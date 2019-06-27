In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Dhoni brings up half-century as India post 268/7

Virat Kohli was once again in subline form and becomes the first Indian captain to score four consecutive fifties at the World Cup in the 28th over. During the course of his innings, Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest to 20,000 International runs. He was finally outdone by a slower delivery from Jason Holder pulling the ball to the man at midwicket in the 39th over. Kohli returned with 72 off 82 balls. (Image: AP)