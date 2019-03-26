In pics | RR vs KXIP: Punjab defeat Rajasthan by 14 runs

Catch all the top moments from Match 4 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 For match 4 of the IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) visited the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to face Rajasthan Royals(RR). RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/12 RR got an early breakthrough as KL Rahul walked back in the very first over nicking a ball from Dhaval Kulkarni to Steve Smith at first slip. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/12 Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle steadied the innings and took the Punjab's score to 60/1 in 8 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/12 Agarwal was dismissed by Krishnappa Gowtham in the 9th over. The Indian batsman made 22 off 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/12 Gayle had a sedate start to his innings. One the Universe Boss got his eye in, he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground completing his fifty. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/12 Gowtham took a good catch in the deep to dismiss Gayle in the 16th over. Gayle made 79 off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/12 Sarfaraz Ahmed played a late cameo of 46 off 29 balls to power Punjab 184/4 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/12 Chasing 185 to win RR were off to a flying start with openers Rahane and Jos Buttler stitching a 78-run opening stand. Rahane was bowled by Ashwin in the 9th over.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/12 Buttler looked in groove and matched Gayle in playing big shots. He completed his fifty in the 8th over off just 29 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/12 Buttler looked set to take RR to a win when in the 13th over Ashwin mankaded Buttler. The England batsman returned after making 69 off 43 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/12 Steve Smith kept Rajasthan in hunt with few lusty blows but Rahul took a smart catch in the deep to send Smith back in the hut in the 17th over. RR were 148/3 at that stage. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/12 After Smith's dismissal RR batting crumbled as the team was all-out on 164 in 20 overs. KXIP won the match by 14 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 26, 2019 12:43 am