IND vs AFG LIVE Asia Cup 2018: Debutant Deepak Chahar goes for 17 runs in his 2nd over

India have a gully and slip in place for the first over. Khaleel sends the 3rd ball wide down the leg side and Afghanistan are gifted their first run. He sends down a shorter delivery next and Shahzad gets an edge over the slip region for FOUR runs. Shahzad then pulls the last ball to fine leg for a single. Good start by Khaleel as he gives away just 6 runs in the over.

Afghanistan 6/0 after the first over