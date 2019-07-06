In Pics | PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi's 6/35 are best ever figures by Pakistani bowler at WC

Catch all the top moments from match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh played at the Lord's in London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Bangladesh met Pakistan in match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh made two changes. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hassan replaced Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain. Pakistan did not fiddle with its playing XI. (Image: Reuters) 2/15 Bangladesh started strong as Mohammad Saifuddin got Fakhar Zaman caught by Mehidy Hasan in the eight over. Fakhar made 13 off 31 as Pakistan were 23/1. (Image: Reuters) 3/15 Following Fakhar's early dismissal, Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq put together a 157-run partnership during which Babar completed his fourth fifty of the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 4/15 Babar looked poised to convert his fifty into a hundred but Saifuddin had other ideas as he stopped the Pakistani batsman on 96 trapping him LBW. Pakistan were 180/2 when Babar departed from the middle. (Image: Reuters) 5/15 Imam though completed his century. The Pakistani opener reached his hundred on the third delivery of the 42nd over but was unfortunate to get out hit-wicket two deliveries later. Pakistan were 246/3 when Imam walked back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters) 6/15 Pakistan middle order wobbled as Mohammad Hafeez (27 off 25) and Haris Sohail (6 off 6) were dismissed in quick succession. While Mehidy Hasan took the wicket of Hafeez, Mustafizur accounted for the wicket of Sohail. Pakistan were 255/5 at the fall of Sohail's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 7/15 There was more trouble for Pakistan as skipper Sarfarz left the field retired hurt soon after being hit by a delivery from Saifuddin in the 45th over. (Image: Reuters) 8/15 Imad Wasim played a valuable knock of 43 from 26 deliveries to bring some momentum back in Pakistan's innings. Wasim was dismissed by Mustafizur on the fourth delivery of the 50th over. (Image: AP) 9/15 Mustafizur picked up the wicket of Mohammed Amir on the penultimate delivery of Pakistan's innings to complete his second successive five-for following his five-for against India. Sarfaraz returned to face the last delivery as Pakistan finished with 315/9. (Image: Reuters) 10/15 The Bangladesh run-chase got off to a poor start as Mohammad Amir got rid of Soumya Sarkar in just the 6th over. Fakhar Zaman played a key role in the dismissal taking a brilliant low diving catch to send Sarkar back with a run-a-ball 22. Shaheen Afridi then castled the other opener Tamim Iqbal (8 off 21 balls) in the 11th over with a brilliant slow delivery. Bangladesh were 48/2 when Tamim walked back. (Image: AP) 11/15 Mushfiqur Rahim scored 16 off 19 and was clean-bowled by Wahab Riaz in the 18th over as Bangladesh were struggling at 78/3. (Image: Reuters) 12/15 Liton Das steadied the Bangladesh's chase in the company of Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh's middle order batsman scored 32 off 40 before Shaheen Afridi got him caught by Harris Sohail in the in the 29th over. Bangladesh were 136/4. (Image: Reuters) 13/15 Shakib continued his great run in this World Cup and completed 5th half-century in the 26th over. He also became the tournament's highest run-scorer during his innings. Shakib's WC run came to an end when Afridi got the Bangladeshi all-rounder caught behind in the 33rd over. Shakib returned with 64 off 77 balls. (Image: AP) 14/15 Following Shakib’s dismissal, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain stitched a 43-run partnership which was finally broken by Shadab in the 40th over when he got Mosaddek caught out. Shaheen Afridi then returned to the attack and cleaned up Mahmudullah and Saifuddin in the 41st over to become the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul at a World Cup. (Image: AP) 15/15 Bangladesh Captain Mortaza hit a couple of sixes before getting stumped when Shadab floated the ball wide in the 44th over. Afridi then castled Mustafizur with a pinpoint yorker finishing with the best ever figures by a Pakistani bowler at World Cups. Pakistan won by 94 runs and Afridi was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 9.1-0-35-6 and his tally of 16 wickets were also the best ever by a teenager in World Cups. (Image: AP) First Published on Jul 5, 2019 11:55 pm