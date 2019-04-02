In Pics | KXIP vs DC: Curran's splendid hat-trick help Punjab to a come from behind 14-run win

Catch all the top moments from match 13 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 For match 13 of IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab met Delhi Capitals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. KXIP made a surprise change as Chris Gayle sat out of the playing xi and Sam Curran was included in the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/12 With Gayle missing out, KXIP had a new opening combination of Sam Curran and KL Rahul. Curran hit few big shots early on to help Punjab to a fast start. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/12 After KL Rahul had walked back early, DC removed good looking Curran in the 4th over as KXIP were reduced to 36/2. Curran made 20 off just 10 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/12 Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller stitched a 62-run stand to steer the Punjab's innings through middle overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/12 DC leg spinner Sandeep Lamichanne picked up the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan in the 14th over. Miller followed Sarfaraz back in the dug out in the 17th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/12 There were furry of wickets towards the end of Punjab's innings but Mandeep Singh's innings of 29 off 21 balls helped KXIP to a respectable total of 166/9. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/12 Defending 166, KIP were off to a flying start as R Ahswin dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw on a golden duck. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/12 Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer put up a partnership of 61 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/12 Punjab dismissed Shreyas in the 8th over and Dhawan in the 10 the over. Iyer made 28 while Dhawan scored 30. DC were 82/3 when Dhawan got out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/12 Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram constructed a stand of 62 runs to DC to a score of 144. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/12 DC were in control of the chase when Pant played a wild shot a Mohammed Shami delivery and was clean bowled in the 17th over. All-rounder Chris Morris got run-out off the very next ball. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/12 Curran bowled picked the wicket of Harshal Patel on the last ball of the 18th over. He came back to bowl the last over and clean bowled Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichanne off successive balls to complete his hat-trick and a come from behind win for his team. He won Player of the Match Award for his spell of 4/11. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:05 am