Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Aaron Finch reveals the only way to stop Virat Kohli

"You have to get him early, it's as simple as that." said the Australian captain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After winning their first T20I bilateral series against India in over a decade. Aaron Finch and co. will be high on confidence as they prepare for the first game of their five-match ODI series against India on March 2.

With all the ODI matches played with an eye on the upcoming Cricket World Cup, Australia will be looking to get their plans right against the world no. 2 ranked ODI side. Vital to India’s success is the form of skipper Virat Kohli and Finch has revealed what he believes to be the only way to deal with the ‘Run Machine’.

Speaking to Cricket.com.au the Aussie skipper said, “I think everyone's tried everything. He's the greatest one-day player of all time. His record speaks for itself. It's unbelievable. You have to get him early, it's as simple as that. If he gives you half a chance you have to take it otherwise once he gets in he's so dominating and tough to get out."

Kohli has been touted by many as the greatest one-day player of all time is his numbers in ODIs only back that claim. In just 214 innings the Indian batting maestro has scored an astonishing 10,533 runs at an average of 59.50 with 39 centuries and 49 fifties. Last year he even went past Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest player to accumulate 10,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar needed 259 innings to get past the 10k mark while Kohli achieved the feat in just 205 innings.

At home Kohli’s average goes up to 62.07 and further jumps to 68.40 with 24 centuries when batting second. However, Finch will take solace in the fact that Kohli’s average drops to 51.34 against Australia which is the second lowest for the Indian when compared against teams that he has faced at least 15 times.

"We've seen in the past we've had some success against him," said the Australian skipper. "He's had a lot of success against us as well."

"It's about being as disciplined as you can, for as long as you can. If you let him dictate and get away early, it can be hard to catch up. You just have to be as good as you can early, especially his first 10-15 balls, really challenge his defence. And you need a bit of luck at times too, no doubt. He's an unbelievable player," he said.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:54 pm

