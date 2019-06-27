In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Dhoni brings up half-century as India post 268/7

Catch all the highlights from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India faced West Indies for match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously against the pace attack of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. (Image: AP) 3/10 India were dealt a big blow early in the match as Rohit (18 off 23) edged a delivery from Kemar Roach to Windies keeper Shai Hope. India were 29/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Indian fans filled the Emirates Old Trafford in huge numbers to back the Men in Blue. (Image: AP) 5/10 With Rohit out early, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a 69-run partnership to steady the Indian innings. (Image: AP) 6/10 Rahul made a steady 48 off 64 before Jason Holder castled the Indian opener in the 21st over. India were 98/2 when Rahul departed from the middle. (Image: AP) 7/10 Kemar Roach was in fine form all morning and soon got Vijay Shankar caught behind in the 27th over. Shankar returned with just 14 off 19 balls. Kedar Jadhav walked out to bat and then became Roach’s third victim getting caught behind in the 29th over. Jadhav returned with just 7 runs with India struggling at 140/4. (Image: AP) 8/10 Virat Kohli was once again in subline form and becomes the first Indian captain to score four consecutive fifties at the World Cup in the 28th over. During the course of his innings, Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest to 20,000 International runs. He was finally outdone by a slower delivery from Jason Holder pulling the ball to the man at midwicket in the 39th over. Kohli returned with 72 off 82 balls. (Image: AP) 9/10 Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni stitched together a 70-run partnership off 60 balls to take India up to the 250-run mark. Pandya did the bulk of the scoring adding 46 off 38 balls before getting caught out in the penultimate over. Cottrell then also sent back Mohammad Shami on a duck in the same over to reduce India to 252/7. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Dhoni was agonisingly slow at the start of his inning putting pressure on the batsmen at the opposite end. He picked up pace in the final over hitting Oshane Thomas for a 6 and 4 to bring up his fifty off 59 balls. India finished with 268/7 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 27, 2019 07:10 pm