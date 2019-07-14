In Pics | New Zealand vs England, Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Wood gets rid of Taylor as Kiwis struggle

Catch all the top moments from the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand played at Lord's Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 England and New Zealand locked horns in the Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. Both New Zealand and England fielded an unchanged playing XI for the grand finale. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May along with her husband Philip May was at Lord's to grace the final. (Image : Reuters) 3/7 At the start of the innings New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls survived few nervy moments against the pace of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 England drew the first blood when Chris Woakes trapped Guptill LBW in the seventh over. Guptill made 19 off 18 as New Zealand were 29/1 after 6.2 overs. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 After fall of Guptill's wicket, Williamson stitched a 74-run partnership with Nicholls to stabilize the New Zealand innings taking them past the 100-run mark. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 New Zealand were dealt a body blow when Liam Plunkett forced an edge from Williamson's bat which was safely pouched by Jos Buttler in the 23rd over. Williamson made 30 off 53 as New Zealand were 103/2 after 24 overs. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Henry Nicholls brought up his fifty off 71 balls in the 26th over. He was looking in good nick but Plunkett struck again in the 27th over as Nicholls got a thick inside edge back onto the stumps. Nicholls returned with 55 off 77 balls with New Zealand precariously placed at 118/3. (Image: AP) First Published on Jul 14, 2019 05:15 pm