In Pics | England vs Australia Ashes 2019: Records, numbers from Steve Smith's double hundred

The Australian batsman is a modern day Test superstar. Smith hit a double-hundred against England to rewrite record books. Here are the numbers and records Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Australian batsman Steve Smith hammered his third Ashes double hundred in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Smith's numbers broke records and English spirits. In cricket's oldest format, Smith is a league of his own second only to Don Bradman. Here are Smith's stunning numbers and records. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Smith has three double hundreds in Tests all against England. Only two batsmen have scored more double-hundreds in Ashes history Wally Hammond with four and Don Bradman with eight. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Smith, and Bradman, are now the only Australians to score two Ashes double-hundreds in England. Smith’s previous double hundred in England came at Lord’s in Ashes 2015. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Smith, with 11 Test hundreds, makes him the Aussies with second highest Ashes tons. Bradman is first with 19 tons against his name. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 With 11 tons against England, Smith is fourth on the list of batsmen with most centuries against a single opposition. Bradman 19 against England, Sunil Gavaskar 13 versus West Indies and Jack Hobbs 11 against Australia are first, second and third on the list respectively. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Smith is second fastest to 26 Test hundreds. Smith achieved the feat in his 121st Test innings while Bradman reached the milestone in his 69th Test innings. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Smith has scored over 500 runs in each of the last three Ashes: 508 runs in 2015 Ashes in England, 687 runs in the 2017-18 home Ashes and 589 runs in this series. No other batsman has scored 500-plus runs in three successive Ashes series. Bradman scored 500-plus runs in five different series, but not three in a row. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Smith even has more Ashes hundreds in England (6) than any Englishman has managed in 142 years of battles between the two countries. (Image: AP) 9/9 With the scores of 82, 211, 92, 142, 144, 83, 102*, 76, 239 in his past 9 Test innings against England, Smith now holds the record of most consecutive 50+ scores in Ashes. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 8, 2019 12:51 pm