In Pics| KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's pyrotechnics help Kolkata seal thrilling victory

Rana however continued dispatching the ball to all corners of the ground and completed his fifty off just 35 balls. His stay at the crease kept KKR's hope alive. Rana was finally dismissed in the 16th over by Rashid Khan. KKR were 118/4 at the fall of Rana's wicket needing 64 off 27 to win.(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)