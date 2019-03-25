App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 12:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | MI vs DC IPL 2019: Pant, Rabada star as Delhi crush Mumbai by 37 runs

Catch all the top moments from Match 3 of IPL 2019 played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians welcomed Delhi Capitals to the Wankhede Stadium for the 2nd match on the 1st Super Sunday of IPL 2019. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi’s innings got off to a bad start as they lost Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer within the first four overs. Mithcell McClenaghan accounted for both batsmen as Delhi were reduced to 29/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
However, Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan then steadied the Delhi innings as they stitched together an 83-run partnership off 56 balls. The partnership ended in the 13th over when Ingram picked out Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket while going for a big shot against Ben Cutting. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Dhawan was dismissed soon after in the 16th over when he holed out to Suryakumar Yadav off Hardik’s bowling. Delhi then lost two more wickets in the next two overs as Keemo Paul and Axar Patel walked back without adding much to the total. Delhi were down to 165/6 at the fall of Axar’s wicket in the 18th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rishabh Pant grabbed the match by the scruff of its neck as he went about hitting sixes and fours all around the ground. He completed his fifty off just 18 balls and went on to finish with 78 runs off 27 balls taking Delhi to a dominant total of 213/6. Pant hit seven 4’s and seven 6’s during his stunning innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mumbai’s run-chase got off to a terrible start as they lost captain Rohit in just the 4th over. Rohit went for the big shot against Ishant Sharma but holed out to Rahul Tewatia at deep square leg. Ishant who was playing his first IPL game since 2017 was absolutely delighted with the wicket. (Image: AP)
Things got worse for Mumbai when they lost both Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock in the 6th over. Yadav was run out by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer who showed great athleticism to hit the stumps with a direct throw. de Kock was looking in great form but holed out to Trent Boult at fine leg after scoring 27 off 16 balls. Mumbai were reduced to 45/3 at the fall of de Kock’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh then revived the Mumbai innings adding 50 runs off just 30 balls for the fourth wicket. Pollard who scored 21 off 13 balls was finally dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 11th over while going for yet another big shot. Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and returned for a duck in the very next over when he chipped an Axar Patel delivery back to the bowler. Mumbai were 95/5 at the fall of Pandya’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Krunal Pandya showed some great skills with the bat adding 32 off just 15 balls but holed out to Tewatia in the 15th over off Trent Boult’s bowling. Ben Cutting could add just 3 off 4 balls before edging a Kasigo Rabada delivery back to Rishabh Pant in the 17th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Yuvraj Singh put up a fighting knock of 53 from 35 deliveries and was out in 19th over trying to play a big shot against Rabada holing the catch to Tewatia .
Yuvraj Singh put up a fighting knock of 53 from 35 deliveries and was out in 19th over trying to play a big shot against Rabada holing the catch to Tewatia. McClenaghan got stumped in last over. Bumrah had picked up an injury while bowling did not walk out to bat. MI were thus all-out on 176 giving Delhi a win by 37 runs.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 12:18 am

tags #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #Mumbai Indians

