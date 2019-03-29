App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 01:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | RCB vs MI IPL 2019: Mumbai edge Bangalore in controversial last-ball thriller

Catch all the top moments from Match 7 of IPL 2019 played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians travelled to Bangalore for match 7 of the 2019 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai made two changes to their side with Mayank Markande and Lasith Malinga coming in for Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mumbai Indians traveled to Bangalore for match 7 of the 2019 IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai made two changes to their side with Mayank Markande and Lasith Malinga coming in for Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma got Mumbai off to a quick start reaching the 50-run mark from just 36 balls. The partnership ended soon after when Yuzvendra Chahal castled de Kock in the 7th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma got Mumbai off to a quick start reaching the 50-run mark from just 36 balls. The partnership ended soon after when Yuzvendra Chahal castled de Kock in the 7th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rohit Sharma was looking in good touch but was dismissed in the 11th over after reaching 48 off 33 balls. Yuvraj Singh then decided to then break the shackles as he deposited Yuzvendra Chahal for three back-to-back sixes at the start of the 14th over but perished on the 4th delivery as he went for yet another big shot but holed out to Mohammed Siraj. Yuvraj made 23 off 12 and Mumbai were reduced to 124/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rohit Sharma was looking in good touch but was dismissed in the 11th over after reaching 48 off 33 balls. Yuvraj Singh then decided to then break the shackles as he deposited Yuzvendra Chahal for three back-to-back sixes at the start of the 14th over but perished on the 4th delivery as he went for yet another big shot but holed out to Mohammed Siraj. Yuvraj made 23 off 12 and Mumbai were reduced to 124/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chahal struck again in the 16th over as he got Suryakumar Yadav caught by Moeen Ali. Pollard became Chahal’s fourth victim of the night in the same over as the wily spinner dismissed the big-hitting West Indian off the final delivery. Mumbai were down to 145/5 at the end of the 16th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chahal struck again in the 16th over as he got Suryakumar Yadav caught by Moeen Ali. Pollard became Chahal's fourth victim of the night in the same over as the wily spinner dismissed the big-hitting West Indian off the final delivery. Mumbai were down to 145/5 at the end of the 16th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Krunal Pandya and Mitchell McClenaghan managed to score just 1 run each before they were dismissed in quick succession but Hardik Pandya then decided to take on the bowlers and finished unbeaten with 32 off 14 balls taking MI to 187/8 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Krunal Pandya and Mitchell McClenaghan managed to score just 1 run each before they were dismissed in quick succession but Hardik Pandya then decided to take on the bowlers and finished unbeaten with 32 off 14 balls taking MI to 187/8 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The run-chase didn’t get off to a great start as Moeen Ali was run out in the 4th over. Parthiv Patel scored 31 off 22 balls before Mayank Markande castled him in the 7th over to reduce RCB to 67/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The run-chase didn't get off to a great start as Moeen Ali was run out in the 4th over. Parthiv Patel scored 31 off 22 balls before Mayank Markande castled him in the 7th over to reduce RCB to 67/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli then stitched together a 49-run partnership with AB de Villiers to take RCB closer to the total. Kohli also became the 2nd man to cross 5000 IPL runs during the partnership. Bumrah finally got the breakthrough in the 14th over when he got Kohli caught out at midwicket. RCB were 116/3 at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli then stitched together a 49-run partnership with AB de Villiers to take RCB closer to the total. Kohli also became the 2nd man to cross 5000 IPL runs during the partnership. Bumrah finally got the breakthrough in the 14th over when he got Kohli caught out at midwicket. RCB were 116/3 at the fall of Kohli's wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shimron Hetmyer managed just 5 before losing his wicket at a pivotal stage in the 17th over. Colin de Grandhomme also only managed to add 2 off 7 balls before losing his wicket in the 19th over. Both batsmen were dismissed by the outstanding Bumrah who gave away just 6 runs in his final two overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shimron Hetmyer managed just 5 before losing his wicket at a pivotal stage in the 17th over. Colin de Grandhomme also only managed to add 2 off 7 balls before losing his wicket in the 19th over. Both batsmen were dismissed by the outstanding Bumrah who gave away just 6 runs in his final two overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With 17 required off the final over Shivam Dube deposited Malinga for a six off the very first delivery to give RCB some hope. However, Malinga held his nerve to take Mumbai to a 6-run victory with pinpoint yorkers. There was controversy at the end of the game as Malinga overstepped on the final delivery with RCB needing 7 runs. However, Dube couldn’t find the boundary and the umpire’s didn’t spot the no-ball. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With 17 required off the final over Shivam Dube deposited Malinga for a six off the very first delivery to give RCB some hope. However, Malinga held his nerve to take Mumbai to a 6-run victory with pinpoint yorkers. There was controversy at the end of the game as Malinga overstepped on the final delivery with RCB needing 7 runs. However, Dube couldn't find the boundary and the umpire's didn't spot the no-ball. Had the no-ball been given RCB would have been awarded a free-hit with AB de Villiers who finished unbeaten on 70 off 41 balls on strike. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:50 am

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #Mumbai Indians #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow

