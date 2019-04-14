App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 01:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 | KXIP vs RCB: Kohli (67), de Villiers (59*) star as Bangalore end winless streak

Catch all the top moments from match 28 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) welcomed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Mohali for match 28 of the 2019 Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli’s side came into this game on the back of six successive defeats so far in the IPL. Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/10

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul got their team off to a flying start with an impressive 66-run opening partnership. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul got their team off to a flying start with an impressive 66-run opening partnership. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/10

The partnership was broken in the 7th over when Yuzvendra Chahal got KL Rahul stumped. The KXIP opener returned with 18 off 15 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The partnership was broken in the 7th over when Yuzvendra Chahal got KL Rahul stumped. The KXIP opener returned with 18 off 15 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/10

Chahal returned in the 9th over and castled Mayank Agarwal with a brilliant delivery which landed near leg and went onto hit the off-stump. Agarwal returned with 15 off 9 balls as KXIP were reduced to 86/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Chahal returned in the 9th over and castled Mayank Agarwal with a brilliant delivery which landed near leg and went onto hit the off-stump. Agarwal returned with 15 off 9 balls as KXIP were reduced to 86/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/10

Sarfaraz Khan made just 15 off 13 before Mohammed Siraj got him caught behind in the 13th over. Sam Curran who then walked out to bat made just 1 run before his England teammate Moeen Ali trapped him LBW in the next over. KXIP were down to 113/4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sarfaraz Khan made just 15 off 13 before Mohammed Siraj got him caught behind in the 13th over. Sam Curran who then walked out to bat made just 1 run before his England teammate Moeen Ali trapped him LBW in the next over. KXIP were down to 113/4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/10

Gayle was in imperious form and he brought up his half-century off just 28 balls in the 9th over. He went on to smash an astonishing 10 fours and 5 sixes, finishing unbeaten on 99 off 64 balls against his former team. KXIP finished with 173/4 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Gayle was in imperious form and he brought up his half-century off just 28 balls in the 9th over. He went on to smash an astonishing 10 fours and 5 sixes, finishing unbeaten on 99 off 64 balls against his former team. KXIP finished with 173/4 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/10

RCB got off to a quick start with Kohli and Parthiv Patel adding 43 off just 23 balls for the first wicket. The partnership was broken by Ravichandran Ashwin who got Patel caught out at long-off in the 4th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
RCB got off to a quick start with Kohli and Parthiv Patel adding 43 off just 23 balls for the first wicket. The partnership was broken by Ravichandran Ashwin who got Patel caught out at long-off in the 4th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/10

Kohli and AB de Villiers then dominated the game in the centre of the field stitching together an 85-run partnership to steady the run-chase. Kohli who was in scintillating form brought up his half-century off just 37 balls in the 11th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kohli and AB de Villiers then dominated the game in the centre of the field stitching together an 85-run partnership to steady the run-chase. Kohli who was in scintillating form brought up his half-century off just 37 balls in the 11th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/10

Kohli looked set to take his team home but was caught out when going for the pull shot against Mohammed Shami in the 16th over. Kohli returned after scoring 67 off 53 balls. Bangalore still needed 46 runs from 27 balls when Kohli walked to the dugout. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kohli looked set to take his team home but was caught out when going the pull shot against Mohammed Shami in the 16th over. Kohli returned after scoring 67 off 53 balls. Bangalore still needed 46 runs from 27 balls when Kohli walked to the dugout. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/10

Marcus Stoinis and AB de Villiers then shared an unbeaten 46-run partnership off 23 balls to help RCB record their first win of the season. Man of the Match de Villiers, brought up his half century in the 18th over and finished with 59* off 38 balls. Stoinis played an crucial cameo finishing with 28* off 16 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Marcus Stoinis and AB de Villiers then shared an unbeaten 46-run partnership off 23 balls to help RCB record their first win of the season. Man of the Match de Villiers who brought up half century in the 18th over and finished with 59* off 38 balls. Stoinis played an important cameo finishing with 28* off 16 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/10

Marcus Stoinis and AB de Villiers then shared an unbeaten 46-run partnership off 23 balls to help RCB record their first win of the season. Man of the Match de Villiers, brought up his half century in the 18th over and finished with 59* off 38 balls. Stoinis played an crucial cameo finishing with 28* off 16 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 12:32 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow

