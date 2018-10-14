In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Holder's five-for keeps Windies on level terms

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 Windies skipper Jason Holder gave his team the perfect start when he struck a double blow in just the 2nd over of the session. He first got the wicket of overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja in front of the wickets two balls later. (Image: AP) 2/4 With the second new ball in their hands Windies pacers had their tails up. Shannon Gabriel then picked up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. The southpaw was dismissed on 92 thus missing out on an opportunity to get a century. Gabriel later picked up the wicket of R Ashwin to finish with three wickets in the innings. (Image: AP) 3/4 Jason holder picked his third wicket of the morning when he castled Kuldeep Yadav. That wicket completed Holder's five wicket haul in the innings. It was talismanic bowler's fifth five-wicket haul of his Test career.(Image: AP) 4/4 Thanks to the efforts of Holder and Gabriel with the second new ball India slipped from 308/4 to 367 all-out thus managing only a slender lead of 56 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 14, 2018 01:08 pm