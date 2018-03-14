IND v BAN, 5th T20I LIVE score updates: Bangladesh suffer early losses; at 37-2

Live now
Mar 14, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bangladesh needs 177 runs to win in 20 overs.
13th fifty for Rohit Sharma in T20 Internationals.
India 71/1 after 10 overs
Changes in the Playing XI:
Bangladesh: Abu Hider comes in for Taskin.
India: Mohammed Siraj in place of Jaydev Unadkat.
Bangladesh's skipper Mahmudullah has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the batsman in, fresh from his match-winning knock in his previous match, and his epoch-making Nagin dance.
Washington Sundar strikes again. Pitches one on the middle, which goes straight on to flummox Soumya Sarkar. Clean bowled.
19 runs off that Shardul Thakur over. Bangladesh 31/1 after 3 overs.
Tamim is not deterred by the early loss. Drives two deliveries to extra cover for four, heaves one over the boundary for a six, followed by a pull for another boundary. Poor opening bowling by Shardul. Too short or too wide.
Bangladesh 12/1 after 2 overs.
Sundar now strikes; delivery pitched outside off turns. Das heaves and misses. On to the stumps.
Washington Sundar comes on from the other end. A lobbed full toss hits Das on his thigh. India appeal and go for a review, in vain. Bad call.
On the second ball, Siraj gives Tamim room, who slaps it to the boundary at deep cover.
Bangladesh start their innings. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das to open. Mohd Siraj makes his debut in the series.
India was in command at the 10-overs-mark. However, they accelerated too late in the inning. While the managed to score 180, they would have been targeting much more. With just one wicket lost until the 19th over, they had the ticket for a 200+ score at some point in the game.
Suresh Raina got caught by Soumya Sarkar in the deep off Rubel Hossain’s delivery, bringing to end a fine inning. Rubel does well to not give away too many runs in the final over, albeit the two extras. Rohit Sharma gets run out on the last ball trying to sneak in a single. India 176/3 in 20 overs.
OUT! Rohit Sharma gets run out on the last ball, trying to get a single.
OUT! Suresh Raina c Soumya Sarkar b Rubel Hossain 47(30)
Rohit slashes for a four at the point boundary before placing a delivery finely for a boundary at third-man. India 172/1 in 19 overs.
FOUR! Rohit places it finely for a four at third-man.
FOUR! Rohit slashes for a four at the point boundary.
Rohit Sharma pulls one for six over mid-wicket, off his front foot. Rain then strikes one over mid-wicket for six. All this, before Rohit ends the over with a six. The runs have finally started to come for India. India 161/1 after 18 overs.
SIX! Another one! Rohit strikes again!
SIX! Another one! Raina strikes one over mid-wicket!
SIX! Pulled it for six over mid-wicket, off his front foot!
Leading edge by Rohit Sharma. But, he survives as there is no one to catch it. Raina moves away from the stump, uses his feet and gets a boundary at third-man. The, Rohit Sharma scores a beautiful six over mid-wicket. They will need more of those. Good over for India. India 140/1 after 17 overs.
SIX! Big one! Rohit Sharma scores off a short ball at mid-wicket.
FOUR! Raina moves away from the stump, uses his feet and gets a boundary at third-man.
Skipper Mahmudullah brings himself in. Raina finds a gap at cover and scores a four take pressure off Rohit Sharma. They will be looking to fire now with just four overs left after this. India 126/1 after 16 overs.
FOUR! Raina finds a gap around deep cover point.
Mustafizur Rahman misjudges, misfields and gifts Raina a boundary at third-man. Then, Raina scores a four at mid-on after Rubel Hossain bowls a poor length from Hossain. India 117/1 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Poor length from Hossain. Raina scores at mid-on.
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman misjudges, misfields and gifts Raina a boundary at third-man.
Good bowling to end the over. But, that came after Raina’s boundaries. A six followed by a four down the ground. India 104/1 after 14 overs.