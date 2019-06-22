IND vs AFG, World Cup 2019: Shami's hat-trick helps India edge Afghanistan in last-over thriller

Catch all the top moments from match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Afghanistan played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 India faced Afghanistan in match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl,Southampton. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. For India Mohammed Shami came in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Afghanistan made two changes, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam in place for Noor Ali Zadran and Dawlat Zadran. (Image: Reuters) 2/18 Indian fans in full voice at The Rose Bowl in Southampton as the Men in Blue take field against Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters) 3/18 India were off to a poor start as in form Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in just the fifth over of match. Rohit made one off 10 deliveries as India were 7/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/18 Indians fans posed proudly in front of the cameras. (Image: Reuters) 5/18 After Rohit's early wicket, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put together a 50-run stand as India were 64/1 after 14 overs.(Image: Reuters) 6/18 Rahul made 30 off 53 balls before he miscued his reverse-sweep on the second delivery of the 15th over against Mohammad Nabi and Hazratullah Zazai took an easy catch. (Image: Reuters) 7/18 India's No.4 Vijay Shankar walked out to bat after KL Rahul's wicket. He steadied the innings sharing a 58-run partnership with skipper Kohli. Shankar was just looking to accelerate when Rahmat Shah trapped him LBW in the 27th over. He returned with 29 off 41 balls. (Image: Reuters) 8/18 Kohli was in sublime form and completed his fifty off just 48 balls in the 22nd over. The Indian skipper looked set for his first triple-figure score of the tournament but surprisingly cut a Mohammad Nabi delivery to third man in the 31st over. Kohli returned with 67 off 63 balls with India 135/4. (Image: Reuters) 9/18 MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched together a slow scoring 57-run partnership off 84 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Rashid Khan when he got Dhoni stumped in the 45th over. Dhoni returned with 28 runs coming off 52 balls. India had only reached 192/5 when Dhoni walked back. (Image: Reuters) 10/18 Hardik Pandya couldn’t make much of an impact scoring just 7 runs before edging an Aftab Alam delivery to the keeper. Kedar competed his fifty in the final over but Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib got rid of both Kedar and Mohammad Shami in the 50th over. India finished with just 224/8. (Image: Reuters) 11/18 Defending a modest 224, Shami clean bowled Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai in the 7th over. Zazai struggled to score against the pace of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and was out after scoring 10 off 24 balls. Afghanistan were 20/1 when Zazai departed the scene. (Image: Reuters) 12/18 After losing that early wicket, Gulbadin and Rahmat stitched together a 44-run partnership to steady the innings. The stand was finally broken by Hardik Pandya when he got Gulbadin caught out with a rising bouncer in the 17th over. Gulbadin returned with 27 off 42 balls with Afghanistan at 64/2. (Image: AP) 13/18 Afghanistan were comfortably cruising thanks to a slow scoring 42-run partnership between Shahidi and Rahmat. They duo took Afghanistan beyond the 100-run mark but Kohli reintroduced his strike bowler Bumrah into the attack. The move paid off as Bumrah got rid of both set batsmen in the over. He got Rahmat caught out by Chahal at fine leg before dismissing Shahidi caught and bowled just 2 balls later. The double-strike reduced Afghanistan to 106/4. (Image: AP) 14/18 Yuzvendra Chahal then joined the party when he castled Asghar Afghan in the 35th over. Asghar returned with just 8 runs from 19 balls with Afghanistan needing 95 runs from 90 balls to win. (Image: AP) 15/18 Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran stitched together a 36-run partnership for the 6th wicket. Hardik finally ended the stand in the last over of his spell. The slower delivery got the better of Najibullah who chipped the ball straight to Chahal at short midwicket. (Image: AP) 16/18 Nabi and Rashid Khan gave India a scare adding 24 runs off 25 balls. The partnership threatened to take the game away from India but Chahal got one ball to turn away sharply and Dhoni whipped off the bails to catch Rashid short of his crease. Rashid returned with 14 off 16 balls. Afghanistan needed 35 runs from 26 balls to win. (Image: AP) 17/18 Nabi fought hard from the other end and took it it all the down to the last over. Afghanistan needed 16 runs off last 6 balls of the match. Shami was given the responsibility to bowl the last over. Nabi hit the first ball of the 50th over for a boundary to complete his fifty. (Image: Reuters) 18/18 Nabi holed the third ball of the last over to Pandya at long on. Shami then castled Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahma off successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and seal a thrilling 11-run win for India. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 22, 2019 11:10 pm