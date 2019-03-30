App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics| KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul's fifty help Punjab to a second straight win

Catch all the top moments from match 9 of IPL 2019 played between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For match 9 of IPL 2019 KIngs XI Punjab (KXIP) welcomed Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first match of the season at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab's skipper R Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl first.
1/11

For match 9 of IPL 2019 KIngs XI Punjab (KXIP) welcomed Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first match of the season at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab's skipper R Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mumbai's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put up an opening stand of 51 runs in first five overs. Rohit was trapped in front of the wicket by Hardus Viljoen in the 6th over. Mumbai's score read 51/2 when its skipper walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/11

Mumbai's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put up an opening stand of 51 runs in first five overs. Rohit was trapped in front of the wicket by Hardus Viljoen in the 6th over. Mumbai's score read 51/2 when its skipper walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Murugan Ashwin trapped Surya Kumar Yada LBW in the next over as MI were reduced to 62/2.
3/11

Murugan Ashwin trapped Surya Kumar Yadav LBW in the next over as MI were reduced to 62/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
de Kock played a fine innings of 60 from 39 deliveries before he too was dismissed LBW. Mohammed Shami sent the southpaw back in the 13th over with MI score reading 120/3
4/11

de Kock played a fine innings of 60 from 39 deliveries before he too was dismissed LBW. Mohammed Shami sent the southpaw back in the 13th over with MI score reading 120/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mruguan Ashwin soon dismissed a dangerous looking Yuvraj Singh in the 15th over. Singh made 18 off 22.
5/11

Mruguan Ashwin soon dismissed a dangerous looking Yuvraj Singh in the 15th over. Singh made 18 off 22.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Punjab hurt Mumbai Indian's chances as they sent Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in quick succession.
6/11

Punjab hurt Mumbai Indian's chances as they sent Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya in quick succession.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya again played a great cameo as he slammed 31 off 19 balls as MI finished on 176/7 in 20 overs.
7/11

However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya again played a great cameo as he slammed 31 off 19 balls as MI finished on 176/7 in 20 overs.
KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were off to a flying start as the two smashed 53 runs for the opening stand. Gayle fired 40 off those runs before perishing to Krunal Pandya in the 8th over. As Gayle made his way back to the dressing room KXIP score read 53/1.
8/11

KXIP openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were off to a flying start as the two smashed 53 runs for the opening stand. Gayle fired 40 off those runs before perishing to Krunal Pandya in the 8th over. As Gayle made his way back to the dressing room KXIP score read 53/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mayank Agarwal played a solid innings of 43 from just 21 balls before getting caught and bowled by Krunal in the 14 over. The Kings were in a comfortable position of 117/2 when the young Mayank was dismissed.
9/11

Mayank Agarwal played a solid innings of 43 from just 21 balls before getting caught and bowled by Krunal in the 14 over. The Kings were in a comfortable position of 117/2 when the young Mayank was dismissed.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rahul went on to complete his fifty in the 16th over as Punjab took complete control of the chase.
10/11

Rahul went on to complete his fifty in the 16th over as Punjab took complete control of the chase.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rahul remained unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls as he constructed a 60-run partnership along with David Miller as Punjab hit winning runs in the 19th run to register a comfortable 8-wicket win.
11/11

Rahul remained unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls as he constructed a 60-run partnership along with David Miller as Punjab hit winning runs in the 19th run to register a comfortable 8-wicket win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab #kxip vs mi #Mumbai Indians #Slideshow

