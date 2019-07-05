In Pics | PAK vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2019: Imam's ton helps Pakistan post 315/9; Mustafizur takes five-for

Catch all the top moments from match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh played at the Lord's in London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Bangladesh met Pakistan in match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Bangladesh made two changes. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hassan replaced Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain. Pakistan did not fiddle with its playing XI. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Bangladesh started strong as Mohammad Saifuddin got Fakhar Zaman caught by Mehidy Hasan in the eight over. Fakhar made 13 off 31 as Pakistan were 23/1. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Following Fakhar's early dismissal, Babar Azam and Imam Ul Haq put together a 157-run partnership during which Babar completed his fourth fifty of the tournament. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Babar looked poised to convert his fifty into a hundred but Saifuddin had other ideas as he stopped the Pakistani batsman on 96 trapping him LBW. Pakistan were 180/2 when Babar departed from the middle. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Imam though completed his century. The Pakistani opener reached his hundred on the third delivery of the 42nd over but was unfortunate to get out hit-wicket two deliveries later. Pakistan were 246/3 when Imam walked back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Pakistan middle order wobbled as Mohammad Hafeez (27 off 25) and Haris Sohail (6 off 6) were dismissed in quick succession. While Mehidy Hasan took the wicket of Hafeez, Mustafizur accounted for the wicket of Sohail. Pakistan were 255/5 at the fall of Sohail's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 There was more trouble for Pakistan as skipper Sarfarz left the field retired hurt soon after being hit by a delivery from Saifuddin in the 45th over. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Imad Wasim played a valuable knock of 43 from 26 deliveries to bring some momentum back in Pakistan's innings. Wasim was dismissed by Mustafizur on the fourth delivery of the 50th over. (Image: AP) 9/9 Mustafizur picked up the wicket of Mohammed Amir on the penultimate delivery of Pakistan's innings to complete his second successive five-for following his five-for against India. Sarfaraz returned to face the last delivery as Pakistan finished with 315/9. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:59 pm