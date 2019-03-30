In pics | SRH vs RR: Warner, Bairstow ensure Samson's century goes in vain

Catch all the top moments from Match 8 of IPL 2019 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Rajasthan Royals travelled to Hyderabad for match 8 of the 2019 IPL season. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan came into this game with an unchanged squad. Hyderabad made two changes with Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/10 Kane Williamson showed his tactical acumen when he brought on Rashid Khan to bowl to Jos Buttler in the just the 4th over. Buttler was looking dangerous until then but was castled while going for a sweep shot against Rashid. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/10 Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson then stitched together a dominant 119-run partnership to take Rajasthan Royals to a strong position after a sedate powerplay. Both batsmen brought up their fifties during the partnership. Rahane was the first to get to the half-century mark taking just 38 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/10 The partnership ended only in the 16th over when Ajinkya Rahane holed out to Manish Pandey at long-on when going for a big shot against Shahbaz Nadeem. Rahane returned after making 70 off just 49 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/10 Samson continued his rampant form at the crease and brought up the first century of this season’s IPL in the final over of the innings. He needed just 54 balls to get to his 100 and finished unbeaten on 102. Ben Stokes added 16 off 9 from the other end as Rajasthan finished with 198/2 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/10 David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got the Sunrisers off to a flying start scoring 69 runs inside the first 6 powerplay overs. They stitched together a 110 run partnership for the first wicket with Warner doing the bulk of the scoring adding 69 off just 37 balls. Warner was the first to depart when Stokes got him caught out at fine leg in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/10 Bairstow was dismissed on 45 in the very next over when Dhawal Kulkarni who dropped the batsman in the previous over took an absolute blinder on the boundary line off Shreyas Gopal’s bowling. Sunrisers were reduced to 117/2 after 11 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/10 Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar then added 47 runs off 21 balls for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Jaydev Unadkat who got Williamson caught out in the 15th over. The SRH skipper departed with 14 runs to his name. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/10 Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) followed his skipper to the dugout just 5 balls later as Shreyas Gopal picked up two quick wickets to give the Royals some hope of making a late comeback. He first got Shankar caught out before trapping Manish Pandey plumb in front of the wickets off very next ball. Gopal gave away just 4 runs while picking up 2 wickets to reduce SRH to 169/5 after 16 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/10 Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan then stitched together an unbeaten 34-run partnership to take SRH across the finish line. Man of the Match Rashid scored the winning runs with a six off Jofra Archer in the 19th over. The five-wicket victory was also the highest successful run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 30, 2019 12:52 am