IND v BAN, 5th T20I highlights, updates: Bangladesh lose by 17 runs despite Mushfiqur's heroics

Live now
Mar 14, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Bangladesh needs 177 runs to win in 20 overs.
13th fifty for Rohit Sharma in T20 Internationals.
India 71/1 after 10 overs
Changes in the Playing XI:
Bangladesh: Abu Hider comes in for Taskin.
India: Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh's skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
With that, we bring our live blog to a close.
India Captain Rohit Sharma is the man of the match for his 89-run knock.
Mushfiqur makes a desperate bid, creaming two more fours but it's not nearly enough. Bangladesh end their innings at 159, losing by 17 runs. He stands out with an unbeaten 72-run knock. Pity we didn't get to see the Nagin dance again.
Siraj takes out Mehidi. Short-pitched delivery flat-batted directly to long-off where Raina takes it.
A tight 19th over by Shardul, who gives away only 5 runs. Bangladesh now need 28 off the last six balls.
Mehidi hits a four in the Siraj over after surviving a caught-and-bowled that was adjudged a no-ball. Bangladesh score 16 runs off that over. But they still need 33 off 12.
Mushfiqur scoops one to third man for another four.
Mushfiqur cuts a wide, short-pitched delivery to deep backward point, bringing up his 50. But it may not be enough.
Bangladesh at 127/5 after 17 overs.
Sabbir goes on the offensive, only to miss a straight Shardul delivery, and ends up having his off stump uprooted. This may be all over for Bangladesh.
Washington Sundar bowls another miserly over, giving only 4 off it. Bangladesh now need 57 off 24.
An economical over from Shankar. Bangladesh need to cut loose if they have to have a chance. Need more than 12 an over.
Sabbir flicks one off to fine leg, where the ball drops just before the fielder.
Shardul delivers a tight 14th over, giving 5 off it. He had given away 19 in his first. Bangladesh 109/4. Need 68 off 36.
Chahal bowls five tight balls before the batsman dispatches one loose delivery into the stands beyond deep midwicket for six. Bangladesh 104/4 after 13 overs.
Another good over for Bangladesh. Two fours off it. India give away 13 runs in it. Bangladesh 93/4 after 12 overs. Need 84 off 48.
The in-form Mushfiqur now takes on the bowler. Dispatches Siraj for two fours and one six, takes 16 runs off the 11th over. That would ease some pressure off Bangladesh.
Vijay Shankar bowls a very tight over. He is taking the pace off the ball. Making it difficult for the batsman to hit him. Bangladesh 64/4 after 10 overs. Need 113 from the last 10.
Bangladesh 61/4 after 9 overs.
Chahal takes out Mahmudullah. Bowls a short ball. The skipper misjudges the pace, pulls to midwicket where it's safely taken.
Tight over by medium pacer Vijay Shankar. Four off it. The pressure is piling on to Bangladesh. 57/3 after 8 overs.
Chahal takes the next over, gives five of it, including one boundary. Bangladesh 53/3 after 7 overs.
Skipper Mahmudullah comes in and wants to give no quarter, even to Sundar. Hits him for two consecutive fours. No other choice: The asking rate is steep here.
And he strikes again. Tamim departs. Attempts to pull a short-pitched delivery that holds its line and clips the leg stump. Big wicket.
Sundar continues into his third over.
A quiet over by Yuzvendra Chahal. Three singles off it. Bangladesh 39/2 after 5 overs.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the batsman in, fresh from his match-winning knock in his previous match, and his epoch-making Nagin dance.
Washington Sundar strikes again. Pitches one on the middle, which goes straight on to flummox Soumya Sarkar. Clean bowled.
19 runs off that Shardul Thakur over. Bangladesh 31/1 after 3 overs.
Tamim is not deterred by the early loss. Drives two deliveries to extra cover for four, heaves one over the boundary for a six, followed by a pull for another boundary. Poor opening bowling by Shardul. Too short or too wide.