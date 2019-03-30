In Pics| KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul's fifty helps Punjab to second win of the season

KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were off to a flying start as the two smashed 53 runs for the opening stand. Gayle fired 40 off those runs before perishing to Krunal Pandya in the 8th over. As Gayle made his way back to the dressing room KXIP score read 53/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)