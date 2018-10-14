In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Shaw marks debut with Man of the Series award as India win 2-0

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Windies skipper Jason Holder gave his team the perfect start when he struck a double blow in just the 2nd over of the session. He first got the wicket of overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja in front of the wickets two balls later. (Image: AP) 2/11 With the second new ball in their hands the Windies pacers had their tails up. Shannon Gabriel then picked up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. The southpaw was dismissed on 92 thus missing out on an opportunity to get a century. Gabriel later picked up the wicket of R Ashwin to finish with three wickets in the innings. (Image: AP) 3/11 Jason holder picked his third wicket of the morning when he castled Kuldeep Yadav. That wicket completed Holder's five wicket haul in the innings. It was the talismanic bowler's fifth five-wicket haul of his Test career.(Image: AP) 4/11 Thanks to the efforts of Holder and Gabriel with the second new ball India slipped from 308/4 to 367 all-out thus managing only a slender lead of 56 runs. (Image: AP) 5/11 Umesh Yadav left Windies in utter disarray as he picked up three wickets in the second session. The pacer bowled a dream spell and accounted for the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich in the second session. (Image: AP) 6/11 Umesh Yadav was supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the left arm spinner chipped in with three wickets. Jadeja scalped the wickets of Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris and Jason Holder. (Image: AP) 7/11 R Ashwin played his part as well as he sent back Kieran Powell and Jomel Warrican. (Image: AP) 8/11 Yadav picked up the last wicket of Windies innings as he clean bowled Shannon Gabriel. It was the pacer's fourth wicket in the innings and 10th wicket of the match. As Yadav completed his 10 wickets for the match he became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to claim a ten-wicket haul in a home Test. (Image: AP) 9/11 Thanks to the bowling unit Windies were skittled out on 127, with India needing 72 runs to win. (Image: AP) 10/11 With just 72 runs required for victory the Indian opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and K L Rahul stitched together an unbeaten partnership to give India a 10-wicket win in just 16.1 overs. (Image: AP) 11/11 Umesh Yadav was awarded the Man of the Match for his 10 wickets while young debutant Prithvi Shaw was given the Man of the Series award. This was India’s first 10-wicket win over the Windies in Tests and it also meant they wrap up the series 2-0 with just 6 days of play. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 14, 2018 06:25 pm