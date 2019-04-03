In Pics | RR vs RCB: Gopal and Buttler help Rajasthan get off the mark

Catch all the top moments from match match 14 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 For match 14 of IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals welcomed Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground of Sawai Maan Singh Stadium. RR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/12 Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel opened the batting for RCB and put up a 49-run partnership. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/12 RCB lost the first wicket when Kohli was clean bowled in the 7th over off a delivery by Shreyas Gopal. Kohli made 23 off 25 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/12 Gopal celebrated soon as he got another big wicket. This time the spinner caught AB de Villiers off his own bowling in the 9th over as RCB were reduced to 71/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/12 Shimron Hetmyer too perished off the bowling of Gopal in the 11th over. Gopal eventually finished with a spell of 3/12. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/12 Parthiv completed his fifty in the 13th over. The opener was finally dismissed in the 18th over. Parthiv made 67 off 41 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/12 Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis provided late flourish to RCB innings as the team finished on 158/4. Moeen was unbeaten on 13 while Stoinis made 31. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/12 Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler gave RR a fast start as the team reached 60-run mark inside 8 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/12 Yuzvendra Chahal got RCB the first breakthrough as he trapped Rahane in front of the wickets in the 8th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/12 Buttler continued his good form as he raced to to his second fifty in the 12th over. He was dismissed in the 13th over by Chahal. RR were 104/2 when Buttler made his way back to the dug out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/12 Steve Smith played a steady knock of 38 off 31 balls to put his side in command. He was dismissed in the 19th over by Mohammed Siraj at the score of 154/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/12 Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi knocked off the renaming runs in the last over to help RR record their first win of the season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:32 am