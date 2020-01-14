IND vs AUS, 1st ODI, LIVE cricket score: Dhawan hits fifty as India consolidate after Rohit's early dismissal

Richardson continues. Rahul is on strike. Rahul plays first ball to mid-off and takes a single. Dhawan plays second ball to fine-leg and takes another single. Third ball is a dot. FOUR! Length ball on middle stump by Richardson and Rahul just guides the ball behind square on the leg-side for a boundary. Rahul plays next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhawan plays last ball to fine-leg for a single. 8 runs off the over.

India 80/1 after 16 overs.