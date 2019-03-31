In pics | SRH vs RCB IPL 2019: Nabi caps off brilliant performance after Warner, Bairstow centuries

The RCB run-chase got off to a horrible start as Mohammed Nabi made his rare start count by picking up 3 wickets in the span of 5 deliveries. He first got Parthiv Patel caught out off the final delivery in the 2nd over. Nabi returned in the 4th over and started by getting Shimron Hetmyer stumped off the 1st delivery before castling the dangerous AB de Villiers off the 4th delivery. RCB were reduced to 22/3 at the fall of de Villiers’ wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)