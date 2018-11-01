In Pics | Ten memorable knocks of Rahul Dravid

148 v England, Headingley, 2002 | This was one of the most challenging matches Dravid ever faced. Sourav Ganguly, the captain of the India cricket team at that time won the toss and elected to bat. Sehwag early dismissal was a great shock to the team until Dravid stepped in and with his outstanding judgement and control started facing the balls thrown by the England bowlers. Dravid went on to score 148 runs, leading India to win by an innings and 46 runs. This proves that Rahul Dravid is indeed one of the finest batsmen in the Indian cricket team. (Image: Reuters)