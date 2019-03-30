App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 01:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | SRH vs RR: Warner, Bairstow ensure Samson's century goes in vain

Catch all the top moments from Match 8 of IPL 2019 played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Royals travelled to Hyderabad for match 8 of the 2019 IPL season. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan came into this game with an unchanged squad. Hyderabad made two changes with Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/10

Rajasthan Royals travelled to Hyderabad for match 8 of the 2019 IPL season. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. Rajasthan came into this game with an unchanged squad. Hyderabad made two changes with Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Shakib Al Hasan and Deepak Hooda. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kane Williamson showed his tactical acumen when he brought on Rashid Khan to bowl to Jos Buttler in the just the 4th over. Buttler was looking dangerous until then but was castled while going for a sweep shot against Rashid. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/10

Kane Williamson showed his tactical acumen when he brought on Rashid Khan to bowl to Jos Buttler in the just the 4th over. Buttler was looking dangerous until then but was castled while going for a sweep shot against Rashid. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson then stitched together a dominant 119-run partnership to take Rajasthan Royals to a dominant position after a sedate powerplay. Both batsmen brought up their fifties during the partnership. Rahane was the first to get to the half-century taking just 38 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/10

Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson then stitched together a dominant 119-run partnership to take Rajasthan Royals to a strong position after a sedate powerplay. Both batsmen brought up their fifties during the partnership. Rahane was the first to get to the half-century mark taking just 38 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The partnership ended only in the 16th over when Ajinkya Rahane holed out to Manish Pandey at long-on when going for a big shot against Shahbaz Nadeem. Rahane returned after making 70 off just 49 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/10

The partnership ended only in the 16th over when Ajinkya Rahane holed out to Manish Pandey at long-on when going for a big shot against Shahbaz Nadeem. Rahane returned after making 70 off just 49 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Samson continued his rampant form at the crease and brought up the first century of this season’s IPL in the final over of the innings. He needed just 54 balls to get to his 100 and finished unbeaten on 102. Ben Stokes added 16 off 9 from the other end as Rajasthan finished with 198/2 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/10

Samson continued his rampant form at the crease and brought up the first century of this season’s IPL in the final over of the innings. He needed just 54 balls to get to his 100 and finished unbeaten on 102. Ben Stokes added 16 off 9 from the other end as Rajasthan finished with 198/2 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got the Sunrisers off to a flying start scoring 69 runs inside the first 6 powerplay overs. They stitched together a 110 run partnership for the first wicket with Warner doing the bulk of the scoring adding 69 off just 37 balls. Warner was the first to depart when Stokes got him caught out at fine leg in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/10

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got the Sunrisers off to a flying start scoring 69 runs inside the first 6 powerplay overs. They stitched together a 110 run partnership for the first wicket with Warner doing the bulk of the scoring adding 69 off just 37 balls. Warner was the first to depart when Stokes got him caught out at fine leg in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Bairstow was dismissed on 45 in the very next over when Dhawal Kulkarni who dropped the batsman in the previous over took an absolute blinder on the boundary line off Shreyas Gopal’s bowling. Sunrisers were reduced to 117/2 after 11 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/10

Bairstow was dismissed on 45 in the very next over when Dhawal Kulkarni who dropped the batsman in the previous over took an absolute blinder on the boundary line off Shreyas Gopal’s bowling. Sunrisers were reduced to 117/2 after 11 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar then added 47 runs off 21 balls for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Jaydev Unadkat who got Williamson caught out in the 15th over. The SRH skipper departed with 14 runs to his name. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/10

Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar then added 47 runs off 21 balls for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Jaydev Unadkat who got Williamson caught out in the 15th over. The SRH skipper departed with 14 runs to his name. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Vijay Shankar followed his skipper to the dugout just 5 balls later as Shreyas Gopal picked up two quick wickets to give the Royals some hope of making a late comeback. He first got Shankar caught out before trapping Manish Pandey plumb in front of the wickets off very next ball. Gopal gave away just 4 runs while picking up 2 wickets to reduce SRH to 169/5 after 16 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/10

Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) followed his skipper to the dugout just 5 balls later as Shreyas Gopal picked up two quick wickets to give the Royals some hope of making a late comeback. He first got Shankar caught out before trapping Manish Pandey plumb in front of the wickets off very next ball. Gopal gave away just 4 runs while picking up 2 wickets to reduce SRH to 169/5 after 16 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan then stitched together an unbeaten 34-run partnership to the SRH across the finish line. Man of the Match Rashid scored the winning runs with a six off Jofra Archer in the 19th over. The five-wicket victory was also the highest successful run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/10

Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan then stitched together an unbeaten 34-run partnership to take SRH across the finish line. Man of the Match Rashid scored the winning runs with a six off Jofra Archer in the 19th over. The five-wicket victory was also the highest successful run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 12:52 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Rajasthan Royals #SRH vs RR #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WATCH | Should Have Remained Unbeaten and Finished the Game: Vijay Sha ...

WATCH | Luck Hasn't Been on Our Side: Tripathi

Australia Pull Off Narrow Six-run Win Despite Abid Ali's Debut Ton

WATCH | Warner is an Absolute Genius of the Game: Badani

IPL 2019 | Samson Showed Us the Way to Bat on This Surface: Warner

WATCH | Can't Pick Samson For WC on the Basis of One Knock: Badani

In Pics, IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR

IPL 2019 | Twitter Reacts to Samson & Warner's Brilliance

IPL 2019 | Warner Blitzkrieg Overshadows Samson's Ton as SRH Chase 199

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Theresa May's Brexit proposal defeated for third time; UK must present ...

Residents of MP's Kota Gunjapur were promised electricity but govt's S ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth keen to move on from trophy-less 201 ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...

Disha Patani makes a bold statement about pleasing people

IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar star ...

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.