Mar 14, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND v BAN, 5th T20I highlights, updates: Bangladesh lose by 17 runs despite Mushfiqur's heroics

Please stay tuned for live updates from the fifth T20I of the tri-series between India and Bangladesh.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 10:43 PM (IST)

    With that, we bring our live blog to a close.

  • Mar 14, 10:42 PM (IST)

    India Captain Rohit Sharma is the man of the match for his 89-run knock.

  • Mar 14, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Mushfiqur makes a desperate bid, creaming two more fours but it's not nearly enough. Bangladesh end their innings at 159, losing by 17 runs. He stands out with an unbeaten 72-run knock. Pity we didn't get to see the Nagin dance again.

  • Mar 14, 10:21 PM (IST)

    Siraj takes out Mehidi. Short-pitched delivery flat-batted directly to long-off where Raina takes it.

  • Mar 14, 10:16 PM (IST)

    A tight 19th over by Shardul, who gives away only 5 runs. Bangladesh now need 28 off the last six balls.

  • Mar 14, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Mehidi hits a four in the Siraj over after surviving a caught-and-bowled that was adjudged a no-ball. Bangladesh score 16 runs off that over. But they still need 33 off 12.

  • Mar 14, 10:09 PM (IST)

    Mushfiqur scoops one to third man for another four.

  • Mar 14, 10:06 PM (IST)

    Mushfiqur cuts a wide, short-pitched delivery to deep backward point, bringing up his 50. But it may not be enough.

  • Mar 14, 10:04 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh at 127/5 after 17 overs.

  • Mar 14, 10:03 PM (IST)

    Sabbir goes on the offensive, only to miss a straight Shardul delivery, and ends up having his off stump uprooted. This may be all over for Bangladesh.

  • Mar 14, 10:01 PM (IST)

    Washington Sundar bowls another miserly over, giving only 4 off it. Bangladesh now need 57 off 24.

  • Mar 14, 09:55 PM (IST)

    An economical over from Shankar. Bangladesh need to cut loose if they have to have a chance. Need more than 12 an over.

  • Mar 14, 09:51 PM (IST)

    Sabbir flicks one off to fine leg, where the ball drops just before the fielder.

  • Mar 14, 09:50 PM (IST)

    Shardul delivers a tight 14th over, giving 5 off it. He had given away 19 in his first. Bangladesh 109/4. Need 68 off 36.

  • Mar 14, 09:45 PM (IST)

    Chahal bowls five tight balls before the batsman dispatches one loose delivery into the stands beyond deep midwicket for six. Bangladesh 104/4 after 13 overs.

  • Mar 14, 09:40 PM (IST)

    Another good over for Bangladesh. Two fours off it. India give away 13 runs in it. Bangladesh 93/4 after 12 overs. Need 84 off 48.

  • Mar 14, 09:35 PM (IST)

    The in-form Mushfiqur now takes on the bowler. Dispatches Siraj for two fours and one six, takes 16 runs off the 11th over. That would ease some pressure off Bangladesh.

  • Mar 14, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Vijay Shankar bowls a very tight over. He is taking the pace off the ball. Making it difficult for the batsman to hit him. Bangladesh 64/4 after 10 overs. Need 113 from the last 10.

  • Mar 14, 09:25 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh 61/4 after 9 overs.

  • Mar 14, 09:24 PM (IST)

    Chahal takes out Mahmudullah. Bowls a short ball. The skipper misjudges the pace, pulls to midwicket where it's safely taken.

  • Mar 14, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Tight over by medium pacer Vijay Shankar. Four off it. The pressure is piling on to Bangladesh. 57/3 after 8 overs.

  • Mar 14, 09:16 PM (IST)

    Chahal takes the next over, gives five of it, including one boundary. Bangladesh 53/3 after 7 overs.

  • Mar 14, 09:14 PM (IST)

    Skipper Mahmudullah comes in and wants to give no quarter, even to Sundar. Hits him for two consecutive fours. No other choice: The asking rate is steep here.

  • Mar 14, 09:11 PM (IST)

    And he strikes again. Tamim departs. Attempts to pull a short-pitched delivery that holds its line and clips the leg stump. Big wicket.

  • Mar 14, 09:09 PM (IST)

    Sundar continues into his third over.

  • Mar 14, 09:08 PM (IST)

    A quiet over by Yuzvendra Chahal. Three singles off it. Bangladesh 39/2 after 5 overs.

  • Mar 14, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Mushfiqur Rahim is the batsman in, fresh from his match-winning knock in his previous match, and his epoch-making Nagin dance.

  • Mar 14, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Washington Sundar strikes again. Pitches one on the middle, which goes straight on to flummox Soumya Sarkar. Clean bowled.

  • Mar 14, 08:59 PM (IST)

    19 runs off that Shardul Thakur over. Bangladesh 31/1 after 3 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:58 PM (IST)

    Tamim is not deterred by the early loss. Drives two deliveries to extra cover for four, heaves one over the boundary for a six, followed by a pull for another boundary. Poor opening bowling by Shardul. Too short or too wide.

