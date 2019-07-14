In Pics | New Zealand vs England, Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Root, Bairstow stabilize ENG's chase

Latham and Colin de Grandhomme added 46 off just 47 balls for the 6th wicket. The partnership was broken by Woakes in the 47th over when he got de Grandhomme (16 off 28 balls) caught out at mid-off. Woakes then got rid of Latham in the 49th over sending him back with 47 runs off 56 balls. New Zealand were down to 232/7 when Latham walked back. (Image: AP)