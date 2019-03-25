In pics | MI vs DC IPL 2019: Pant, Rabada star as Delhi crush Mumbai by 37 runs

Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh then revived the Mumbai innings adding 50 runs off just 30 balls for the fourth wicket. Pollard who scored 21 off 13 balls was finally dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 11th over while going for yet another big shot. Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and returned for a duck in the very next over when he chipped an Axar Patel delivery back to the bowler. Mumbai were 95/5 at the fall of Pandya’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)