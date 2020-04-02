In Pics | Reliving India's monumental 2011 World Cup victory

(Image: ICC-cricket.com)" >(Image: ICC-cricket.com)" title="The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was hoisted up on the shoulders of the men in blue and was finally able to be part of the winning team and that too in his hometown of Mumbai. "We did it for Sachin" was the common theme heard across the celebrations in and out of the Indian dressing room as over a billion Indians rejoiced upon the historic win. (Image: ICC-cricket.com)">

A perfect ending: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was hoisted up on the shoulders of the men in blue and was finally able to be part of the winning team and that too in his hometown of Mumbai. "We did it for Sachin" was the common theme heard across the celebrations in and out of the Indian dressing room as over a billion Indians rejoiced upon the historic win. (Image: ICC-cricket.com)