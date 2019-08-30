In Pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Agarwal departs soon after completing half century

Catch all the highlights from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies played at Sabina Park Cricket Ground in Kingston, Jamaica. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India and West Indies met at the Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica for the 2nd Test of their two-match series. India entered this game with a 1-0 lead following a dominant win in the Test at Antigua. The Windies won the Toss and opted to bowl. India were unchanged but the Windies made two changes to the playing XI. Rahkeem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton were handed debuts replacing Miguel Cummins and Shai Hope. (Image: AP) 2/6 India were off to a brisk start with openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal adding 32 runs from the first 6 overs. Windies skipper Jason Holder then entered the attack and made immediate impact sending down a back of length delivery which swings away late. Rahul leaves his bat hanging and gets an outside edge to debutant Cornwall. (Image: AP) 3/6 Windies bowlers kept the Indian batsmen on a tight leash and Cornwall forced Cheteshwar Pujara to cut a delivery in the 17th over and the ball was pouched by Shamarh Brook. Pujara made 6 off 25 as India were 46/2 after 17 overs. (Image: AP) 4/6 Following early loss of Rahul and Pujara, Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal took India to 72/2 at Lunch. Kohli was not out on 5 while Agarwal was batting on 41 from 99 deliveries. (Image: AP) 5/6 Agarwal got lucky with two streaky boundaries against Roach in the 38th over which brought up his 3rd Test Fifty coming off 117 balls. He was then given OUT caught behind off the 1st ball from Roach in the 40th over but Agarwal went for the review which showed the ball was missing the edge. (Image: AP) 6/6 Agarwal’s innings however was brought to an end in the very next over as Holder sent down a sharp bouncer which took a massive outside edge on its way back to Cornwall at first slip. Agarwal returned with 55 runs from 127 balls becoming Holder’s second victim. (Image: AP) First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:30 pm