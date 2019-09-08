In Pics | England vs Australia Ashes 2019: Records, numbers from Steve Smith's double hundred

Smith has scored over 500 runs in each of the last three Ashes: 508 runs in 2015 Ashes in England, 687 runs in the 2017-18 home Ashes and 589 runs in this series. No other batsman has scored 500-plus runs in three successive Ashes series. Bradman scored 500-plus runs in five different series, but not three in a row. (Image: Reuters)