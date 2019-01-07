In pics | Team India celebrate their historic 2-1 series win on Australian soil

Virat Kohli said that this series win was an even more emotional experience for him as a player than winning the World Cup in 2011. "I was part of 2011 World Cup team," Kohli said, "but I didn't have the emotion of not having been able to win a World Cup before... if you ask me which moment is more emotional, I would say this one because this is my third tour here and I have seen how difficult it is to win here."