IND vs AFG, World Cup 2019: Shami's hat-trick helps India edge Afghanistan in last-over thriller

Afghanistan were comfortably cruising thanks to a slow scoring 42-run partnership between Shahidi and Rahmat. They duo took Afghanistan beyond the 100-run mark but Kohli reintroduced his strike bowler Bumrah into the attack. The move paid off as Bumrah got rid of both set batsmen in the over. He got Rahmat caught out by Chahal at fine leg before dismissing Shahidi caught and bowled just 2 balls later. The double-strike reduced Afghanistan to 106/4. (Image: AP)