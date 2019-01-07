In pics | Team India celebrate their historic 2-1 series win on Australian soil

From the players breaking out into the 'Pujara Dance' to lifting their first Border-Gavaskar trophy won on Australian soil. Here's a glimpse into the celebrations following India's historic win. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The fourth and final Test match ended in a draw as a thin drizzle rendered play impossible. India looked on course to win the game after making Australia follow-on at home for the first time in 31 years. It didn't alter the outcome of the series though as India won the Border-Gavaskar by a 2-1 margin. (Image: AP) 2/8 Virat Kohli said that this series win was an even more emotional experience for him as a player than winning the World Cup in 2011. "I was part of 2011 World Cup team," Kohli said, "but I didn't have the emotion of not having been able to win a World Cup before... if you ask me which moment is more emotional, I would say this one because this is my third tour here and I have seen how difficult it is to win here." 3/8 Keeping up with the tradition started by MS Dhoni who would encourage debutants to lift the trophy, Kohli handed over the cup to the overjoyed Mayank Agarwal who made an instant impact in the squad since coming in as an opener for the Boxing Day Test. (Image: AP) 4/8 Cheteshwar Pujara was named the Man of the Series for his 521 runs including three centuries. The Indian players tried their best to get Pujara to shake a leg but had as much success as the Australian bowlers did when trying to scalp Pujara's wicket. (Image: AP) 5/8 The Indian players weren't easily discouraged by their lack of success though as they broke out into what Kohli later admitted is called the 'Pujara Dance'. In his post-match conference the skipper revealed that Rishabh Pant came up with the step where one jogs on the spot with hands stuck firmly to the body because Pujara doesn't move his hands when walking. (Image: AP) 6/8 Anushka Sharma also joined her husband Virat Kohli on the field to celebrate India's historic triumph. (Image: AP) 7/8 Spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja pose with the trophy. Kuldeep picked up a five-wicket haul during the fourth Test at Sydney in what was his first game on Australian soil. (Image: AP) 8/8 The Indian cricket team pose along with the support staff. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 7, 2019 05:11 pm