In Pics | New Zealand vs England, Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: England win the WC in a dramatic style

Catch all the top moments from the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand played at Lord's, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 England and New Zealand locked horns in the Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. Both New Zealand and England fielded an unchanged playing XI for the grand finale. (Image: Reuters) 2/22 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May along with her husband Philip May was at Lord's to grace the final. (Image : Reuters) 3/22 At the start of the innings New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls survived few nervy moments against the pace of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. (Image: Reuters) 4/22 England drew the first blood when Chris Woakes trapped Guptill LBW in the seventh over. Guptill made 19 off 18 as New Zealand were 29/1 after 6.2 overs. (Image: Reuters) 5/22 After fall of Guptill's wicket, Williamson stitched a 74-run partnership with Nicholls to stabilize the New Zealand innings taking them past the 100-run mark. (Image: Reuters) 6/22 New Zealand were dealt a body blow when Liam Plunkett forced an edge from Williamson's bat which was safely pouched by Jos Buttler in the 23rd over. Williamson made 30 off 53 as New Zealand were 103/2 after 24 overs. (Image: Reuters) 7/22 Henry Nicholls brought up his fifty off 71 balls in the 26th over. He was looking in good nick but Plunkett struck again in the 27th over as Nicholls got a thick inside edge back onto the stumps. Nicholls returned with 55 off 77 balls with New Zealand precariously placed at 118/3. (Image: AP) 8/22 Just as New Zealand were looking to rebuild Ross Taylor was adjudged out LBW against Mark Wood in the 34th over. Taylor was unlucky as replays showed the ball missing the top of the stumps but the Kiwis had no reviews left after Guptill used it unsuccessfully in the 7th over. Taylor returned with 15 off 31. (Image: AP) 9/22 With the Kiwis struggling for runs, Tom Latham and James Neesham counterattacked scoring 32 off just 35 balls. The partnership was broken by Plunkett who got Neesham caught out at mid-on in the 39th over. Neesham returned with 19 off 25 balls with New Zealand having only made 173/5. (Image: Reuters) 10/22 Latham and Colin de Grandhomme added 46 off just 47 balls for the 6th wicket. The partnership was broken by Woakes in the 47th over when he got de Grandhomme (16 off 28 balls) caught out at mid-off. Woakes then got rid of Latham in the 49th over sending him back with 47 runs off 56 balls. New Zealand were down to 232/7 when Latham walked back. (Image: AP) 11/22 Jofra Archer castled Matt Henry with a quick full toss in the final over to pick up his only wicket of the game. New Zealand finished with 241/8 after 50 overs. Woakes (3/37) and Plunkett (3/42) finished with 3 wickets each while Nicholls top-scored with 55 off 77 balls. (Image: AP) 12/22 Chasing 243, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow started cautiously against the pace of Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Henry got the first breakthrough for the Kiwis as he forced an edge from the bat of Roy and the ball was safely caught by Latham. Roy made 17 off 20 as England were 28/1 after 6 overs. (Image: AP) 13/22 After Roy walked back to the pavilion, Bairstow and Joe Root tried to stabilize England's chase. However, Root found it difficult to score runs. 14/22 de Grandhomme put Root out of his misery when Root edged a delivery back to Latham in the 17th over. England's No.3 walked back after making 7 off 30 deliveries as England were struggling at 59/2 in 16.3 overs. (Image: AP) 15/22 There was more trouble for England as Lockie Ferguson castled Bairstow in the 20th over. Bairstow walked back after playing a patient innings of 36 off 55 as the home side were reduced to 71/3. (Image: Reuters) 16/22 England were landed in further trouble when Ferguson took a stunning catch to dismiss Morgan in the 24th over. Morgan went for an aerial cut against Neesham but Ferguson came charging in from the boundary and took a stunning catch while diving forward to send back the England captain on 9 off 22 balls. England were in a tough spot having been reduced to 86/4 still 156 runs away from the target. (Image: AP) 17/22 Stokes and Jos Buttler then joined forces to stem the fall of wickets and steady the England run-chase. Both batsmen brought up their fifties in a back breaking 110-run partnership to take England to the brink of victory. (Image: AP) 18/22 Ferguson once again provided the breakthrough for the Blackcaps getting rid of Buttler in the 45th over. Buttler went for a big shot on the slower ball but ending up slicing it to sweeper cover where substitute fielder Tim Southee took a good catch. The England vice-captain returned with 59 off 60 balls. England needed 46 runs from the final 30 balls to win when Buttler walked back. (Image: Reuters) 19/22 England keeping losing wickets towards the end, but Stokes kept the hosts alive in the chase. Stokes stretched the match all the way down to the last over in which England needed 15 runs. England managed 14 runs off the last over and the match was tied. Stokes remained not out on 84. (Image: Reuters) 20/22 Stokes and Buttler walked out to bat for England in the Super Over. Bolult bowled the Super Over for New Zealand. Buttler and Stokes hammered 15 runs off the Super Over to set New Zealand 16 runs to win the World Cup. (Image: Reuters) 21/22 Guptill and Neesham walked out to bat for New Zealand in the Super Over. The two Kiwi batsmen hit 14 runs off first 5 deliveries. New Zealand needed 2 runs off the last delivery of the Super Over with Guptill on strike. Guptill took first run but was run-out while completing the second run. Hence even the Super Over scores were tied. But England were crowned as the new World Champions on the basis of superior boundary counts. (Image: Reuters) 22/22 England team burst into wild celebrations as they were crowned the World Champions for the first time. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 14, 2019 11:05 pm