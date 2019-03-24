App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics| KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell's pyrotechnics help Kolkata seal thrilling victory

Catch all the top moments from Match 2 of IPL 2019 played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hydreabad at the Eden Garden in Kolkata

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Match 2 of IPL 2019 saw Sunriseres Hyderabad travel to Eden Garden to face Kolkata Knight Riders. With their regular skipper Kane Williamson being sidelined with an injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was appointed as the skipper of SRH team. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH was bolstered by the return of David Warner. The Australian opener missed last season after controversial ball tampering incident. The southpaw walked to open the SRH innings with England batsman Jonny Bairstow. The Englishman was making his IPL debut.
SRH was bolstered by the return of David Warner. The Australian opener missed last season after controversial ball tampering incident. The southpaw walked to open the SRH innings with England batsman Jonny Bairstow. The Englishman was making his IPL debut.
Warner and Bairstow got the Orange Army off to a flying start with the two adding 100 runs to the opening stand. Warner announced his return in grand style as he notched a fifty during the course of the partnership.
Warner and Bairstow got the Orange Army off to a flying start with the two adding 100 runs to the opening stand. Warner announced his return in grand style as he notched a fifty during the course of the partnership.
Piyush Chawla got the first breakthrough for KKR as he castled Bairstow on the fifth delivery of the 13th over. Bairstow walked back after making a steady 39 off 35 balls. SRH were 118/1 when Bairstow walked back to the pavilion.
Piyush Chawla got the first breakthrough for KKR as he castled Bairstow on the fifth delivery of the 13th over. Bairstow walked back after making a steady 39 off 35 balls. SRH were 118/1 when Bairstow walked back to the pavilion.
Warner looked in great nick but his innings came to an abrupt end when he played the last ball of the 16th over to cover but Robit Uthappa took a splendid low diving catch almost inches off the ground. Warner walked back after making a superb 85 off 53 balls with SRH at 144/2.
Warner looked in great nick but his innings came to an abrupt end when he played the last ball of the 16th over to cover but Robit Uthappa took a splendid low diving catch almost inches off the ground. Warner walked back after making a superb 85 off 53 balls with SRH at 144/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com
The Eden Garden crowd was treated with the sight of KKR co-owners and Bollywood stalwarts Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
The Eden Garden crowd was treated with the sight of KKR co-owners and Bollywood stalwarts Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
The Eden Garden crowd was treated with the sight of KKR co-owners and Bollywood stalwarts Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Yusuf Pathan was clean-bowled by Russell on 1 in the 18th over. But Indian all-rounder again proved his worth as he played a valuable cameo of 40 off 24 balls to help the visitors post 181/3 in 20 overs. Warner was the top scorer with 85.
Sunil Narine sustained an injury during SRH innings hence Chris Lynn had a new opening partner in Nitish Rana as the two walked out to chase the target of 182.
Sunil Narine sustained an injury during SRH innings hence Chris Lynn had a new opening partner in Nitish Rana as the two walked out to chase the target of 182.
Shakib Al Hasan playing against his former side picked the wicket of Chris Lynn in just the 2nd over. Lynn looking to play a big shot holed a catch to Rashid Khan. KKR were off to a poor start with score reading 7/1.
Shakib Al Hasan playing against his former side picked the wicket of Chris Lynn in just the 2nd over. Lynn looking to play a big shot holed a catch to Rashid Khan. KKR were off to a poor start with score reading 7/1. (Image: AP)
After being pushed on the back foot early in their chase, KKR re-grouped thanks to a fifty-run stand between Rana and Robin Utahappa. After 10 overs KKR were 70/1.
After being pushed on the back foot early in their chase, KKR re-grouped thanks to a fifty-run stand between Rana and Robin Utahappa. After 10 overs KKR were 70/1.
Utahappa and Rana looked in control but the former was bowled in the 12th over trying to smack Siddarth Kaul. Utahappa made a steady 35 off 27 deliveries. KKR were 87/2 at the fall of Utahappa's wicket.
Utahappa and Rana looked in control but the former was bowled in the 12th over trying to smack Siddarth Kaul. Utahappa made a steady 35 off 27 deliveries. KKR were 87/2 at the fall of Utahappa's wicket.
Rana however continued whacking ball to all corner of the ground and completed his fifty. His stay at the crease kept KKR's hope alive.
Rana however continued whacking ball to all corner of the ground and completed his fifty. His stay at the crease kept KKR's hope alive.
Andre Russell then took charge of proceeding as he began sending the bowlers on a leather hunt all around the park. Russell scored 49 off 19 balls but the winning runs came off the bat of young Shubman Gill who finished with 18 off 10 balls. Their unbeaten 65 run partnership off just 25 balls helped Kolkata seal a thrilling victory with 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare.
Andre Russell then took charge of proceeding as he began sending the bowlers on a leather hunt all around the park. Russell scored 49 off 19 balls but the winning runs came off the bat of young Shubman Gill who finished with 18 off 10 balls. Their unbeaten 65 run partnership off just 25 balls helped Kolkata seal a thrilling victory with 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell then took charge of proceeding as he began sending the bowlers on a leather hunt all around the park. Russell finished with 49 off 19 balls but the winning runs came off the bat of young Shubman Gill who finished with 18 off 10 balls. Their unbeaten 65 run partnership off just 25 balls helped Kolkata seal a thrilling victory with 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

