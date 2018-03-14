App
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 14, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND v BAN, 5th T20I LIVE score updates: Bangladesh suffer early losses; at 37-2

Please stay tuned for live updates from the fifth T20I of the tri-series between India and Bangladesh.

highlights

  • Mar 14, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Mushfiqur Rahim is the batsman in, fresh from his match-winning knock in his previous match, and his epoch-making Nagin dance.

  • Mar 14, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Washington Sundar strikes again. Pitches one on the middle, which goes straight on to flummox Soumya Sarkar. Clean bowled.

  • Mar 14, 08:59 PM (IST)

    19 runs off that Shardul Thakur over. Bangladesh 31/1 after 3 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:58 PM (IST)

    Tamim is not deterred by the early loss. Drives two deliveries to extra cover for four, heaves one over the boundary for a six, followed by a pull for another boundary. Poor opening bowling by Shardul. Too short or too wide.

  • Mar 14, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh 12/1 after 2 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:54 PM (IST)

    Sundar now strikes; delivery pitched outside off turns. Das heaves and misses. On to the stumps.

  • Mar 14, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Washington Sundar comes on from the other end. A lobbed full toss hits Das on his thigh. India appeal and go for a review, in vain. Bad call.

  • Mar 14, 08:48 PM (IST)

    On the second ball, Siraj gives Tamim room, who slaps it to the boundary at deep cover.

  • Mar 14, 08:45 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh start their innings. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das to open. Mohd Siraj makes his debut in the series.

  • Mar 14, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Bangladesh needs 177 runs to win in 20 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:34 PM (IST)

    India was in command at the 10-overs-mark. However, they accelerated too late in the inning. While the managed to score 180, they would have been targeting much more. With just one wicket lost until the 19th over, they had the ticket for a 200+ score at some point in the game.

  • Mar 14, 08:34 PM (IST)

    Suresh Raina got caught by Soumya Sarkar in the deep off Rubel Hossain’s delivery, bringing to end a fine inning. Rubel does well to not give away too many runs in the final over, albeit the two extras. Rohit Sharma gets run out on the last ball trying to sneak in a single. India 176/3 in 20 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:34 PM (IST)

    OUT! Rohit Sharma gets run out on the last ball, trying to get a single.

  • Mar 14, 08:29 PM (IST)

    OUT! Suresh Raina c Soumya Sarkar b Rubel Hossain 47(30)

  • Mar 14, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Rohit slashes for a four at the point boundary before placing a delivery finely for a boundary at third-man. India 172/1 in 19 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:26 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rohit places it finely for a four at third-man.

  • Mar 14, 08:25 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Rohit slashes for a four at the point boundary.

  • Mar 14, 08:24 PM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma pulls one for six over mid-wicket, off his front foot. Rain then strikes one over mid-wicket for six. All this, before Rohit ends the over with a six. The runs have finally started to come for India. India 161/1 after 18 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:24 PM (IST)

    SIX! Another one! Rohit strikes again!

  • Mar 14, 08:21 PM (IST)

    SIX! Another one! Raina strikes one over mid-wicket!

  • Mar 14, 08:20 PM (IST)

    SIX! Pulled it for six over mid-wicket, off his front foot!

  • Mar 14, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Leading edge by Rohit Sharma. But, he survives as there is no one to catch it. Raina moves away from the stump, uses his feet and gets a boundary at third-man. The, Rohit Sharma scores a beautiful six over mid-wicket. They will need more of those. Good over for India. India 140/1 after 17 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:17 PM (IST)

    SIX! Big one! Rohit Sharma scores off a short ball at mid-wicket.

  • Mar 14, 08:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Raina moves away from the stump, uses his feet and gets a boundary at third-man.

  • Mar 14, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Skipper Mahmudullah brings himself in. Raina finds a gap at cover and scores a four take pressure off Rohit Sharma. They will be looking to fire now with just four overs left after this. India 126/1 after 16 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:11 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Raina finds a gap around deep cover point.

  • Mar 14, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Mustafizur Rahman misjudges, misfields and gifts Raina a boundary at third-man. Then, Raina scores a four at mid-on after Rubel Hossain bowls a poor length from Hossain. India 117/1 after 15 overs.

  • Mar 14, 08:08 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Poor length from Hossain. Raina scores at mid-on.

  • Mar 14, 08:07 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman misjudges, misfields and gifts Raina a boundary at third-man.

  • Mar 14, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Good bowling to end the over. But, that came after Raina’s boundaries. A six followed by a four down the ground. India 104/1 after 14 overs.

