IND vs AUS, 1st ODI, LIVE cricket score: Dhawan hits fifty as India consolidate after Rohit's early dismissal

Jan 14, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Rohit c Warner b Starc 10(15)
Playing XI
Toss
Zampa continues. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan plays first ball to leg side and takes a single to get to his fifty. Rahul gets a single on second ball. Third ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball by Zampa and Dhawan flicks the ball to deep square leg for a boundary. Dhawan plays fifth ball to long-off for a single. Last ball is a dot. 7 runs off the over.
India 100/1 after 20 overs.
FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan! 50 (65)
Zampa continues. On strike is Dhawan. No runs off first ball. Dhawan works second ball to third-man and takes 2 runs. Third ball is a dot. Fourth ball is again a dot. Dhawan plays fifth ball to long-on for a single. 3 runs from the over.
India 93/1 after 19 overs.
Zampa continues. On strike is Rahul. Rahul cuts first ball through point and gets 2 runs. Second ball is a dot. Rahul gets a single off third ball. No runs off next two balls. Dhawan pushes last ball to long-on for a single. 4 runs from the over.
India 90/1 after 18 overs.
Bowling change. Ashton Ahag to bowl. On strike is Dhawan. No runs off first three balls. FOUR! Fuller ball down leg by Agar and Dhawan plays a paddle sweep to fine-leg for a boundary. Dhawan plays next ball to fine-leg for 2 runs. Dhawan pushes last ball to mid-off for and calls for a single but Rahul turns down the offer. 6 runs off the over.
India 86/1 after 17 overs.
Richardson continues. Rahul is on strike. Rahul plays first ball to mid-off and takes a single. Dhawan plays second ball to fine-leg and takes another single. Third ball is a dot. FOUR! Length ball on middle stump by Richardson and Rahul just guides the ball behind square on the leg-side for a boundary. Rahul plays next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhawan plays last ball to fine-leg for a single. 8 runs off the over.
India 80/1 after 16 overs.
