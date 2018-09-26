IND vs AFG: A humdinger match ends in a tie

India faced Afghanistan in the inconsequential Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium. With India having booked their place in the finals, the management rested several key players. Among those rested were Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. In their absence former captain MS Dhoni led the side. This was the 200th time that Dhoni captained India in ODIs. Other notable changes were the introduction of Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahar was making his debut for India in the match. (Image: AP)