In Pics | KXIP vs DC: Curran's splendid hat-trick help Punjab to a come from behind 14-run win

Curran bowled picked the wicket of Harshal Patel on the last ball of the 18th over. He came back to bowl the last over and clean bowled Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichanne off successive balls to complete his hat-trick and a come from behind win for his team. He won Player of the Match Award for his spell of 4/11. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)