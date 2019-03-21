In pics | The top 5 fastest 50s in IPL history

1. KL Rahul (50 off 14 balls vs DC, 2018) | Chasing 167 against Delhi, KL Rahul set the stadium alight at Mohali scoring 50 off just 14 balls with six 4s and four 6s. He was dismissed soon after finishing with 51 off 16 but his quick-fire start helped Punjab secure a comfortable win by 6 wickets. Rahul’s innings remains the fastest fifty in the IPL, however the record of fastest T20 fifty still lies with Yuvraj Singh for his 12 ball blitz against England at the ICC World T20 in 2007. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)