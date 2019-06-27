In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Clinical India rout Windies by 125 runs

Catch all the highlights from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 India faced West Indies for match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters) 2/17 Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously against the pace attack of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. (Image: AP) 3/17 India were dealt a big blow early in the match as Rohit (18 off 23) edged a delivery from Kemar Roach to Windies keeper Shai Hope. India were 29/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/17 Indian fans filled the Emirates Old Trafford in huge numbers to back the Men in Blue. (Image: AP) 5/17 With Rohit out early, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a 69-run partnership to steady the Indian innings. (Image: AP) 6/17 Rahul made a steady 48 off 64 before Jason Holder castled the Indian opener in the 21st over. India were 98/2 when Rahul departed from the middle. (Image: AP) 7/17 Kemar Roach was in fine form all morning and soon got Vijay Shankar caught behind in the 27th over. Shankar returned with just 14 off 19 balls. Kedar Jadhav walked out to bat and then became Roach’s third victim getting caught behind in the 29th over. Jadhav returned with just 7 runs with India struggling at 140/4. (Image: AP) 8/17 Virat Kohli was once again in subline form and becomes the first Indian captain to score four consecutive fifties at the World Cup in the 28th over. During the course of his innings, Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest to 20,000 International runs. He was finally outdone by a slower delivery from Jason Holder pulling the ball to the man at midwicket in the 39th over. Kohli returned with 72 off 82 balls. (Image: AP) 9/17 Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni stitched together a 70-run partnership off 60 balls to take India up to the 250-run mark. Pandya did the bulk of the scoring adding 46 off 38 balls before getting caught out in the penultimate over. Cottrell then also sent back Mohammad Shami on a duck in the same over to reduce India to 252/7. (Image: Reuters) 10/17 Dhoni was agonizingly slow at the start of his inning taking 40 balls to get to just 20 runs, putting pressure on the batsmen at the opposite end. He picked up pace in the final over hitting Oshane Thomas for a 6 and 4 to bring up his fifty off 59 balls. India finished with 268/7 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 11/17 Defending 268, India started on the front foot as its hat-trick hero from the previous match Mohammed Shami sent back Chris Gayle and Shai Hope on a paltry total of 16. Gayle made 6 while Hope scored 5. (Image: Reuters) 12/17 Sunil Ambris and Nicholas Pooran then put up a 55-run partnership. Hardik Pandya bowling the 21st over trapped Ambris in front of the wickets. Ambris made 31 off 40 as Windies were 71/3. (Image: AP) 13/17 Nicholas Pooran scored 28 off 50 before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the left-hander in the 21st over. West Indies were struggling at 80/4. (Image: Reuters) 14/17 Yuzvendra Chahal follwed his spin twin Kuldeep and soon go the wicket of West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the 24th over. West Indies were struggling at 98/5. (Image: Reuters) 15/17 Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb double-wicket maiden in the 27th over in which he accounted for the wickets of Carlos Brathwaite (1 off 5) and Fabian Allen (0 off 1) as India inched closer to the win. (Image: Reuters) 16/17 Like his teammates, Shimron Hetmyer too struggled to get runs as he scored 18 off 29. Hetmyer was dismssed by Shami in the 29th over. (Image: Reuters) 17/17 Sheldon Cottrell (10 off 8) and Oshane Thomas (6 off 11) spent some time in the middle but Chahal trapped Cottrell LBW in the 30th over before Shami dismissed Thomas in the 34th over. West Indies were all-out on 143 as India completed a clinical 125-run win. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 27, 2019 10:51 pm