you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | SRH vs RCB IPL 2019: Nabi caps off brilliant performance after Warner, Bairstow centuries

Catch all the top moments from match 11 of IPL 2019 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Royal Challengers Bangalore travelled to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers in match 11 of IPL 2019. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. RCB made one change to their squad with Navdeep Saini making way for Prayas Barman. SRH made two changes with Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Nabi coming in for Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/9

Royal Challengers Bangalore travelled to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad to take on the Sunrisers in match 11 of IPL 2019. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. RCB made one change to their squad with Navdeep Saini making way for Prayas Barman. SRH made two changes with Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Nabi coming in for Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
SRH got off to a rollicking start as Warner and Bairstow stitched together the highest opening partnership in the history of the IPL. The duo added 185 off just 98 balls for the first wicket. Jonny Bairstow was the more aggressive of the two and brought up his maiden IPL century off 52 balls in the 16th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/9

SRH got off to a rollicking start as Warner and Bairstow stitched together the highest opening partnership in the history of the IPL. The duo added 185 off just 98 balls for the first wicket. Jonny Bairstow was the more aggressive of the two and brought up his maiden IPL century off 52 balls in the 16th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RCB finally got the breakthrough in the 17th over when Bairstow got a thick edge off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. The SRH scorecard read 185/1 at the fall of Bairstow’s wicket. Vijay Shankar then added 9 off just 3 balls before getting run out in the next over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/9

RCB finally got the breakthrough in the 17th over when Bairstow got a thick edge off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. The SRH scorecard read 185/1 at the fall of Bairstow’s wicket. Vijay Shankar then added 9 off just 3 balls before getting run out in the next over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
David Warner continued his rich vein of form and brought up the second century of the SRH innings when he completed his 100 off 54 balls in the final over. Warner remained unbeaten on 100 as SRH ended their innings with 231/2 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/9

David Warner continued his rich vein of form and brought up the second century of the SRH innings when he completed his 100 off 54 balls in the final over. Warner remained unbeaten on 100 as SRH ended their innings with 231/2 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The RCB run-chase got off to a horrible start as Mohammed Nabi made his rare start count by picking up 3 wickets in the span of 5 deliveries. He first got Parthiv Patel caught out off the final delivery in the 2nd over. Nabi returned in the 4th over and started by getting Shimron Hetmyer stumped off the 1st delivery before castling the dangerous AB de Villiers off the 4th delivery. RCB were reduced to 22/3 at the fall of de Villiers’ wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/9

The RCB run-chase got off to a horrible start as Mohammed Nabi made his rare start count by picking up 3 wickets in the span of 5 deliveries. He first got Parthiv Patel caught out off the final delivery in the 2nd over. Nabi returned in the 4th over and started by getting Shimron Hetmyer stumped off the 1st delivery before castling the dangerous AB de Villiers off the 4th delivery. RCB were reduced to 22/3 at the fall of de Villiers’ wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sandeep Sharma then got into the act as he picked two important wickets off consecutive balls in the 7th over. He got the ‘Run Machine’ Virat Kohli caught out off the 1st delivery with Warner taking a stunning catch at cover. Moeen Ali was then run out off the next delivery thanks to good work from Nabi in the field. RCB were down to 30/5 when Ali walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/9

Sandeep Sharma then got into the act as he picked two important wickets off consecutive balls in the 7th over. He got the ‘Run Machine’ Virat Kohli caught out off the 1st delivery with Warner taking a stunning catch at cover. Moeen Ali was then run out off the next delivery thanks to good work from Nabi in the field. RCB were down to 30/5 when Ali walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Nabi ensured he ended his spell with a bang as he got Shivam Dube caught out at long-off off the 3rd delivery. He finished with figures of 4-0-11-4 to cap off an absolutely dominant night. RCB were reduced to 35/6 at the fall of Dube’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/9

Mohammed Nabi ensured he ended his spell with a bang as he got Shivam Dube caught out at long-off off the 3rd delivery. He finished with figures of 4-0-11-4 to cap off an absolutely dominant night. RCB were reduced to 35/6 at the fall of Dube’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
de Grandhomme and debutant Barman had stitched together a 51-run partnership to give the scoreboard a semblance of respectability. However the partnership ended when Sandeep Sharma scalped Prayas Ray Barman in the 16th over to pick up his second wicket of the night. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/9

de Grandhomme and debutant Barman had stitched together a 51-run partnership to give the scoreboard a semblance of respectability. However the partnership ended when Sandeep Sharma scalped Prayas Ray Barman in the 16th over to pick up his second wicket of the night. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Umesh Yadav and de Grandhomme were run out on consecutive overs and Sandeep Sharma scalped Chahal in the final over to cap off a dominant 118-run victory for the Sunrisers. Sharma finished with figures of 3/19 and barring Parthiv (11), de Grandhome (37), Barman (19) and Umesh (14) none of the other RCB batsmen managed to reach double figures. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/9

Umesh Yadav and de Grandhomme were run out on consecutive overs and Sandeep Sharma scalped Chahal in the final over to cap off a dominant 118-run victory for the Sunrisers. Sharma finished with figures of 3/19 and barring Parthiv (11), de Grandhome (37), Barman (19) and Umesh (14) none of the other RCB batsmen managed to reach double figures. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

