IND vs AFG, World Cup 2019: India finish with 224/8 thanks to Kohli, Kedar fifties

Catch all the top moments from match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Afghanistan played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India faced Afghanistan in match 28 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl,Southampton. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. For India Mohammed Shami came in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Afghanistan made two changes, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam in place for Noor Ali Zadran and Dawlat Zadran. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Indian fans in full voice at The Rose Bowl in Southampton as the Men in Blue take field against Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 India were off to a poor start as in form Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in just the fifth over of match. Rohit made one off 10 deliveries as India were 7/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Indians fans posed proudly in front of the cameras. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 After Rohit's early wicket, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put together a 50-run stand as India were 64/1 after 14 overs.(Image: Reuters) 6/10 Rahul made 30 off 53 balls before he miscued his reverse-sweep on the second delivery of the 15th over against Mohammad Nabi and Hazratullah Zazai took an easy catch. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 India's No.4 Vijay Shankar walked out to bat after KL Rahul's wicket. He steadied the innings sharing a 58-run partnership with skipper Kohli. Shankar was just looking to accelerate when Rahmat Shah trapped him LBW in the 27th over. He returned with 29 off 41 balls. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Kohli was in sublime form and completed his fifty off just 48 balls in the 22nd over. The Indian skipper looked set for his first triple-figure score of the tournament but surprisingly cut a Mohammad Nabi delivery to third man in the 31st over. Kohli returned with 67 off 63 balls with India 135/4. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched together a slow scoring 57-run partnership off 84 balls. The partnership was finally broken by Rashid Khan when he got Dhoni stumped in the 45th over. Dhoni returned with 28 runs coming off 52 balls. India had only reached 192/5 when Dhoni walked back. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Hardik Pandya couldn’t make much of an impact scoring just 7 runs before edging an Aftab Alam delivery to the keeper. Kedar competed his fifty in the final over but Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib got rid of both Kedar and Mohammad Shami in the 50th over. India finished with just 224/8. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 22, 2019 06:58 pm