In pics | RCB vs MI IPL 2019: Mumbai edge Bangalore in controversial last-ball thriller

With 17 required off the final over Shivam Dube deposited Malinga for a six off the very first delivery to give RCB some hope. However, Malinga held his nerve to take Mumbai to a 6-run victory with pinpoint yorkers. There was controversy at the end of the game as Malinga overstepped on the final delivery with RCB needing 7 runs. However, Dube couldn’t find the boundary and the umpire’s didn’t spot the no-ball. Had the no-ball been given RCB would have been awarded a free-hit with AB de Villiers who finished unbeaten on 70 off 41 balls on strike. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)