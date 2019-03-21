In pics | The top 5 fastest 50s in IPL history

KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in IPL history against Delhi in 2018 needing just 14 balls to get to the landmark. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 5. Chris Gayle (50 off 17 balls vs PWI, 2013) | The ‘Universe Boss’ scored the highest total in T20 cricket when he smashed 175 from just 66 balls against a hapless Pune Warriors in 2013. Gayle needed just 17 balls to get to his 50 in that game and 13 balls later completed his century. However, Gayle is tied with 6 other batsmen in the list who have completed their fifties off 17 deliveries. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/5 4. Suresh Raina (50 off 16 balls vs KXIP, 2014) | The southpaw's heroics for CSK went in vain as the team failed to chase down 226 against Kings XI Punjab. Raina tried to give the team a quick start getting to his 50 from just 16 balls with seven 4s and four 6s. He finished with 87 off 25 balls at a stunning strike rate of 348.00 but CSK fell short of 24 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/5 3. Sunil Narine (50 off 15 balls vs RCB, 2017) | Opening the batting for KKR while chasing a modest total of 159 against RCB, Narine got the team off to a flying start reaching his 50 off just 15 balls. He hit five 4s and four 6s during his innings which ended on 54 off 17. His century stand with Lynn for the opening wicket helped KKR wrap up victory with 29 balls remaining. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/5 2. Yusuf Pathan (50 off 15 balls vs SRH, 2014) | Yusuf was at his destructive best when he powered to his half-century off just 15 balls against a potent Hyderabad bowling attack. With KKR chasing 161, Yusuf finished with 72 off just 22 balls scoring five 4s and seven 6s and finishing with a strike rate of 327.27. KKR reached the total comfortably with 34 balls remaining. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/5 1. KL Rahul (50 off 14 balls vs DC, 2018) | Chasing 167 against Delhi, KL Rahul set the stadium alight at Mohali scoring 50 off just 14 balls with six 4s and four 6s. He was dismissed soon after finishing with 51 off 16 but his quick-fire start helped Punjab secure a comfortable win by 6 wickets. Rahul’s innings remains the fastest fifty in the IPL, however the record of fastest T20 fifty still lies with Yuvraj Singh for his 12 ball blitz against England at the ICC World T20 in 2007. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 21, 2019 08:11 am