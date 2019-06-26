In Pics | NZ vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2019: Neesham, de Grandhomme fifties help Kiwis post 237/6

Catch all the top moments from match 38 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Pakistan played at Edgbaston, Birmingham Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 New Zealand and Pakistan locked horns in match 33 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The start of the match was delayed due to rain. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first . The Blackcaps named an unchanged side for the fifth game in a row, while Pakistan too have gone with the same eleven that won against South Africa. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Mohammed Amir gave Pakistan a great start as he clean-bowled Martin Guptil on 5 in just the second over of the match. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Shaheen Afridi then rocked the New Zealand batting line-up as he dismissed Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in space of 6 overs. New Zealand were left struggling at 46/4. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Kane Williamson then played a patient innings of 41 off 69 before he edged a delivery from Shadab Khan into the gloves of Sarfarz Khan. Kiwis were 86/5 when Williamson walked back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 With their side struggling, Kiwis' all-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme came together to stabilize the innings. Neesham reached his fifty in the 40th over. (Image: AP) 6/9 de Grandhomme completed his half-century in the 45th over. de Grandhomme was run-out in the 47th over. The Kiwi all-rounder scored 64 off 71. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Neesham remained unbeaten on 97 off 112 as New Zealand recovered from 83/5 to finish with 237/6 in 50 overs. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Chasing 238, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq hit few boundaries in initial overs before Fakhar edged a delivery from Trent Boult high in the air and Guptill pouched the ball. Fakhar made 9 of 10 as Pakistan were 19/1. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Guptill took a stunning catch standing at backward point off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson to end Imam's stay in the middle. Imam made 19 off 29 as Pakistan were 44/2. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:11 pm