after 42 overs
Cummins continues. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball down to third-man for a single. Dhoni is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Dhoni works the third ball through cover and gets a single. Jadhav is back on strike. Jadhav pulls the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-wicket. Fifth ball is a dot. Just 2 runs off the over so far. FOUR! Short ball and Jadhav plays a short arm jab to dispatch the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. 6 runs off the over.
India 182/4 after 41 overs
Zampa is back to bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot. Second ball is short and the batsman pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket and gets two runs. Jadhav defends the third ball. Jadhav tries to play sweep shot on fourth ball but misses the ball completely. Jadhav is happy to defend the fifth ball. Jadhav plays the last ball down to long-on and gets a single. Three runs off the over.
India 176/4 after 40 overs
Cummins is back to bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot. Jadhav defends the second ball. Jadhav again defends the third ball. FOUR! Short ball and Jadhav guides the ball to third-man for a boundary. Cheeky from the batsman. Jadhav works the fifth ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Dhoni is back on strike. Cummins bowls a dot ball to end the over. 5 runs off the over.
India 173/4 after 39 overs