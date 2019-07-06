In Pics | PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi's 6/35 are best ever figures by Pakistani bowler at WC

Bangladesh Captain Mortaza hit a couple of sixes before getting stumped when Shadab floated the ball wide in the 44th over. Afridi then castled Mustafizur with a pinpoint yorker finishing with the best ever figures by a Pakistani bowler at World Cups. Pakistan won by 94 runs and Afridi was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 9.1-0-35-6 and his tally of 16 wickets were also the best ever by a teenager in World Cups. (Image: AP)