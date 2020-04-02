In Pics | Reliving India's monumental 2011 World Cup victory

Almost a decade has gone by since we rejoiced as a nation, and yet we remember the memories of that night so fondly. Here's a look back at the time our Men In Blue made history. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 It was on this day 9 years ago when India and Sri Lanka met in the summit calsh of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Let's take a trip down memory lane to cherish moments which will forever be etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans. 2/17 Toss time: Kumara Sangakkara and Mahendra Singh Dhoni came out for for the toss, which was won by Sri Lanka and they elected to bat first as putting runs on the board is often the preferred strategy. (Image: Reuters) 3/17 Wickets at regular intervals: With U Tharanga falling to Zaheer Khan and T Dilshan being bowled by Harbhajan Singh, the Sri Lankan top-order was clearly under pressure and things began to appear shaky. (Image: Getty Images) 4/17 The Sanga-Wardene show: Two of the most experienced players in the Lankan team took to the pitch and the duo neatly stitched together a much-needed partnership that put the Lankans back in the game. (Image: Getty Images) 5/17 Sangakkara misses out: Right when things seemed firmly in control, Yuvraj Singh, the tournament's most consistent all-rounder, provided the breakthrough by dismissing the Lankan captain for 48 runs. (Image: Getty Images) 6/17 Jayawardene scores a century: Amidst all the pressure, Jayawardene continued to chip away with graceful shots to score a century and remained unbeaten for the rest of the innings. (Image: Getty Images) 7/17 Fireworks at the end: Nuwan Kulasekara and Thisara Perera struck boundaries towards the end alongside Jayawardene to take the final batting power-play total to 63 runs. The Indians were set a total of 275 - the highest run-chase in a World Cup final, and it was game on. (Image: Getty Images) 8/17 Early Dismissals: In the second ball of the innings, Lasith Malinga got Virender Sehwag plumb in the middle and after a failed DRS attempt, the fiery Indian opener was sent packing for a duck. Sachin Tendulkar played some confident strokes down the ground but soon fell victim to the Sri Lankan speedster for just 18 runs. (Image: Getty Images) 9/17 Delhi duo to the rescue: After the initial collapse of the Indian openers, the pair of Gautam Gambhir and a very young Virat Kohli began to reconstruct the innings with both Delhi batsmen facing the Lankan attack on the front-line, scoring runs with confident strokes. (Image: Getty Images) 10/17 Gambhir dropped early-on: The phrase 'catches win matches' can be aptly used as Kulasekara dropped Gambhir at long-off when he was batting at 30, a mistake that would later go on to haunt the Lankans. (Image: Getty Images) 11/17 Kohli dismissed: Looking steady at 35, Kohli pushed back a straight ball from the persistent Dilshan who did not miss holding onto the catch. The cheerful screams had momentarily died down, and the stadium went silent with only the Lankan fans showing their support. (Image: Getty Images) 12/17 Gambhir misses out on a century: Gambhir looked set all evening until he was overwhelmed by medium pacer Perera, who rattled the stumps after the left-handed batsmen came down the track to whack one through the covers, but was castled. Gambhir looked strong to score a century at the World Cup final, but missed out by just three runs. (Image: Getty Images) 13/17 Dhoni scores a brilliant 50: Dhoni and Yuvraj then slowly and strategically drove India closer to the finish line when MSD knocked-up a crucial 50 and a roar was heard echo through the stadium as the Indian fans were lively again and victory could be sensed in the air. (Image: Getty Images) (Image: Reuters)" >(Image: Reuters)" title="India wins the World Cup: "Dhoni finishes off in style!" a line so iconic, it'll remain fresh and lively in the minds of all those who first heard it echo from the commentator's box by Ravi Shastri as Dhoni launched the ball up and over Malinga's head, into the night sky in his helicopter style to help India lift the World Cup at home after 28 years. India chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand, and 10 balls remaining. (Image: Reuters)"> 14/17 India wins the World Cup: "Dhoni finishes off in style!" a line so iconic, it'll remain fresh and lively in the minds of all those who first heard it echo from the commentator's box by Ravi Shastri as Dhoni launched the ball up and over Malinga's head, into the night sky in his helicopter style to help India lift the World Cup at home after 28 years. India chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand, and 10 balls remaining. (Image: Reuters) (Image: ICC-cricket.com)" >(Image: ICC-cricket.com)" title="A perfect ending: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was hoisted up on the shoulders of the men in blue and was finally able to be part of the winning team and that too in his hometown of Mumbai. "We did it for Sachin" was the common theme heard across the celebrations in and out of the Indian dressing room as over a billion Indians rejoiced upon the historic win. (Image: ICC-cricket.com)"> 15/17 A perfect ending: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was hoisted up on the shoulders of the men in blue and was finally able to be part of the winning team and that too in his hometown of Mumbai. "We did it for Sachin" was the common theme heard across the celebrations in and out of the Indian dressing room as over a billion Indians rejoiced upon the historic win. (Image: ICC-cricket.com) 16/17 Captaining from the front: MS Dhoni was announced as player of the match for his match-winning 91 of just 79 deliveries which helped India win the ICC title for the first time in nearly three decades. (Image: Reuters) 17/17 Fighter on and off the field: Yuvraj Singh was awarded as the player of the tournament for his incredible and consistent all-round performance, scoring runs and taking wickets whenever needed. It was later learnt that Yuvraj was battling lung cancer at the same time of the tournament, and overcame the pain for his nation, a story that would be inspirational to all those who heard of it after the World Cup. (Image: ICC-cricket.com) First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:57 pm