IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Debutant Deepak Chahar goes for 17 runs in his 2nd over

Sep 25, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. He starts with two dot balls before Shahzad finds the gap through extra cover for a FOUR. That was a poor delivery by Kaul as he sent it full and wide down the off stump. Kaul responds well with two dot balls and Shahzad steers the last ball down to third man for a single. Just 5 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 40/0 after 6 overs
Khaleel Ahmed steps up and covers up for Chahar as he bowls a maiden over. The youngster is showing great composure despite only playing in his 2nd ODI for India. Javed Ahmadi plays out the over but he isn’t able to milk any runs as Khaleel maintains a tight line.
Afghanistan 35/0 after 5 overs
Shahzad turns the first ball to square leg for a quick single. Ahmadi gets off the mark with a couple as he guides the next ball to square leg. Ahmadi reaches out and sends the 3rd ball to third man for a single. Chahar sends down a beamer on the next delivery to Shahzad and the Afghani looks perplexed, that looked dangerous. The umpire gives Chahar a warning while also signaling a free-hit. Chahar sends down a bouncer but it’s too high and the umpire signals a wide. Chahar is trying out his variations but the next ball is wide again as he tries to send down another bouncer. He sticks to basics finally sending the free hit delivery full down the middle and Shahzad lifts it nonchalantly over deep midwicket for a SIX. Chahar looks to end with a short ball and Shahzad pulls it through square leg for a FOUR. 17 runs off the over. The debutant needs to just settle his nerves a bit.
Afghanistan 35/0 after 4 overs
Shahzad is looking to impose himself on this game as he gets his weight behind the first delivery and hammers it straight down the ground for a FOUR. He leaves the next ball but it’s dangerously close to the off stump as it sails back into Dhoni’s gloves. Shahzad then steers the 3rd delivery down to third man for a single. Ahmadi is facing his first deliveries in the game but he doesn’t take any runs off the last 3 balls. Just 5 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 18/0 after 3 overs
Debutant Deepak Chahar comes into the attack. He starts with three dot balls. Chahar sends the 4th ball wide down the off stump and Shahzad comes down the track and swings hard sending the ball square of the wicket for FOUR runs. Shahzad then guides the last ball down to deep midwicket but it won’t cross the boundary line and the batsmen run hard to complete 3 runs. 7 runs off the over.
Afghanistan 13/0 after 2 overs
India have a gully and slip in place for the first over. Khaleel sends the 3rd ball wide down the leg side and Afghanistan are gifted their first run. He sends down a shorter delivery next and Shahzad gets an edge over the slip region for FOUR runs. Shahzad then pulls the last ball to fine leg for a single. Good start by Khaleel as he gives away just 6 runs in the over.
Afghanistan 6/0 after the first over
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over for India. He was impressive in his first match against Hong Kong, can he carry that form into the game today?
The Afghanistan openers Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi walk out to take their position at the pitch.
The teams are out on the field and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from the start of the match now.
It's the first we shall be seeing of KL Rahul in this tournament along with Manish Pandey, Siddarth Kaul and debutant Deepak Chahar as India opt to rest players ahead of the final. However, it still looks like a strong lineup and Afghanistan will have their work cut out for them.
Another feather in the cap of one of the most successful cricketers of all time to have donned the Indian jersey.
The two losses mean Afghanistan can't qualify for the final, but they would be playing for pride and would want to cause a major upset against the biggest team in the tournament.
Afghanistan, started the series with two wins in the group stage, but since then lost their form and were handed back-to-back defeats by Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Playing XI:
India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
The big news from the Indian camp is that MS Dhoni will lead the side after both skipper Rohit Dhawan and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan are rested for the dead rubber match.
Afghanistan win the toss and choose to bat.
All eyes will be on the Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who have been spectacular so far in the tournament. Can they hand Afghanistan a win before they bow out of the tournament?
There will be a change in the bowling lineup today as pacer Deepak Chahar was given his India cap by MS Dhoni. The young fast bowler impressed in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and will now have the opportunity to carry his form onto the big stage.
India's last outing at the Asia Cup was a high octane encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Green posted a target of 234 for India to chase. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 210 runs stand to make the chase seem like a cakewalk as India cruised to victory.
India have already secured their spot in the finals of the tournament by defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super Four and will be looking to maintain their winning run when they take the field against Afghanistan today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup Super Four encounter between India and Afghanistan being played at the Dubai International Stadium.