In Pics | KXIP vs RR: KL Rahul, R Ashwin shine as Punjab return to winnings ways

Catch all the top moments from match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Kings XI Punjab met Rajasthan Royals for match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2019 at their home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/11 RR pacer Jofra Archer gave his team a great start as he picked the wicket of Chris Gayle in the 6th over. Gayle made 30 as KXIP were 38/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/11 Mayank Agarwal played a cameo of 26 from 12 balls before he was dismissed by Ish Sodhi in the 9th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/11 KL Rahul and David Miller stitched a 85-run partnership as the two batsmen steadied the Punjab's innings in the middle overs. During the course of the partnership Rahul completed his fifty. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/11 Jaydev Unadkat picked the wicket of Rahul in the 18th over. Rahul made 52 off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 R Ahswin played a late cameo of 17 from 4 balls as Punjab finished with a score of 182/6 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh picked the important wicket of Jos Buttler in the 5th over as Rajasthan's chase began on a wrong note. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 Sanju Samson was involved in a 59-run partnership with Rahul Tripathi before he was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 12th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 Rahul Tripathi completed his fighting knock of 50 from 44 balls on the fourth ball of 16th over. The RR batsman was out two balls later as he tried to up the ante going for a big shot against R Ashwin. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 RR captain Ajinkya Rahane struggled in his innings off 26 and was out in the 19th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 RR lost flurry of wickets towards the end as Punjab registered a comfortable win by 12 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:22 am