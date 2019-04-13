In Pics | IPL 2019 MI vs RR: Buttler's blistering knock helps Rajasthan to second win of the season

Catch all the top moments from match 27 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indiana and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 1/15 Rohit Sharma was back for Mumbai Indians as they faced off Rajasthan Royals in match 27 of IPL 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium. RR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/15 Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave their side a flying start managing 97 runs for the opening partnership. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/15 Rohit fell in the 11th over as he spooned a straightforward chance to Jos Buttler at at long-on off a Jofra Archer delivery. MI skipper made 47 off 32 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/15 de Kock completed his eighth IPL fifty in the 12th over as MI looked to build up towards a big total. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/15 Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni in the 14th over as MI were 117/2. Yadav made 16 off 10 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/15 Kieron Pollard struggled as he made just 6 off 12 balls before Archer got him caught by Shreyas Gopal in the 17th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/15 Archer picked his 3rd wicket of the innings as he ended de Kock's innings in the 19th over. de Kock made a superb 81 off 52 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/15 Hardik Pandya yet again provided a lat flourish to MI's innings as he scored 28 off 11 balls to push Mumbai's total to 187/5 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/15 RR openers Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane gave their team a decent start as they stitched an opening stand of 60 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/15 Krunal Pandya broke the Buttler-Rahane partnership as he sent back Rahane in the 7th over. Rahane made 37 off 21 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/15 Buttler continued hitting the ball to all parts of the ground and completed his fifty in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 12/15 Rahul Chahar gave MI some relief as he picked the wicket of Buttler in the 14th over. But by then Buttler had done considerable damage with a brilliant knock of 89 off 43 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 13/15 Sanju Samson played a decent knock of 31 off 26 balls before he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrtah in the 17th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 14/15 Krunal pandya picked the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Liam Livingstone in the 18th over to keep Mumbai's hopes alive in the match. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 15/15 However Shreyas Gopal scored 13 off 7 balls to help RR chase the total down in the last over of the match. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 13, 2019 08:48 pm